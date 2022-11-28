Freedom Elementary and Indians Hills Elementary schools have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification in energy performance. According to a news release from the Christian County Public School System, this is the third year in a row and fourth time overall for Freedom Elementary to win the designation, while it’s the second consecutive year for Indian Hills and the third time overall. Energy Star certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25 percent of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that takes into account occupancy, hours of operation, and other key metrics.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO