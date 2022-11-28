Read full article on original website
WKRC
Police investigating shooting in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Police in Newport are investigating an early-morning shooting. The report came in about 1:30 a.m. near Sixth and Monmouth streets. Police blocked off the area with crime scene tape. Crews were there for hours gathering information. Details about the incident have not been released yet.
Fox 19
Teen arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school: Court docs
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly brought a loaded gun to Hamilton High School Wednesday. The teen was found carrying a 380 semi-auto weapon by the school’s principal, according to the arrest report from the Hamilton Police Department. Police said the gun was...
WHIO Dayton
Man robs local bank with note; Police seek information from public for identity of suspect
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Police Department and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information regarding the identity of a man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) social media page. The robbery occurred at the LCNB branch on...
WKRC
Officials find student responsible for swatting call at Winton Woods High School
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have identified the student behind a swatting incident at Winton Woods High School. Winton Woods High School was placed on lockdown after police received a call stating that there was a "shooter" hiding in the bathroom of the school. The call was made on an unregistered...
WKRC
1 dead after double shooting in Elmwood Place
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police responded to a double shooting in Elmwood Place Friday night. Police say that the shooting happened at 10:05 p.m. at Beech and Vine streets. Two men were reportedly shot and were taken to the hospital. One was pronounced dead. There is no word on...
WKRC
Florida police arrest suspect in Paddock Hills fatal shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection with a homicide. On Oct. 11, officers were called to Reading Road in Paddock Hills for a double shooting. One victim was treated at the hospital. The other, 27-year-old Monty Reid, died at the scene. Investigators named...
WKRC
2 men, including man already in jail, indicted for fatal Millvale shooting
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - The investigation into a deadly shooting takes more twists. A man is indicted for murder even though he was in jail when the shooting happened. Davonte Hollis was shot and killed on Beekman Street in Millvale in October. Friday, the Hamilton County grand jury indicted Arthur...
Police search for suspect in North College Hill murder
Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot to death while walking to his car in the 1800 block of Sundale Avenue around 8 p.m. on November 26, police said in a press release.
WKRC
Dozens of firearms removed from home after Covington SWAT standoff
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Police removed dozens of firearms from a local home after a lengthy SWAT standoff. Covington officers went to Greenup Street near East 26th just before 11 Tuesday night. Authorities say a man was having a mental crisis. He eventually surrendered and was taken to the hospital.
Law enforcement locates endangered missing man
According to the Kettering Police Department, 82-year-old Gary Haggard drove away from his residence around 3 p.m. on Thursday and failed to return. The incident took place on Jamaica Road in Germantown.
Fox 19
Car crashes into Woodward High School
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into Woodward High School in Bond Hill so hard overnight, the engine flew into the hallway and one person is in the hospital, Cincinnati police say. Power was knocked out to the building when it happened around 1 a.m. off Reading Road. Police say...
WKRC
CPD want to identify suspect who put skimmer, camera on ATM
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are trying to identify and arrest the man who put a skimmer on an ATM in Avondale. CPD'S Criminal Investigation Section Financial Crimes said the man put the skimming device and a camera in the ATM at the PNC on Vernon Place at Martin Luther King, Jr. The man was likely trying to get debit card numbers and possibly PINs.
WKRC
Talawanda student sues former teacher she said inappropriately touched her
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local teenager is suing her teacher for allegedly assaulting her in her classroom. Local 12 highlighted the incident in August as part of an investigation into school districts that allow teachers under investigation for sexual misconduct to resign, instead of firing them. The plaintiff, a...
WKRC
Local mother answers to charges in court that she caused the death of her 3-year-old son
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An Avondale mother cried during her court appearance Friday for allegedly causing the death of her son. Molly Krebs faces involuntary manslaughter and child endangering charges. Emergency crews were called to Krebs' home on Ridgeway Avenue just after midnight on Thursday for an unresponsive child. They found...
WKRC
Police identify homicide victim as young mother of three
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – There is new information about a homicide victim whose body was found on the side of a local road earlier in November. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said she was a 24-year-old mother of three named Amanda Witschger. Richard Stewart was driving down the...
WHIO Dayton
Man shot in Springfield Holiday Celebration incident tells police he looked the shooter in his eyes
Investigators continue to search for the people involved in the shooting incident during Springfield’s ‘Holiday in the City’ celebration on Friday night. News Center 7′s Haley Kosik obtained a copy of what police say happened on Friday. Springfield officers found a man with a gunshot wound...
WHIO Dayton
Woman claims two men plotted to kidnap son in front of her at Dayton Mall; no arrests made
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A Miamisburg woman is still shaken over what she says happened at the Dayton Mall on Sunday. Emily Kirkendall told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek she was in the food court with her husband and son when she noticed two men— one she said was staring her down. She didn’t think much of it until she saw them again at Hot Topic.
WKRC
Lawsuit filed against care facility by family of boy with autism who drowned in Ohio River
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The family of a boy with autism who drowned in the Ohio River after running away from the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky is suing the facility, and the state. On June 4, nine-year-old Ian Sousis was reported missing after leaving the Children's Home around 9:30...
WKRC
Mother accused of leaving 6-year-old home alone for over a day
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Lockland mother is accused of leaving her six-year-old daughter alone for a long period of time. Summer Hicks was arraigned Friday on a child endangering charge. Neighbors called police after seeing the child wandering around the Hillside Avenue apartment complex on her own on Sept. 4.
1017thepoint.com
CORONER AWAITS DNA TO IDENTIFY FIRE VICTIM
(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche has submitted DNA evidence to a state police lab to help confirm the identity of someone who died in a Richmond fire 12 days ago. The body of a female victim was pulled from the rubble of a fire that broke out on November 19 at a warehouse in the 600 block of South J. The DNA evidence is being compared to relatives of who Fouche believes the victim to be, and that will take a couple of more weeks. Two other people were rescued from that fire.
