ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

18-year-old charged with murder in fatal stabbing of teen at Johnston County gas station

By Kristen Johnson
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 5 days ago

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old found stabbed to death in the Garner area Friday night, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Monday..

Alexander Leon Herrera is accused of killing William Hayden Fitzpatrick of Clayton, who was found stabbed multiple times in the bathroom at Murphy’s Express Gas Station at 4993 N.C. 42, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the incident about 5 p.m. and found Fitzpatrick, who worked at the gas station, already dead, a news release stated.

With the help of a K9, they found Herrera hiding in the woods, The News & Observer previously reported .

Herrera lives on Thunder Ridge Drive in Garner, which is a two-minute drive from where the incident occurred, the Sheriff’s Office said.

He was charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon, the release stated.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say whether the two young men knew each other or what led to the stabbing. The N&O has asked for more details about the incident.

Herrera is being held without bail in the Johnston County jail.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
18K+
Followers
522
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy