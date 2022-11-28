As a life long Idaho resident, this state has always backed their law enforcement professionals. I love and respect the blue and have their backs. If a person doesn't respect law enforcement then they are probably a transplant or a child of a transplant and are not welcome in Idaho. Respect the blue or get the hell out. You're not wanted here. Act like a real Idahoan or leave. I assure you that there are far more of us that feel this way than don't.
I am not a native idahoan, but I respect and back the blue, our gun rights and protecting our forests, etc. There are alot of people/transplants as you call us that feel the same way. I'm surprised at how critical native people on social media are about everything. But then a native will speak up and say something that actually shows a degree of respect for someone that is enjoying the forest in another way than hunting and realize, hey it's ok. I am a hunter, also, but realize families do want to go out and cut Christmas trees 🌲 or whatever. peace on earth. amen.
Our blue is respective as all of our social services keep Idaho red and respect our departments that serve us all! 💙 😊
Comments / 21