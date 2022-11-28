Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas attorney tried to kill his estranged girlfriend at work, then 4 days later, he turns up dead. Allegedly.justpene50Austin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Woman finds ancient sculpture at a GoodwillCristoval VictorialAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Related
Poll: Who won the Austin Mayor Debate?
The two candidates for Austin mayor debated the biggest issues facing our city, and now we want to hear who you think had the best showing.
Submit your questions for KVUE's Austin mayoral runoff debate
AUSTIN, Texas — Want to make your voice heard during KVUE's debate between Austin mayoral candidates Kirk Watson and Celia Israel?. On Monday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m., KVUE is hosting a debate between the two candidates competing in a runoff election for Austin's top job. Ahead of the...
KVUE's top 10 local stories of 2022
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is related to KVUE's top digital story for the year. It may seem a little unbelievable, but there are only a few weeks left of 2022. It was another busy year. From the deadliest school shooting in state history to tornadoes...
universitystar.com
Understanding your rights: How Prop A affects TXST students
The ordinance titled Proposition A or Prop Awill end arrests and citations for up to four ounces of marijuana in San Marcos by San Marcos Police Officers. The passed in a landslide victory with an 81.84% vote 'for' the proposition. However, state troopers and Hays County sheriffs operate outside of...
Austin mayoral candidates running on experience, but the dais is different now
Starting Thursday, Austin voters will have their chance to elect the city's next mayor in a runoff race between Sen. Kirk Watson and Rep. Celia Israel.
TOOF building 100 units for homeless in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF), a nonprofit, is getting people off the streets of Austin and into a place they can call home. They are putting in 100 trailer-type units in the Esperanza community at what used to be a Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) work yard in South Austin.
Renovation to turn former Austin hotel into housing for homeless could begin this month
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Renovation of a former Candlewood Suites hotel into a facility for people experiencing homelessness in Austin could begin this month. The City of Austin Homeless Strategy Division said the project is pending approval from the Department of Housing and Urban Development but is expected to begin in Q4 of 2022.
Texas lawmaker proposes putting abortion referendum on ballot
State Rep. James Talarico, an Austin Democrat, announced that he filed House Joint Resolution 56, which would put a constitutional amendment on the ballot in November next year to limit what laws the legislature can pass prohibiting abortion.
City of Austin, Austin Police Association at odds over contracts
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin and the Austin Police Association (APA) are at odds over contracts. On Dec. 1, the APA said on Twitter that the City and the city manager have turned on Austin Police Department officers as they disagree about police oversight. "We created the...
everythinglubbock.com
Two Central Texas cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in the state
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Central Texas cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Fredericksburg and Wimberley both appear on the list. Other cities listed in...
Austin City Council passes new resolution to streamline process for 'middle' housing approval
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council passed a measure Thursday to help bring more affordable housing to the city. It aims to make it easier for developers to get homes on the market. Councilmember Paige Ellis, who represents District 8 and who lead the effort for this resolution,...
An Austin man's wait for an organ highlights the critical shortage of donors
AUSTIN, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic impacted virtually every aspect of our lives, including something most of us probably don't talk much about, organ donations. COVID-19 halted transplantations and decreased the number of donors, partly because those who tested positive for COVID-19 weren't allowed to donate. The KVUE Defenders...
Austin mayoral candidates working to secure votes ahead of Dec. 13 runoff election
AUSTIN, Texas — With the runoff election coming up on Dec. 13, mayoral candidates Celia Israel and Kirk Watson are using these final weeks to get voters ready. Both candidates note that with this election being a runoff, they expect to see much lower voter turnout, saying they hope to get as many people back out to the polls as they can.
Austin State Hospital is almost finished. Will it be effective?
The new Austin State Hospital, which promises to be more effective in treating people with severe mental health issues, should be finished next year.
Looking for the best Christmas lights in Texas? You’ll have to go to this Central Texas city to see them
It's the holiday season finally, officially that is, for those who've been singing carols since the start of November, everyone else is now catching up to you.
Equity Action denounces fraudulent petition drive by sham group
Equity Action, a local nonprofit political action committee, is decrying what it calls a fraudulent effort by an unknown group impersonating it online and while canvassing for petition signatures. In August, Equity Action submitted 33,000 petition signatures to the city clerk in support of the Austin Police Oversight Act, which...
Top ‘Boomtowns in America’: Several Texas cities among fastest growing in US during 2022, study shows
Okay boomers, and we're not talking to the older generation here, we're talking to the top boomtowns across America that are seeing the most economic growth and in turn, are the fastest-growing cities in the country in 2022.
KVUE
Austin vegan restaurant Counter Culture to close at the end of the year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's rising cost of living continues to force local business owners to make tough decisions. On Thursday, vegan restaurant Counter Culture announced it will close at the end of the year. Owner Sue Davis said in a post on social media that the restaurant, located at...
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
The Daily South
The Best Christmas Towns In Texas To Visit This Holiday Season
Everything’s bigger in Texas, and that goes for Christmas, too. It should come as no surprise that the Lone Star State celebrates the holiday season with major merriment, with parades, festivals, twinkling lights, and appearances by cowboy Santa Clause taking over small-town Texas. Head out to the Texas Hill Country for charming town squares and gift-worthy local shopping, or venture up to North Texas for Christmas wine trains and boot-scootin’ celebrations. These small towns are the perfect spots to plan a holiday getaway this year.
KVUE
Austin, TX
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Austin local newshttps://www.kvue.com/
Comments / 0