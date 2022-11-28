Read full article on original website
KGMI
Ferndale Woman Connected To Overdose Death Arrested On Drug Charges
FERNDALE, Wash.- A Ferndale woman accused in connection with a 2020 overdose death has been arrested again- for allegedly selling drugs. Jail records show 56-year-old Sheila Johnson was taken into custody Wednesday on a cocaine possession and distribution charge. Police also arrested 45-year-old Amy Hamner in relation to the same...
Whatcom woman accused of manslaughter for role in 2020 overdose death arrested again
The woman was out of custody awaiting trial on manslaughter charges for the March 2020 death of Evan Parberry, court records show.
KGMI
Court upgrades charges against Everson man accused of murdering his father
EVERSON, Wash. – An Everson man accused of killing his father is now facing a more serious murder charge. Whatcom County Sheriff’s investigators requested that 20-year-old Ethan Knight be charged with 1st degree murder, according to court documents. Knight is accused of shooting and killing his father, Michael...
KGMI
Four Whatcom County residents arrested in major drug ring investigation
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Six people, including four Whatcom County residents, were arrested on federal charges for operating a major drug ring in Whatcom and Skagit Counties. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said that law enforcement officers seized 20,000 fentanyl pills, over three pounds of methamphetamine, over $30,000 in cash and seven firearms since the beginning of the investigation.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Marysville Detectives arrest suspect in cold case homicide
MARYSVILLE, Wash., November 29, 2022—On Monday, November 28, Marysville Police Department detectives arrest 52-year-old Jeffrey Paul Premo, a Renton man, in the cold case connection with the 1998 murder of then-19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. “Solving this case has been at the top of the priority list of the Marysville Police...
KOMO News
Renton man arrested in connection to 1998 homicide
Marysville Police arrested a 52-year-old Renton man Monday morning in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Jennifer Brinkman. Police said the man has been living and working in the east Puget Sound area since the homicide took place. He was arrested with the help of advancements in DNA and genetic genealogy.
kpug1170.com
Bellingham man arrested for drunk driving, possession of illegal firearm
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man faces a number of charges after deputies say he was driving drunk with two unsecured toddlers and an illegal gun in the car. The sheriff’s department reports deputies observed a vehicle speeding up then slowing down and swerving on Hannegan Road on Friday, November 25th, at 12:30 a.m.
KING-5
Marysville police say they solved 24-year-old cold case
Jennifer Brinkman was found killed in her bedroom in March 1998. Police say the man accused met her on a phone chat line.
1 Person Died In A Multi Vehicle Crash In East Arlington (East Arlington, WA)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident happened approximately five miles east of Arlington, near 139th Avenue NE at around 12:40 p.m. A 2003 Chevy Cavalier driven by a 37-year-old Darrington man was traveling east at a high speed when he collided with a Jeep that was waiting to make a left turn.
kpug1170.com
Semi crash on I-5 snarls traffic south of Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A semi crashed on I-5 south of Bellingham this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, halting traffic in both directions. WSDOT says the truck was heading southbound at around 5 a.m. when it rolled over near the North Lake Samish exit. The accident shut down both southbound lanes...
Naval family recovers U-Haul stolen first night in Marysville
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Thanksgiving in a hotel is not what the Chandler family was expecting for their first holiday in Marysville. "I would have liked to make us a nice family dinner,” said Sara Jane Chandler, sitting in a hotel room with her husband Gregory and their young children. “But now we will probably just eat fast food or something.”
Tri-City Herald
More details emerge about skeleton found in Ferndale riverbank
Human remains found Monday along the Nooksack River in Ferndale could be the skeleton of a man who went missing about 20 years ago. Riley Sweeney, spokesman for the city of Ferndale, said the man’s identity had not been confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 23. “However, based on evidence gathered at...
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
Eater
After a Series of Lawsuits, the Willows Inn Has Closed Permanently
The Willows Inn — Lummi Island’s fine dining destination that, in recent years, faced numerous allegations of racism and sexual harassment plus lawsuits alleging wage theft — has closed permanently, the Seattle Times reports. Willows Inn chef and co-owner Blaine Wetzel did not provide comment to the newspaper but during a presentation at the Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronomic Festival last month, his wife, chef Daniela Soto-Innes, revealed that she and her husband would open a restaurant in Nayarit in 2023, per the Puerto Vallarta Daily News.
kpug1170.com
Winter Storm Watch in effect for Whatcom, Skagit Counties
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest Washington, including the lowlands of western Whatcom and Skagit Counties. That includes areas from Sumas to Bellingham, Point Roberts and Lummi Island in Whatcom County. The Burlington and Mount Vernon area, La Conner and...
More snow Friday night? Maybe. Cold for the next 24 hours? Yes!
Get ready for another chance of snow overnight Friday as we’re in for a very cold 24 hours. Meteorologist Cliff Mass told The Dori Monson Show, “We’re going to have a dry period for 24 hours. And then Friday night and Saturday morning, we have another chance of snow.
Damaging winds, snow expected in Whatcom lowlands as alerts are issued
Forecasts now put Bellingham and Whatcom on track for at least some accumulation.
KGMI
Mt. Baker, Lynden play for state titles Saturday
Two Whatcom County high school football teams play for state championships Saturday and you can hear them both on KPUG. At noon the Mount Baker Mountaineers take on Royal for the Class 1A title at Harry Lang Stadium in Lakewood (just past Tacoma). Randy Farmer and Dan Kaemingk will have the call with an 11:35 pre-game show on KPUG and KPUG1170.com.
Wintry weather returns. Here’s when to expect lowland snow in Whatcom County
Icy chill likely to last awhile, according to latest forecasts.
whatcom-news.com
Potential for high winds & snow accumulations in Whatcom County result in weather advisories
FERNDALE, Wash. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service (NWS) Seattle office say to expect powerful northeasterly winds along with a potential for snowfall this week. The NWS has issued a wind advisory for Monday. Northeasterly winds with gusts to 50mph are expected. Northeasterly winds in the winter can...
