The Super Mario Bros. Movie's Princess Peach Has Fans Erupting In Applause
The new trailer for "The Super Mario Bros." movie just dropped and fans are already excited by the portrayal of the Mushroom Kingdom's favorite monarch. Rather than being the eternal damsel in distress with an unfortunate penchant for getting kidnapped — which fans have often seen over the years — the movie's take on Princess Peach seems strong, confident, and ready to lead her people in a battle to defend their territory from the encroaching Koopa forces.
Why Assassin's Creed Mirage Won't Have Some Of The RPG Elements Of Previous Games
When video game franchises get older, they can fall into the trap of repetitiveness. Fans have certainly accused the "Assassin's Creed" franchise of this on multiple occasions. Perhaps that is why the series' latest installment, "Assassin's Creed Mirage" is looking to shake things up and ensure the storyline will be changing forever.
Why Death Stranding Fans Are Looking Forward To The Game Awards
A mysterious Dec. 1 tweet from Hideo Kojima has fans guessing he may soon announce a sequel to "Death Stranding." The tweet features three strange symbols, one of them appearing to be the umbrella used by Léa Seydoux's character in the first game, Fragile. Along with the images is a message from Kojima: "Start a new journey."
Why This Game Kickstarter Only Lasted A Week
A little over a week after its official Kickstarter launched, the video game adaptation of fictional Reddit story "Mystery Flesh Pit National Park" was abruptly cancelled on November 28. Per the official update posted to the Kickstarter page, Village Fox Media — the intended developer of the project — cited poor funding progress as the reason for the quick cancellation. "Unfortunately, it looks like we're not going to make our goal," the update read. "As much as it hurts to [let] it go, that's just how things happen sometimes. Instead of dragging it out for the remainder of the campaign, we're being proactive in moving on to other projects."
Marvel's Midnight Suns Officially Reveals Character Everyone Already Knew About
Gamers will be able to choose from a wide cast of playable superheroes in the upcoming game "Marvel's Midnight Suns" (with even more available to those who choose to purchase the season pass.) Most of the in-game characters that have been revealed so far are ones that most fans will recognize, such as Iron Man and Captain America. There have also been numerous lesser-known heroes who only the most die-hard Marvel fans will know, like Magik and Nico Minoru, but it seems that Firaxis Games' primary concern was making sure that fans got to play with all of the big-name heroes in the upcoming game. Many famous heroes are already in the game, though there was one that had yet to be revealed — a certain physicist who specializes in both gamma radiation and smashing the opposition.
Marvel's Midnight Suns: How To Unlock Spider-Man
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" is finally out and packed with characters with which to build the perfect superhero team. Though some fan favorites, like Deadpool, aren't available at launch, there are still tons of great options to choose from. This includes everyone's favorite webslinger, Spider-Man. While Spidey is indeed present in...
Early Reviews For Marvel's Midnight Suns Have Everyone Saying The Same Thing
The highly anticipated "Marvel's Midnight Suns" is a strategy game that sees players command a squad of Marvel super heroes in card-based tactical combat. It's the first collaboration between Marvel and "Civilization" and "XCOM 2" developer Firaxis Games, which has extensive experience in creating unique strategy games. The turn-based combat in "Marvel's Midnight Suns" is based on distance, cover, hit chance, cards, and lots of other elements that encourage players to take their time and strategize. It's not just strategy, though, as there are also RPG elements intertwined that give players a sense of progression, plenty of ways to customize and interact with their team, and a strong narrative to follow.
The Unexpected Connection Between The Great Gatsby And The Legend Of Zelda
"The Great Gatsby" and "The Legend of Zelda" aren't names you'd often expect to hear in the same sentence, but it's true: The long-spanning powerhouse JRPG franchise from Nintendo owes a major element of its series identity to the work of 20th-century American novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald, as well as his wife, Zelda Fitzgerald.
Twitch Stopped Promoting Asmongold, And Not Even He Knows Why
The latest "World of Warcraft" expansion, "Dragonflight," has been released, bringing a ton of new content to the MMO. The new content has old players returning and current players excited to get in on the action. This excitement extends to streamers as well, including the incredibly popular Asmongold, who expressed his excitement about the expansion on Twitter. Asmongold is best known as an MMO streamer, playing "World of Warcraft" and "Final Fantasy 14" on his channel regularly. Naturally, Asmongold decided to hop online and check out the expansion on stream, but Asmongold noticed that something was wrong with the Twitch recommended page.
The Witcher Remake Will Feature A Major Aspect Of The Witcher 3
The second half of 2022 has been pretty good to fans of "The Witcher" video game series. Not only did CD Projekt Red reveal a release date for its next-gen update of "The Witcher 3," it also revealed a project that will bring players back to the first game of the series. A remake of the original "Witcher" game is in development, as well as three other totally new "Witcher" games.
Why Valve Won't Do Threequels, According To Portal's Writer
Valve, the developer behind PC gaming platform Steam and video games including "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive," has never published a trilogy. Popular YouTube channel Did You Know Gaming interviewed Valve writer Erik Wolpaw about why. Wolpaw has worked on multiple Valve games, including both "Portal" games and the "Half-Life" expansions. When asked about why Valve never published trilogies, he said, "I don't know."
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Has A Daft Punk Tribute Fans May Have Missed
If you are even a casual listener of electronic music, it's likely you've heard of the group Daft Punk. The French DJ duo — known for their signature robot masks and energetic live performances — had a career that spanned nearly 30 years from 1993 to 2021 during which they released several acclaimed albums, collaborated with international superstars such as The Weeknd and Pharrell Williams, and even scored films like 2010's "Tron Legacy." But even with their storied history, fans might be surprised to learn that the group was seemingly the subject of a subtle tribute in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet."
Early Reactions To The Callisto Protocol Are All Over The Place
"The Callisto Protocol" has finally arrived, bringing a new vision of cosmic horror to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. The game primarily follows the efforts of an inmate named Jacob Lee as he fights to survive in space prison overrun by mutated inmates. The only way to kill them: remove the tentacles sprouting from his enemies and dismember as many of them as he can. As a new action/horror title from "PUBG" developer Krafton and "Dead Space" creator Glen Schofield, the game has some serious expectations to fulfill.
Why Fans Think Rockstar Wasted A Great Opportunity With GTA 5
"Grand Theft Auto 5" was first released in 2013. Since then, the game has had plenty of updates and content added to the game, but almost exclusively for "GTA Online" — the multiplayer-only portion of the game. And even though Rockstar finally kept its promise and added DLC to reveal the fate of the "GTA 5" characters in "GTA Online," the content was still focused and built around the online portion of the game. It has become a bit of a sour point for certain fans. Among countless potential plot threads, fans have pointed to one easter egg in the game that could've been much more if Rockstar had focused on single-player content.
Everything You Should Know Before HBO's The Last Of Us Releases
There's been an influx of movie and TV adaptions of video games in the last couple of years. In 2021, audiences were surprised by HBO's "Mortal Kombat" reboot, and 2022 saw an "Uncharted" movie, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," and the first season of the divisive "Halo" show. Gaming and film will continue to intertwine in 2023, with HBO's take on "The Last of Us" hopefully kicking off a stellar year for video game adaptations.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Marvel's Midnight Suns?
"Marvel's Midnight Suns" isn't a standard superhero beat 'em up. Instead, it's a tactical role-playing game that will feel more familiar to "XCOM" fans. That's because both titles were developed by Firaxis Games and feature the same turn-based combat. But now, instead of following a group of space marines as they defend the earth from an alien invasion, players build decks and command some of the most iconic characters in the Marvel universe.
The Witcher Remake Has To Wait Until Work On Witcher 4 Has Begun
"Witcher" fans have a lot to look forward to between the third season of Netflix's "The Witcher," the remake of the original "The Witcher" game players have been wanting, and the best news fans could hope for — new entries in the series. That said, there's not much concrete information about when fans will experience this new "Witcher" media. As far as the games both go, CD Projekt RED has remained tight-lipped, but a recent earnings call offered a hint as to when players might be able to expect "The Witcher 4" and the remake of the original game.
Adin Ross' Swatting Situation Is Getting Even Scarier
Weeks after his previous swatting incident, Twitch and YouTube streamer Adin Ross was once again targeted by another swatting attack. And the situation is becoming even scarier than it was before. In the early hours of the morning on November 30, Ross posted a video to his Twitter page showing...
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Gives Donkey Kong A More Classic Look
Now that Nintendo has released a second trailer for the "Super Mario Bros." movie, fans have even more questions about the 2023 blockbuster. The second trailer revealed a wide variety of additional characters and cameos, and gave fans a first look at franchise favorites Princess Peach and Donkey Kong. There's no denying that the "Super Mario Bros." movie has a version of Princess Peach that has fans erupting in applause, praising her tough appearance and attitude. Unlike in some "Mario Bros." games, the movie version of Peach seems interested in taking action, not just waiting to be saved. Donkey Kong, on the other hand, had a few fans scratching their heads.
Disney Speedstorm Just Got Hit With A Major Delay
At this point, it sometimes feels like every entertainment conglomerate has tried to adapt its IP into a kart racer. The success of the "Mario Kart" series showed the world just how successful taking this formula could be. As a result, other companies have attempted to put their beloved characters behind the wheel. "Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing," "Nickelodeon Kart Racers," and "Crash Team Racing" are just a few notable examples. In February of this year, Disney announced it was making a kart-style racing game to compete with the rest. This new entry, "Disney Speedstorm," will launch as a free-to-play live service title for consoles and PC.
