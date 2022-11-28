It’s Friday, and players should end the week right by getting the Wordle correct. If you're here, then you're probably struggling in some shape or fashion, and that's not something you want to do on a Friday. Fortunately, we're here to make sure that you end the work week with aplomb and get the Wordle correct. Unfortunately, today's answer does players no favors. It's certainly not a word that many players will think of in their first few guesses, so players will have to rely on getting letters in the right spot. If you haven't started the December 2 Wordle yet, though, you can check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage before you've begun.

2 DAYS AGO