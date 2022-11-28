Read full article on original website
Related
Top 40 Country Songs for December 2022
This list of the Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is a lesson in the cost of love. Heartbreakers by Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson lead the way, while a more nuanced song that's rumored to be about another country hitmaker makes a big leap. If you've not yet...
Lewis Capaldi Reveals His Favorite Song On Louis Tomlinson’s New Album
Louis Tomlinson released his sophomore studio album "Faith In The Future" on November 11.
Charley Crockett to Take his Brand of Country Music to Late Night Television
Charley Crockett is headed to late night television. He's one of the hottest rising stars in country music today, and come next Thursday he'll be singing in front of his biggest audience to date. Today Charley tweeted that he and his band the Blue Drifters will perform on Jimmy Kimmel...
John Legend Wants Carrie Underwood to Coach ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton has announced his departure from The Voice after its upcoming Season 23, and fellow coach John Legend has a strong idea of who he'd like to see in the red chair coming up. In a new interview, Legend says he'd like to see Carrie Underwood as a coach...
Scotty McCreery Has Activated Dad Mode: See His Adorable Father-Son Moment
Scotty McCreery has been a father for less than a month, but it's safe to say he is already bonded with his son, Avery. The singer has shared several photos on social media enjoying lie with his little man, who arrived on Oct. 24, with the latest coming from a family beach trip.
Toby Keith Hopes to Get Back to Performing After ‘Debilitating’ Cancer Battle
In his first interview since he revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis in June, Toby Keith took a measured, but optimistic, long view of his future and eventual return to the road. "I'm thinking about getting back to fightin' shape," the singer explains to CMT Hot 20 Countdown's Cody Alan. "I...
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off the Fire Alarm at Jason Aldean’s Bar and It’s Hilarious! [Watch]
Luke Bryan isn't afraid to pull a prank or two, and for his latest stunt, he brought fellow artist Kane Brown into the fray. In a video shared by Bryan on social media this week, he and Brown are at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, and they decide to unleash a little bit of chaos on the place. In the clip, Bryan stands with his hand on the fire alarm and says, "Kane and I are at Aldean's bar. We're gonna shut the bar down, cost him a little bit of money."
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0