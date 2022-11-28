Read full article on original website
TCU vs. Kansas State: Big 12 Championship Game pick, prediction
TCU looks to sew up what looks like a guaranteed berth in the College Football Playoff when it faces off against challenger Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday. Win or lose, it appears that TCU and first-year head coach Sonny Dykes should clinch one of the final four bids in ...
Kansas State Collegian
Luke’s Locker: K-State top-10 ranking undersells team’s capability
In the weekly ranking from the College Football Playoff Committee, the Kansas State Wildcats were ranked at No. 10 in the country, placing K-State as the highest three-loss team in the country. Even so, the idea of there being nine teams better than the Wildcats is up for judgment. Now,...
Wichita Eagle
KU hoops’ Bill Self wants to see Kansas-Missouri bowl game. What are the possibilities?
The Kansas football team finds itself bowl-eligible for the first time in 14 years. On Sunday, the 2022 Selection Sunday for college football teams, the Jayhawks will find out their bowl pairing. There’s one team in particular KU basketball coach Bill Self would love to see the football team play:...
WIBW
Plans unveiled for College GameDay at Big 12 Championship
ARLINGTON, Texas (KWCH) - A battle of two teams ranked in the top 10 nationally puts the spotlight on the Big 12 Championship Saturday including the presence of College GameDay. The popular pregame show starts at 8 a.m. with the kickoff between No. 3 TCU and No. 10 Kansas State set for 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas, Kansas Win To Give Big 12 Lead in BIG EAST Battle
Texas and Kansas each won its games in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle on Thursday, giving the Big 12 a one-game lead in the series of games between the two conferences. Texas beat Creighton, 72-67, Kansas defeated Seton Hall, 91-65, while Oklahoma State went to No. 8 UConn and fell, 74-64.
Daily Delivery: Yes, Fitz thinks Kansas State beats TCU, but here's why he thinks it happens
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Instead of offering his typical On the Line version of the DD today, Fitz shares that he believes Kansas State will win Saturday's Big 12 Championship game, but this video provides the why. At Tuesday's weekly press conference, Fitz asked Coach Chris Klieman and the provided players to define this K-State team after 12 games, and the answers provided a sense of calm and confidence that made Fitz believe the Wildcats are ready to upset TCU.
Passionate K-State couple from Wichita among wave of purple heading to Texas
A purple wave of Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcat fans will be rolling into the Lone Star State Friday to see their Wildcats play Texas Christian University (TCU) in the Big 12 Championship Game.
The coaching error Jerome Tang regretted most after Kansas State’s loss at Butler
“We as a staff have to do a better job of making sure he gets more touches.”
‘He was made for this’: Kansas native Justin Aaron on ‘The Voice’
LOS ANGELES, CA (KSNT) – And then there was 10… for now. With a trip to the semi’s on the line, the competition is getting tighter and tighter for Junction City native Justin Aaron and his journey on ‘The Voice.’ “He can sing whatever song anyone has given him,” Justin’s friend, Breena Toles said. “He […]
touropia.com
16 Best Things to Do in Topeka, KS
The capital city of Kansas, Topeka served as a gateway west for pioneers traveling on the Oregon Trail in the 1800s. It is perhaps most famous for being home to the US Supreme Court’s pivotal decision to abolish racial segregation in schools. Today, Topeka is a city teeming full of history, as well as an array of diverse attractions, museums, and unbeatable natural beauty.
Emporia State University merges programs to counter declining enrollment
EMPORIA (KSNT) In an effort to combat a national trend in declining college enrollment Emporia State University has combined two programs to create a degree in history and political science. The current history and political science programs were combined which will allow students to work toward a Bachelor of Science in History & Government. The […]
KVOE
Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant
Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens Third Location In Topeka
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on December 2nd. November 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // Topeka, KS - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 3510 South East 29th Street, Topeka, Kansas. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, December 2, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
WIBW
Power outage reported in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 1,000 Topekans have been left without power as Evergy reported an outage in the east part of the city. According to Evergy’s Outage Map, four outages were reported in Topeka on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. As of 12:50 p.m., 1,182 customers were reported...
WIBW
Officials search for person responsible for Manhattan High School bathroom fire
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for the person responsible for starting a fire in a Manhattan High School bathroom. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, officials were called to Manhattan High School West, 2100 Poyntz Ave., with reports of aggravated arson.
Manhattan man climbs through windshield following crash
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man escaped his van through the windshield after a collision Tuesday morning. A 45-year-old Manhattan man was driving westbound on Walters Drive when he attempted to make a left at a stop sign onto Tuttle Creek Boulevard, according to the Riley County Police Department. As he entered the road, police […]
WIBW
Man issued citation after causing collision that flipped his van, trapped him inside
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was given a citation after he caused a collision that flipped the van he was driving and trapped him inside for a short time. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Walters Dr. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Larry’s Shortstop was know as the king of convenience while also featuring memorable food, but new ownership is in town and a new look is here. “They come in and they bought the place,” said Tammy Volz, manager of the new SQRL, pronounced Squirrel. “They totally redid the floors, new paint job, we’re waiting for a new kitchen, new gas pumps, new gas lighting outside, new ceilings out there, lightning, it’s really been nice.”
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: Boxcar burns on Road B
A fire in rural Lyon County threatened a building Thursday afternoon, but crews were able to contain the damage. A statement released Friday by the Emporia Fire Department said crews were called to the area of Road B and Road 190 shortly after 3 p.m. After some confusion, authorities determined...
Riley County Arrest Report December 1
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. QUENTON DAKOTA HARVEY, 24, Clay Center, Failure to appear x2; Bond $1,850.
