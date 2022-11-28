Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersSpringfield, OH
Multiple Burger King Locations Have Permanently Closed This Fall. More Are to Come.Joel EisenbergDayton, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
50th Anniversary, Dayton Holiday Festival's Celebration! Begins this week, with the Grande Illumination.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Sidney Daily News
Christmas dance set
SIDNEY — Pull out your worst and most ugly Christmas sweater and come down to the Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, on Friday, Dec. 9, for some holiday fun. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the dance starting at 7 p,m. This is open to the public age 50 0r better with light refreshments and a door prize drawing.
Sidney Daily News
Lima Symphony Orchestra returns for holidays
LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra returns to the concert stage Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, for Lima’s favorite holiday tradition — Bells, Brass & Bows.The program will be led by Music Director Andrew Crust and feature the Lima Symphony Chorus.
Sidney Daily News
Christmas at Johnston Farm returns Saturday
PIQUA — The Johnston Farm will revive a popular local tradition on Saturday, Dec. 3, hosting Christmas at the Johnston Farm for the first time in three years. “This is an opportunity to reacquaint yourselves with our past,” Site Manager Andy Hite said. “Our visitors enjoy the opportunity to sort of peal back the cover of history, and gain some insight into Christmases past and learn a bit more about where many of our current traditions that are a part of our celebrations have come to us from, and what they mean.”
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— About 50 marksmen attended the shooting match for beef and hams held at Milton Bennett’s farm yesterday. Thomas Enley won first in the beef match; Marshall Rodgers, second; William Seigle, third; Barney Blue, fourth and J.F. Barhorst, fifth. Thirteen hams were distributed among the marksmen present.
Sidney Daily News
Showing she cares
Volunteer Camron Cromes, left, 15, of Sidney, takes a care package from Monique Boyer, of Lakeview, during The Salvation Army’s Stuff-the-Bus campaign. The Salvation Army had a tent setup next to Walmart on Friday, Dec. 2. Salvation Army Capt. Katie Mayes was working to keep the tent from blowing away in high winds as people donated presents. Cromes is a representative of Chainer’s Field of Screams and the son of Cody Cromes and Niki Beers.
dayton.com
Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village starts tonight
Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village will be celebrated this weekend, starting tonight. Experience small town charm as historic downtown Waynesville transforms into an old-time quaint shopping district ... just like a scene taken out of a Hallmark movie, said Kelly Miller, executive director of the Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Sidney Daily News
WPTW celebrates 75th anniversary
PIQUA — Radio station 98.1 WPTW (AM 1570) will celebrate 75 years on the air Wednesday, Dec. 7, hosting an all-day open house featuring presentations by the Troy and Piqua Chambers of Commerce. “It’s a day-long celebration,” Operations Manager Clint Myers said. “We want to celebrate with all the...
Sidney Daily News
12 Days of Giving blood drives scheduled
SIDNEY — Give your support to the holiday season blood supply during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by donating at the Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive Friday, Dec. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney or at the Jackson Center High School community blood drive Friday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 204 Linden St., Jackson Center.
WHIO Dayton
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
Sidney Daily News
A little bit of Christmas
Cindy Lambert, of Sidney, reaches to turn on her model of people skating under a bridge on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The bridge was one of the models she has on display at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. The display features a church, carousel, popcorn wagon, nut stand a couple houses and Santa’s workshop. Figurines are placed around the structures with cotton snow covering the ground. Lambert has collected the models and figurines for five years. Lambert said she setup the Christmas scene for the enjoyment of senior center members.
Dayton charity raffles off new car: How to enter
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is giving you the chance to win a new car and support a good cause at the same time. This year, anyone older than 18 in Ohio can enter the organization’s annual Car RUFFle for the chance to win a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. “We […]
WHIO Dayton
Tipp City to hold annual holiday lights driving tour through December
TIPP CITY — Tipp City and Monroe Community Services (TMCS) are set to hold their third annual holiday lights driving starting this weekend. The partnership says community members are welcome to check out displays from December 2nd through the 25th. Throughout the run of the driving tour, a holiday...
Sidney Daily News
Edison Foundation welcomes two new board members
PIQUA — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College welcomed two new board members this year. The board oversees The Edison Foundation as it assists Edison State in meeting its educational and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. Brooke Ruhenkamp, representing Darke County, has...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
WLWT 5
After-school ‘Satan club' meeting held in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — An after-school club meeting ran by a controversial group caused a stir in Wilmington. The group, ran by the national organization The Satanic Temple, holds meetings in public spaces including schools. It's the third after-school "Satan Club" to open its' doors. This time at a Wilmington...
Sidney Daily News
And the winner is …
The winner of the Quilt Ladies of Russia’s Christmas Surprise quilt raffle was Ruth Ann Grillot from Fort Loramie, who was very excited to have won the quilt. The ladies raised $1,600 for the Burkettsville Neurological Center. Members would like to thank everyone who bought a raffle ticket or donated money, your generosity will help alot of families.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of November 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Juan Ramon E. Portillo, 45, of Dayton, was charged with speeding and failure to file registration, $200 fine. Michael Dea Bunker, 23, of Sidney,...
Sidney Daily News
Tuesday roundup: Power outage stops Houston, Lehman girls
HOUSTON — Houston’s girls basketball built a lead over Lehman Catholic in a nonconference game on Tuesday, but a power outage resulted in the game being suspended late in the second quarter. The date the game will be finished was not reported or published online by either school.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Sidney Daily News
Sidney assistant fire chief completes program
SIDNEY – Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Eric Barhorst was recently notified by the Ohio Fire Chiefs’ Association (OFCA) of his successful completion of the organization’s uniform credentialing program. Barhorst began his career with the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services in June of 1999. He was...
Comments / 0