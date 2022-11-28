Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has addressed the controversial photograph from 1957 that features team owner Jerry Jones and that has gone viral in recent days. "Obviously we can be more empathetic and give grace to one another, regardless of race," Prescott began his response to a question about the picture, as shared by Chris Rosvoglou of The Spun. "From the times we've come from to where we are now, thinking about the growth we've had. That's who I am, how I think, optimistic. I mean a guy who is completely biracial, Black and white, it's easy for me to speak on race on one side or another. And I don’t always, hmm how do I say this, I don't know if I've fully processed it all the way, honestly."

