Fukitol
5d ago
Good! Anybody that stupid needs to be put away. Hope he gets what’s coming to him in the joint.
kswo.com
Triple homicide fugitive arrested in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says a fugitive wanted in connection to three murders has been arrested in Lawton. According to police, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force received a tip that Alvin Artis was in Lawton and was wanted for a triple homicide out of South Carolina.
OSBI still investigating ‘suspicious’ disappearance of Oklahoma man
OSBI are now referring to the disappearance of a 69-year-old man from Cotton County, Oklahoma as "suspicious".
Thompson murder trial on hold again
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Trial for a man charged with a 2012 murder may be delayed again as the district attorney files for a continuance. Clint Thompson, 43, was set to go to trial for murder and manslaughter on Monday for the shooting death of Rocky Buckley, as well as a retrial for an alleged […]
Mother joins husband in prison for child endangerment
A Wichita Falls mother is now going to prison after endangering her newborn and 3-year-old daughter with meth last August.
kswo.com
Duncan Police Department sharpening their driving pursuit skills
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 405 people died in 2020 due to a police chase they were not involved in. That’s according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Report. This is why officers at the Duncan Police Department are working on sharpening their driving skills through pursuit training. “We make sure...
kswo.com
Missing Comanche girl found dead in Texas, suspect in custody
Wise County, TX (KSWO) - A missing girl from Comanche, 7-year-old Athena Strand, has been found dead in Texas. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, a contract FedEx delivery driver, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to the girl’s disappearance and death. “We do have a confession,” said Akin.
Cleveland county deputy vehicle hit by woman being investigated for DUI
A frightening video has just been released by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office of a high-speed car crashing into a deputy vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the highway. The woman who hit him is now being investigated for driving under the influence.
kswo.com
Man charged with arson, threatening person with bow and arrow
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man previously charged with threatening someone with a bow and arrow now faces an arson charge. Michael Farley is charged with one count of second degree arson, and endangering a human life during arson. According to court documents, Farley set fire to a house...
Wanted teen arrested for aggravated robbery
Wichita Falls police have arrested a teen they said was involved in an armed robbery and shooting on Pearl Avenue in November.
KXII.com
Davis Police searching for alleged burglary suspects
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - The Davis Police Department are searching for two people who allegedly stole about $300 worth of merchandise. Police said the man and woman visited a local store and stole $200 to $300 worth of merchandise. The two suspects were driving a maroon mini van, according to...
KOCO
FBI issues warning to Norman parents after ransomware attack
NORMAN, Okla. — The FBI issued advice for Norman Public Schools parents after new details emerged about a ransomware attack on the district. Norman schools put out a letter Thursday detailing a ransomware attack last month. The district said someone gained access to their systems and could have seen sensitive information.
YCSO pursuit ends in Archer County
A Wichita Falls woman was arrested late Tuesday in Archer County following a vehicle pursuit that began in Young County.Samantha Fowler, 17, was arrested on charges of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two, under 4 grams, and possession of marijuana, under 2 ounces.At 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, a Young County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a white 2015 Mercedes Benz commit a traffic violation at Hwy. 79 and Hwy. 114 in Olney and attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a press release from YCSO.“The deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle for the violation. The vehicle turned off its headlights and accelerated to speeds over 130 MPH,” the YCSO release stated. “The deputy pursued the vehicle north on SH 79 for approximately 5 miles.”For the full story, see the Saturday, Dec. 3 edition of The Graham Leader.
Three killed in Caddo County crash
Officials say three people were pronounced dead following a Caddo County crash.
kswo.com
Charges filed against man for shocking person with cattle prod, killing two dogs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been filed for a Lawton man accused of shocking someone with a cattle prod and shooting another person’s dogs. According to court documents, Isaac Molina got into an argument with one victim after being bit by one of the dogs. Investigators...
kswo.com
Family files lawsuit after burial blunder
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An upset family is suing the Town of Fletcher, saying the town placed their mother into burial plots owned by other families. “So Ms. Helton was first buried in Mrs. Glass’s spot and then she was moved and buried in Mrs. Lowery’s plot and now she needs to be moved again for the third time into a third lot,” Dill said.
kswo.com
OSBI calls Cotton County Silver Alert suspicious
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) -Authorities said 69-year-old Grady “Bruce” Benson was last seen November 9th, but the details of that sighting have become unclear. “When I came in, everything was in its place, the door was locked, and garage doors were down. He wasn’t here, he didn’t look like he had been here at all.”
kswo.com
Silver Alert becomes suspicious disappearance investigation
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) -Authorities said 69-year-old Grady “Bruce” Benson was last seen November 9, but the details of that sighting have become unclear. “When I came in, everything was in its place, the door was locked, and garage doors were down. He wasn’t here, he didn’t look like he had been here at all,” Grady Benson said.
kswo.com
Lawton man accused of stealing car, possessing meth
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is in custody after he was accused of driving a stolen vehicle. According to court documents, Timothy Thompson was pulled over last week for running a stop sign. Investigators say the car he was driving had been reported as stolen. During his arrest,...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 2, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
kswo.com
Lawtonians falling victim to PSO scams
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There has been an increase in Public Service Company of Oklahoma scams. Some people are falling victim, whether it’s over the phone or an impostor showing up at their doorstep. Nowadays, people can block scam calls, put fraud alerts on their bank accounts, and ignore...
Comments / 2