Enoree, SC

14-year-old dies in SC shooting, 18-year-old charged with killing him with a stolen gun

By Lyn Riddle
The State
 5 days ago

A 14-year-old was killed when another teen fired a gun in the early morning hours of Nov. 25 at a home in Enoree, South Carolina.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office reported that 18-year-old Gavin Ray Dutton of Woodruff allegedly fired a weapon once, striking the 14-year-old, whose name was not released. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving.

Dutton was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a stolen weapon.

“This is a tragic and senseless incident,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a Facebook post. “The 2nd Amendment and personal safety are guarded rights we hold highly. However, this is a reckless disregard for human life that has to be addressed.”

The State

