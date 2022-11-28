ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year

Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
Mark Cuban: Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Should Be ‘Afraid of Going to Jail'

Billionaire Mark Cuban isn't giving up on crypto, despite the implosion of FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges. However, Cuban says former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried should be "afraid of going to jail for a long time," in an interview with TMZ. "I talked to the guy and...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said smaller interest rate hikes could start as soon as this month, signaling the central bank will shortly ease up on its aggressive inflation-fighting measures. Powell, speaking at the Brookings Institution on Wednesday, said that the Fed would continue to implement a restrictive monetary policy for some time — following four successive 0.75 percentage point rate increases — but that it has seen "promising developments" so far. "It makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down," he said.
Stocks Fall on Hotter-Than-Anticipated November Jobs Report

Stocks slid Friday as investors digested stronger-than-expected labor data, which worried investors looking for signals that the Federal Reserve can soon begin slowing interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 102 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 lost 0.56%, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.79%. The S&P 500...
Salesforce Shares Slump Over 8% After Co-CEO Bret Taylor Announces Surprise Departure

Salesforce shares closed down 8% as analysts and investors digested Wednesday evening's earnings report and the surprise news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will depart by the end of January 2023. Is "something more than macro pressuring Salesforce's growth?" Morgan Stanley analysts questioned in a note to investors. The firm lowered...
The Fed's Path to a ‘Goldilocks' Economy Just Got a Little More Complicated

A higher-than-expected payrolls number and wage reading add to the delicate tightrope walk the Fed has to execute. The numbers would indicate that 3.75 percentage points worth of rate increases have so far had little impact on labor market conditions. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell earlier this week outlined concerns he...
FDA Pulls Covid Antibody Treatment Because It's Not Effective Against Dominant Omicron Variants

The FDA, in a notice Wednesday, said bebtelovimab is no longer authorized for use because it is not expected to neutralize the omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants. U.S. health officials have warned that people with weak immune systems face a heightened risk from Covid this winter, because omicron subvariants threaten to knock out antibody treatments.
The U.S. Wants the EU to Be Strict With China. But Europe Can't Afford It

While the European Union has dubbed China as a "strategic rival" on different occasions, it is pursuing a different approach from the U.S. Data from Europe's statistics office showed that China was the third largest buyer of European goods and the most important market for imported EU products in 2021.

