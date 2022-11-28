Read full article on original website
Related
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Gamespot
Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope For Its Lowest Price Ever
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope may have just launched in October, but it’s already seeing a generous discount at Walmart. Right now, you can pick up the popular strategy game for just $40, down from $60. You’ll also find a bundle that includes a Rabbids sticker set for $50 if you’re looking to get some collectibles with your purchase. Pricing may vary by location--but be sure to check out your local listings to see if the impressive deal is valid in your area.
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Among Amazon's Best-Selling Black Friday Items
This year's Black Friday weekend was Amazon's biggest ever, and while gaming items sold well overall, only one made it into the best-selling items: the Nintendo Switch. Yes, more than six years after launch, Nintendo's groundbreaking console continues to do well at retail. According to Amazon's announcement, the Switch sold...
Gamespot
National Football League Unveils NFL Zone, A New Fan Hub Built In Fortnite
The National Football League has introduced NFL Zone, a new and permanent social experience within Fortnite Creative which will allow fans to interact and play new variants of classic multiplayer modes with an NFL twist. NFL Zone will include a virtual tailgate area for fans of Fortnite and football to...
Draft Wire projects Texas RB to Falcons in latest mock draft
The Atlanta Falcons have a multitude of areas to address this offseason, but nobody questions the team’s ability to run the football. Through 12 games this season, the Falcons rank second in the league with 1,920 rushing yards. After averaging less than 100 rushing yards per contest for four...
Gamespot
The Best PlayStation Games Of 2022 According To Metacritic
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. It has been another blockbuster year for video games, as AAA exclusives and indie darlings have raised the bar for quality. From lush remakes to astonishingly original titles, the PlayStation library grew this year with the addition of these titles, and we've rounded the best of the best together according to the critical numbers gathered from GameSpot's sister site Metacritic.
Gamespot
The Best NES Games Of All Time
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The NES is perhaps the most important video game console ever made. Before its launch in 1983, the industry had experienced a massive decline, leading some to believe the video games were just another fad that had peaked before falling off a cliff. But then the Nintendo Entertainment System came along and changed everything. With the help of a few iconic series, including a plumber who doesn't seem to actually ever fix toilets, the NES rejuvenated the industry. The NES's library was filled with standouts, many of which are still a blast to play today. We've rounded up the best NES games of all time (in alphabetical order).
Gamespot
Today's Google Doodle Honors The Creator of Video Game Cartridges
Today's Google doodle highlights video cartridge creator Gerald "Jerry" Lawson, one of the first Black engineers in the video game industry. Jerry Lawson' team at Fairchild Camera and Instrument developed the first console with interchangeable cartridges, the Channel F, in 1976. He got his start in games by developing his own arcade game, Demolition Derby, in his spare time. After exiting the video game industry after the 1983-84 crash, he mentored at Stanford and worked as a tech consultant. In the years since his passing in April 2011, USC Games opened an endowment fund in his name to assist Black and Indigenous students studying tech.
Gamespot
Best Xbox Game Pass Games To Play Right Now
Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's gaming subscription service, is often referred to as the best deal in gaming, and for good reason. Each month, multiple games are added to its rotating catalog of titles, a mix of first-party Xbox games, indies, and other huge games. It can be a little overwhelming,...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Mobile Wins Best Game And Users' Choice At Google Play Awards
After taking home Apple's iPhone Game Of The Year award earlier this week, Apex Legends Mobile has continued its win streak, taking home two awards at last night's Google Play's Best Of 2022 Awards. Apex Mobile won both the Best Game and Users' Choice awards, knocking aside competition like Diablo Immortal and Rocket League Sideswipe.
Gamespot
How To Win A Free Steam Deck | GameSpot News
Don’t have a Steam Deck yet? No worries. Valve might give you one for free!. On December 8, during the Game Awards, the maker of the Steam Deck Valve will be giving away the most expensive version of the Steam Deck, with 512GB, every minute to viewers of the livestream event.
Gamespot
Todd Howard Is Aware Of Newfound Pressure At Xbox
Bethesda Games Studios director and executive producer Todd Howard understands that working as part of Xbox brings about new challenges. In a recent interview, he opened up about the pressure that comes with being a first-party studio. VGC reports the Starfield director discussed this newfound duty and more on a...
Gamespot
How Long Is The Callisto Protocol?
Survival horror games are known to be a little slow for the sake of tension, but that's not really the case for Striking Distance Studios' action-packed The Callisto Protocol. This new game--which is heavily inspired by Dead Space--keeps things moving at a pretty brisk pace with an onslaught of cinematic set piece moments and no shortage of grotesque monsters to kill in equally grotesque ways. If you're wondering how long it will take to complete The Callisto Protocol, we've got the answer for you.
Gamespot
Todd Howard Is "In Love With" One Of Bethesda's Unannounced Games For Mobile
In addition to games like Starfield, The Elder Scrolls 6, and Fallout 5, Bethesda continues to push into the mobile games space. Bethesda's Todd Howard has now teased the company's next mobile game, which hasn't been announced yet. "We have a new mobile game that we're working on that we...
Gamespot
Today's Wordle Answer (#531) - December 2, 2022
It’s Friday, and players should end the week right by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you're probably struggling in some shape or fashion, and that's not something you want to do on a Friday. Fortunately, we're here to make sure that you end the work week with aplomb and get the Wordle correct. Unfortunately, today's answer does players no favors. It's certainly not a word that many players will think of in their first few guesses, so players will have to rely on getting letters in the right spot. If you haven't started the December 2 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.
Comments / 0