Covington, LA

Frenchmen Street shooting leaves man wounded

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Benefit and Frenchmen Streets that left a man wounded. The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. Friday (Dec. 2). Detectives say the unidentified man was taken to a hospital with a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Have you seen this car? Police say driver opened fire on another vehicle in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in connection with a shooting that took place in the Gentilly area earlier this week. On Tuesday (Nov. 29th) around 10 p.m. the suspect vehicle pictured reportedly pulled alongside...
Gonzales woman dies in camper fire Wednesday

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old Gonzales woman was killed after her camper caught on fire Wednesday. Ascension Parish Fire District #7 responded to the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters found an unidentified woman...
GONZALES, LA
Marrero man convicted of 2020 murder of older brother

MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Two years after the fatal attack on a Jefferson Parish man, a jury has convicted his younger brother of manslaughter. On Thursday, John “Blair” McMillan was convicted as charged for the November 2020 death of 63-year-old Kenneth McMillan. In a statement from District Attorney Paul Connick, Kenneth’s death stemmed from a volatile relationship between the brothers, who also lived together at their Marrero home.
MARRERO, LA
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on burglary charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged car burglar. Shannon Dumas Jr., 22, is wanted on three charges of simple burglary-vehicles and one count of theft of a motor vehicle. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
22-year-old identified as man fatally shot in Metairie backyard

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in the backyard of a Metairie home Monday night as Daniel George, 22. George was shot at his residence in the 3600 block of Academy Drive (map), according to authorities. No arrests have been made in the case.
METAIRIE, LA

