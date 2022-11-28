MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Two years after the fatal attack on a Jefferson Parish man, a jury has convicted his younger brother of manslaughter. On Thursday, John “Blair” McMillan was convicted as charged for the November 2020 death of 63-year-old Kenneth McMillan. In a statement from District Attorney Paul Connick, Kenneth’s death stemmed from a volatile relationship between the brothers, who also lived together at their Marrero home.

