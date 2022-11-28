ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hold your horses! Michigan community helps pony find his way home

By Iz Martin
 5 days ago

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — If you spent your Thanksgiving in Meridian Township, you may have spotted a loose Shetland pony walking about.

According to a Facebook post from Meridian Township Police , Bugsy snuck off and decided to go for a walk, and several people nearby tried to get ahold of the little guy.

One officer theorized that the horse was headed to a Turkey Trot, but got lost on his journey.

Thankfully, Bugsy was taken back home to his family.

“We appreciate the members of our community that are willing to help when needed. Thank you!” the post concluded.

