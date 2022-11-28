ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Police in Newport are investigating an early-morning shooting. The report came in about 1:30 a.m. near Sixth and Monmouth streets. Police blocked off the area with crime scene tape. Crews were there for hours gathering information. Details about the incident have not been released yet.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school: Court docs

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Hamilton High School Wednesday. The teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department. Police said the gun was...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

1 dead after double shooting in Elmwood Place

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police responded to a double shooting in Elmwood Place Friday night. Police say that the shooting happened at 10:05 p.m. at Beech and Vine streets. Two men were reportedly shot and were taken to the hospital. One was pronounced dead. There is no word on...
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WKRC

Florida police arrest suspect in Paddock Hills fatal shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection with a homicide. On Oct. 11, officers were called to Reading Road in Paddock Hills for a double shooting. One victim was treated at the hospital. The other, 27-year-old Monty Reid, died at the scene. Investigators named...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Dozens of firearms removed from home after Covington SWAT standoff

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Police removed dozens of firearms from a local home after a lengthy SWAT standoff. Covington officers went to Greenup Street near East 26th just before 11 Tuesday night. Authorities say a man was having a mental crisis. He eventually surrendered and was taken to the hospital.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Car crashes into Woodward High School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

CPD want to identify suspect who put skimmer, camera on ATM

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are trying to identify and arrest the man who put a skimmer on an ATM in Avondale. CPD'S Criminal Investigation Section Financial Crimes said the man put the skimming device and a camera in the ATM at the PNC on Vernon Place at Martin Luther King, Jr. The man was likely trying to get debit card numbers and possibly PINs.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Talawanda student sues former teacher she said inappropriately touched her

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local teenager is suing her teacher for allegedly assaulting her in her classroom. Local 12 highlighted the incident in August as part of an investigation into school districts that allow teachers under investigation for sexual misconduct to resign, instead of firing them. The plaintiff, a...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Police identify homicide victim as young mother of three

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – There is new information about a homicide victim whose body was found on the side of a local road earlier in November. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she was a 24-year-old mother of three named Amanda Witschger. Richard Stewart was driving down the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Mother accused of leaving 6-year-old home alone for over a day

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Lockland mother is accused of leaving her six-year-old daughter alone for a long period of time. Summer Hicks was arraigned Friday on a child endangering charge. Neighbors called police after seeing the child wandering around the Hillside Avenue apartment complex on her own on Sept. 4.
LOCKLAND, OH
1017thepoint.com

CORONER AWAITS DNA TO IDENTIFY FIRE VICTIM

(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche has submitted DNA evidence to a state police lab to help confirm the identity of someone who died in a Richmond fire 12 days ago. The body of a female victim was pulled from the rubble of a fire that broke out on November 19 at a warehouse in the 600 block of South J. The DNA evidence is being compared to relatives of who Fouche believes the victim to be, and that will take a couple of more weeks. Two other people were rescued from that fire.
RICHMOND, IN

