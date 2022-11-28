ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany announces schedule for Holiday Tree Lighting

By Ben Mitchell
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Albany has released a full schedule of events for Sunday, December 4, highlighted by the lighting of the holiday tree at the Empire State Plaza. The tree lighting will be accompanied by free doughnuts and hot drinks from Cider Belly Doughnuts and performances by Albany High School’s Albanettes & Troubadours.

Schedule of events:

  • 12:00 PM-3:30 PM | Open Skating at the Ice Rink
  • 12:00 PM-4:00 PM | Inside the Snow Globe with Cornerstone at the Plaza featuring a warming area, holiday concessions, specialty beverages, sweets & treats, and more at the Cornerstone at the Plaza
  • 1:00 PM-4:00 PM | Carriage Rides at the North End of the Plaza
  • 1:00 PM, 2:00 PM, 3:00 PM, 4:00 PM | Meet & Greet With Santa Claus at the Cornerstone at the Plaza
  • 1:15 PM-3:15 PM | Rock-and-Skate with Side B at the Ice Rink
  • 4:00 PM | Tuba Christmas Performance at the Plaza North End
  • 4:30 PM | Demonstrations by the Hudson Mohawk Figure Skating Club at the Ice Rink
  • 5:00 PM-5:15 PM | Caroling with The Rusty Pipes at the Plaza North End
  • 5:15 PM | Official Ceremony, Tree Lighting, and Fireworks at the Plaza North End
  • 6:00 PM-8:00 PM | Open Skating at the Ice Rink
