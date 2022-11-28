ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Austin calls on lawmakers to pass new spending bill for Pentagon

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZXiO_0jPyixfY00
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin talks during a news conference with Minister of Defence of Latvia Artis Pabriks in Riga, Latvia, Aug. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is urging congressional lawmakers to pass a new spending bill for the Pentagon, saying a “failure to do so will result in significant harm” to the U.S. and national security.

Congress has until Dec. 16 to pass a new funding bill and avoid a federal government shutdown.

There has been talk of Congress passing a longer continuing resolution (CR) or temporary funding measure to give negotiators more time to agree to a new omnibus spending bill that would cover the Pentagon and other government agencies. A CR would maintain funding at existing levels, while an omnibus would more likely include stepped-up funding for the Pentagon.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) obtained by Politico, Austin said operating under a temporary funding resolution “moves our budget backward, not forward,” and will reduce the Pentagon’s top line by $3 billion.

“We must break this pattern of extensive inaction,” Austin wrote. “We can’t outcompete China with our hands tied behind our backs three, four, five or six months of every fiscal year.”

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are facing a time crunch as the deadline approaches for the appropriations bill.

There are also other critical items on the current legislative agenda, including the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Schumer last week said Democrats are hoping to have a productive period in the lame-duck session before the next Congress forms in January with a Republican majority in the House.

But Democrats need Republicans on board with a bare majority in the Senate, as 60 votes will be required to overcome procedural hurdles. Some conservatives have backed delaying the funding bill to curtail Democratic spending, including for defense matters.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told The Hill earlier this year that “part of the problem with our defense spending is the fact that they have uncertain appropriations.”

“So we need some certainty, I think at least for the Pentagon, on what money they can actually spend and when they can spend,” he said.

In his letter, Austin thanked lawmakers for passing bipartisan legislation this year to assist Ukraine in its war against Russia, but said “broader national security needs” were just as important for both political parties to fund.

“They deserve and require prompt action as well,” he said. “I strongly urge you to act decisively — now — to meet America’s needs.”

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Senate Democrats laugh off Trump's endorsement of banning congressional stock trading. But there's still no consensus on passing their proposals in the lame duck session.

Senate Democrats have been wrestling with a proposed congressional stock trading ban. Donald Trump endorsed banning congressional stock trading in his 2024 campaign launch. Democratic leaders rejected Trump's ethical advice but aren't above using it to woo GOP support. Senate Democratic leaders have no interest in taking advice on financial...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
msn.com

Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees demanded on Sunday that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts comply with their investigation into the court’s refusal to abide by ethics laws. And if the court continues to suggest it’s not serious about policing itself, Congress will step in,...
News Breaking LIVE

Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

793K+
Followers
90K+
Post
565M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy