Austin, TX

KVUE

Submit your questions for KVUE's Austin mayoral runoff debate

AUSTIN, Texas — Want to make your voice heard during KVUE's debate between Austin mayoral candidates Kirk Watson and Celia Israel?. On Monday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m., KVUE is hosting a debate between the two candidates competing in a runoff election for Austin's top job. Ahead of the...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE's top 10 local stories of 2022

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is related to KVUE's top digital story for the year. It may seem a little unbelievable, but there are only a few weeks left of 2022. It was another busy year. From the deadliest school shooting in state history to tornadoes...
AUSTIN, TX
universitystar.com

Understanding your rights: How Prop A affects TXST students

The ordinance titled Proposition A or Prop Awill end arrests and citations for up to four ounces of marijuana in San Marcos by San Marcos Police Officers. The passed in a landslide victory with an 81.84% vote 'for' the proposition. However, state troopers and Hays County sheriffs operate outside of...
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

An Austin man's wait for an organ highlights the critical shortage of donors

AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic impacted virtually every aspect of our lives, including something most of us probably don't talk much about, organ donations. COVID-19 halted transplantations and decreased the number of donors, partly because those who tested positive for COVID-19 weren't allowed to donate. The KVUE Defenders...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Equity Action denounces fraudulent petition drive by sham group

Equity Action, a local nonprofit political action committee, is decrying what it calls a fraudulent effort by an unknown group impersonating it online and while canvassing for petition signatures. In August, Equity Action submitted 33,000 petition signatures to the city clerk in support of the Austin Police Oversight Act, which...
AUSTIN, TX
theforgottensouth.com

A Texas Town Disappears

Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
GONZALES COUNTY, TX
The Daily South

The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season

Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
TEXAS STATE
