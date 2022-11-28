Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Suspect arrested at scene after man found dead on St. Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A homicide investigation is underway and a suspect is behind in New Orleans after a man was found dead from multiple injuries to the head on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday (Dec. 1) night. The New Orleans Police Department says that just before 11 p.m.,...
brproud.com
NOPD: Person of interest could have vital knowledge in Norman C. Francis Ave. shooting
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting that took place on Tuesday (Nov. 27th). Lemar Peters, pictured above, is considered a person of interest for a shooting that...
brproud.com
One arrested, one injured during Jefferson Parish bank robbery and carjacking
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A Jefferson Parish man is behind bars after a bank robbery and carjacking earlier this week, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. At about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 30) deputies responded to the scene of a bank robbery in the 3600 block...
brproud.com
Frenchmen Street shooting leaves man wounded
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Benefit and Frenchmen Streets that left a man wounded. The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. Friday (Dec. 2). Detectives say the unidentified man was taken to a hospital with a...
brproud.com
Have you seen this car? Police say driver opened fire on another vehicle in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in connection with a shooting that took place in the Gentilly area earlier this week. On Tuesday (Nov. 29th) around 10 p.m. the suspect vehicle pictured reportedly pulled alongside...
Police: Suspect beat man to death in New Orleans hotel room
The NOPD says one person is in custody in connection with a late night homicide near the Lower Garden District.
Suspect in St. Charles Ave. homicide in custody
Police have identified neither the suspect nor the victim. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family. The case remains under investigation.
brproud.com
Gonzales woman dies in camper fire Wednesday
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old Gonzales woman was killed after her camper caught on fire Wednesday. Ascension Parish Fire District #7 responded to the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters found an unidentified woman...
brproud.com
Marrero man convicted of 2020 murder of older brother
MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Two years after the fatal attack on a Jefferson Parish man, a jury has convicted his younger brother of manslaughter. On Thursday, John “Blair” McMillan was convicted as charged for the November 2020 death of 63-year-old Kenneth McMillan. In a statement from District Attorney Paul Connick, Kenneth’s death stemmed from a volatile relationship between the brothers, who also lived together at their Marrero home.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on burglary charges
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged car burglar. Shannon Dumas Jr., 22, is wanted on three charges of simple burglary-vehicles and one count of theft of a motor vehicle. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged...
NOLA.com
22-year-old identified as man fatally shot in Metairie backyard
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in the backyard of a Metairie home Monday night as Daniel George, 22. George was shot at his residence in the 3600 block of Academy Drive (map), according to authorities. No arrests have been made in the case.
brproud.com
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating scam involving deputy impersonation
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) is warning residents of a scam circulating the area. The sheriff’s office said the scam involves the caller impersonating a deputy and using an APSO phone number to ask for cash payments regarding subpoenas, warrants, or tickets.
Tremé shooting suspect arrested in Avondale
A New Orleans police spokesperson says NOPD officers and U. S. Marshals arrested Michael Kirton, 44, on Thursday in connection with the November 14 shooting on North Claiborne Avenue near Robertson Street.
brproud.com
EBRSO arrests four after finding Xanax, fentanyl, marijuana, cash and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about the potential sale of narcotics on Tuesday, November 29. The narcotics were allegedly being sold out of a home on Byron St. Members of the EBRSO S.C.A.T. Team made their way to the...
WDSU
Louisiana State Police recover over a dozen stolen cars at abandoned apartment complex
NEW ORLEANS — A tip from Crimestoppers resulted in Louisiana State Police recovering more than a dozen cars from an abandoned apartment complex in Algiers. According to state police, a total of 16 cars were found stored at the Cypress Acres Apartments. State police said a tip came in...
NOPD V.O.W.S, U.S. Marshals arrest a suspect in a year-long homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals announce they have made an arrest in a year-long homicide investigation. Detectives and Federal agents arrested Jahlil Haroon, 23, in the investigation of a December 3, 2021, homicide that happened in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street.
brproud.com
Month-long investigation ends with arrest of alleged drug dealer in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Davante Johnson, 25, was arrested at the conclusion of a multi-agency investigation into the dealing of fentanyl and heroin. Investigators received a tip about Johnson possibly “distributing fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Police identify missing priest, longtime church employee as double homicide victims. Here’s what we know so far.
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Days after the gruesome discovery of two badly-burned bodies on the North Shore, officials with the Covington Police Department and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office have identified both victims and released chilling details about the investigation. Earlier this week, the bodies were recovered...
Louisiana State Police locate 16 stolen vehicles hidden in Algiers
Officers confirmed the vehicle and a semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number were both stolen.
Driver dead, passenger wounded in overnight Slidell shooting
Two people were shot while riding in a car through Slidell overnight, leading to the death of one person and the hospitalization of another.
