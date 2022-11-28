ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Deadly Lexington shooting ruled justified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting in Lexington has been ruled justified. According to the Herald Leader, a jury declined to indict 20-year-old Deymontez Jones on homicide charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Mayes. He was indicted for wanton endangerment. Court records say jones shot Mayes while...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a deadly Lexington DUI crash finally learned his sentence on Thursday. Matthew Starling was sentenced to one year in prison. In October 2022, a jury found Starling guilty of reckless homicide and DUI. His sentencing had been delayed multiple times. Starling drove...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Overnight shooting in Lexington sends 1 to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say a suspect shot during an alleged attempted burglary Friday morning at an apartment in the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road is now charged. Police say the suspect is charged with Burglary and Wanton Endangerment, and is currently being treated at a hospital...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

What to know about Emergency Protective Orders

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say the city is seeing the highest number of domestic violence homicides in the last five years. Thirteen of the city’s 26 closed homicide investigations are domestic violence related. The most recent case happened on Bay Colony Lane the day before Thanksgiving,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One person seriously injured in Nicholasville crash

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash Thursday at the intersection of the Nicholasville Bypass and Shun Pike. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We don’t know their identity or their condition at this time. The Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Police charge Euclid Avenue bank robbery suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police have charged a bank robbery suspect in Lexington, who was taken to a hospital after officers used a taser on him. Police say 26-year-old Stephen Conover is charged in Tuesday’s robbery at the Republic Bank on Euclid Avenue. Police say the robbery happened...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

2 central Ky. women, including victim’s mother, arrested after smoking meth while toddler drowns in hot tub

Two central Kentucky women, including the mother of the victim, have been jailed after smoking methamphetamine while a toddler drowned in a hot tub. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 14-month-old victim’s mother, 41-year-old Monica V. Goodwin, and 44-year-old Erica I. Goodwin, both of Winchester, on Monday and charged each with second-degree manslaughter.
WINCHESTER, KY
WTVQ

Man charged for alleged grave robbing at Georgetown cemetery

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of robbing items from graves at a cemetery in Georgetown last week was found and arrested by police Monday night. Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Wilson says Eric Stephens robbed items from graves at the Crestlawn Cemetery. Police made a post on Facebook attempting to find Stephens, and were able to do so around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating Ky. cemetery theft

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a theft at a cemetery in Scott County. The Scott County Sherriff’s office said on their Facebook page, that last Wednesday, a man was videoed taking miscellaneous items from a headstone at Crestlawn Cemetery. The sheriff’s office says that was the only headstone targeted.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy