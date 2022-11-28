"I was working literally the next day," the legendary tennis player told PEOPLE Serena Williams may have thought she would have more free time after finishing her last match at the US Open this year — but she hasn't slowed down since. Williams, whose decades-long tennis career ended with a third round loss in the 2022 US Open, appeared on Friday's episode of PEOPLE Every Day to chat about retired life, as well as her new fragrance collaboration with Lincoln Motor Company. In the episode, Williams, 41, told host Janine Rubenstein that after her...

22 HOURS AGO