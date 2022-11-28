Read full article on original website
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s tech problems may soon get a solution from Nintendo
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have only been out for a couple of weeks, but Nintendo is already aiming to improve the games’ poor technical performance. After complaints from just about everyone about the game’s inconsistent framerate and other technical hitches, Nintendo said on Thursday that it’s working on fixes for some of the games’ bigger issues and will release an update in the future that will hopefully help performance.
Fortnite’s Chapter 3 ending event: when and how to watch
Fortnite’s about to head into a new chapter, likely with a brand new map. But before anything new arrives, Epic has to send off Chapter 3 with another big event. The chapter- and season- ending affair will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. ET. While little...
What you should upgrade first in The Callisto Protocol
If The Callisto Protocol is any indication, capitalism is still gonna be around in the future. The sci-fi horror game features in-game currency — fittingly called Callisto Credits — that’s directly tied to all RPG-like upgrades for both protagonist Jacob and all of his weapons. The problem is that these skills aren’t exactly cheap, nor are Callisto Credits abundant. By the time you’re about to reach the last chapter of the story, it’s likely that you won’t have everything maxed out.
Destiny 2 Xur location and items, Dec. 2-6
The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out in the Winding Cove on the cliff overlooking the Ketch.
Valve is giving away Steam Decks during The Game Awards
Valve is giving away a Steam Deck each minute of The Game Awards when that show airs on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Game Awards 2022 usually runs about three hours, so, that’s 180 Steam Decks!. Fans can already register for the Steam Deck drawing; they’ll at least get an...
Marvel Snap’s new card nerfs mean it’s time to rethink some decks
Marvel Snap’s latest update brings with it two new pools of cards, a new kind of earnable currency, and some fairly impactful changes to existing cards. All of those changes are nerfs, and they’re to popular cards like Angela, Mysterio, and Onslaught. They’ll probably impact at least one deck you rely on for Marvel Snap, so here’s what to know before you go into your next match.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga leads Xbox Game Pass’ December lineup
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga — TT Games’ mirthful, puzzle-platform adaptation of the nine mainline Star Wars movies — headlines December’s list of new games in Xbox Game Pass’ library. Subscribers get access to it on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Available for console (Xbox One...
The roguelite management sim that’s impossible to put down
Stacklands starts simply: Open a pack of three cards, each with a resource like “rock” or “wood” on them, then stack them to craft new resources. Sell cards to get coins, which can be spent on larger packs with different resources. It’s a familiar gameplay loop for any management sim lover; it puts players into a catchy flow state that’s reminiscent of Dorfromantik, with its ambient, tile-placement puzzles. But Stacklands’ deceptively simple package hides deep gameplay that sucked me in for hours.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s dragonriding is (almost) too good
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is immediately striking, thanks to the open vistas of the Dragon Isles. It’s a very open expansion, and the player gets a new ride with a set of wings almost immediately, thanks to the new dragonriding feature. The player has dragons to meet and primalists to defeat, and the Isles are a big place, so the player is granted their very own dragon. It’s a fantastic feature; I’ve been having a blast soaring around, even without pursuing all of the dragon glyphs and upgrading my dragon’s mouth and saddle.
Amazon’s Fallout TV series starts a new plot in the same universe as the games
Details about Amazon Video’s Fallout series continue to come at a very slow trickle, but Bethesda director Todd Howard gave the biggest reveal yet on a podcast on Wednesday: The show won’t follow any plot from the games. Instead of retreading something fans have already seen and experienced...
Take a first look at Magic: The Gathering’s reskinned Secret Lair Transformers cards
The latest official set of Magic: The Gathering cards, The Brothers’ War, includes a series of cards featuring Transformers, Hasbro’s legacy property involving shape-changing robots. Next, the company is revamping a few other coveted cards, revising their art in a series of Transformers-themed Secret Lair drops. Polygon has the exclusive first look at all the cards, which go on sale beginning Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. PST.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Charizard Tera Raid is live, and you’ll need a strategy to beat it
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s first seven-star raid, featuring Charizard with the dragon Tera Type, is live, running through Sunday. Not only is it the first seven-star raid, but it’s the only way, so far, to get Charizard in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region. Charizard’s...
The Callisto Protocol’s best early-game weapon is easy to miss
In The Callisto Protocol, you’re constantly at a disadvantage against mutated horrors. While your trusty baton and pistol remain invaluable throughout the whole game, getting your hands on more weapons — like the basically-a-shotgun Skunk Gun — as soon as possible is key to fighting back. Most...
Sonic Frontiers looks like a live service game with all its free updates
It’s looking like Sonic Frontiers still has legs on it. The “open-zone” Sonic game, which blends traditional 3D and 2D Sonic levels with open world exploration, is going to be getting a whole lot of content down the line. Sega announced a release timeline for updates that showed that the game will be getting new features, modes, additional story, and character skins in 2023.
