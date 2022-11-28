Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Deadly Lexington shooting ruled justified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting in Lexington has been ruled justified. According to the Herald Leader, a jury declined to indict 20-year-old Deymontez Jones on homicide charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Steven Mayes. He was indicted for wanton endangerment. Court records say jones shot Mayes while...
WKYT 27
Starling sentenced for deadly Lexington DUI crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man convicted in a deadly Lexington DUI crash finally learned his sentence on Thursday. Matthew Starling was sentenced to one year in prison. In October 2022, a jury found Starling guilty of reckless homicide and DUI. His sentencing had been delayed multiple times. Starling drove...
WTVQ
Overnight shooting in Lexington sends 1 to hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police say a suspect shot during an alleged attempted burglary Friday morning at an apartment in the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road is now charged. Police say the suspect is charged with Burglary and Wanton Endangerment, and is currently being treated at a hospital...
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting on Russell Cave Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Russell Cave Road at around 3:00 AM. When they arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The shooting...
WKYT 27
WATCH | A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
WTVQ
What to know about Emergency Protective Orders
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say the city is seeing the highest number of domestic violence homicides in the last five years. Thirteen of the city’s 26 closed homicide investigations are domestic violence related. The most recent case happened on Bay Colony Lane the day before Thanksgiving,...
WKYT 27
One person seriously injured in Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash Thursday at the intersection of the Nicholasville Bypass and Shun Pike. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. We don’t know their identity or their condition at this time. The Crash Reconstruction Unit was called to...
Kentucky woman arrested for drug trafficking: ‘CLOSED for business’
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Force announced on social media that they arrested a woman on Wednesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
WTVQ
Winchester police investigating string of thefts from vehicles earlier this week
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — Winchester police are investigating multiple thefts from vehicles that occurred between Sunday night and early Monday morning. According to a Facebook post from Winchester PD, thefts occurred in the Bel-Air/Bon Haven neighborhoods and the Colby Ridge Subdivision on Nov. 27-28 from midnight to 5 a.m.
WTVQ
Police charge Euclid Avenue bank robbery suspect
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Police have charged a bank robbery suspect in Lexington, who was taken to a hospital after officers used a taser on him. Police say 26-year-old Stephen Conover is charged in Tuesday’s robbery at the Republic Bank on Euclid Avenue. Police say the robbery happened...
fox56news.com
War uniform found in Lexington storage unit leads to a manhunt and a story
For Kelvin Gabbard and Jackie King, buying abandoned storage units at auctions is pretty common. After winning a large unit at Versailles Road Storage in Lexington, they weren't sure what they would find, but they never thought it would be a historical item that would lead them on a manhunt.
thebig1063.com
Bell County woman part of a pair that escaped from work release in Casey County Kentucky
The Casey County Sheriff's Department was searching for two female inmates who escaped at 4:20 a.m. Thursday November 1, 2022 from unlocked doors in a work center. The doors have to be unlocked by law. The inmates were identified as Angela Mason of Middlesboro and Chasity Burton of Columbia, Kentucky...
WKYT 27
A look at Kentucky’s self-defense laws in wake of Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they are investigating an attempted break-in that sparked a shooting. Officers went out to the 3800 block of Nicholasville Road around 1:30 Friday morning for reports of a man getting shot. When they got to the scene, the person had run away. Officers...
k105.com
2 central Ky. women, including victim’s mother, arrested after smoking meth while toddler drowns in hot tub
Two central Kentucky women, including the mother of the victim, have been jailed after smoking methamphetamine while a toddler drowned in a hot tub. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 14-month-old victim’s mother, 41-year-old Monica V. Goodwin, and 44-year-old Erica I. Goodwin, both of Winchester, on Monday and charged each with second-degree manslaughter.
lakercountry.com
One escaped Casey County inmate back in custody; police still searching for other
One of the two inmates that escaped from the Casey County Jail yesterday morning is back in custody. According to Liberty Police, Angela Mason and Chasity Burton escaped around 4 a.m. yesterday but as of last night, Mason was back in custody. Both were considered Level 1 offenders, and were...
WTVQ
Man charged for alleged grave robbing at Georgetown cemetery
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of robbing items from graves at a cemetery in Georgetown last week was found and arrested by police Monday night. Scott County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jon Wilson says Eric Stephens robbed items from graves at the Crestlawn Cemetery. Police made a post on Facebook attempting to find Stephens, and were able to do so around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Escaped inmates cause school delay in Casey County, 1 found
Casey County Schools will operate on a one-hour delay on Thursday due to a pair of escaped inmates in the area.
WLKY.com
Know the story of 'Cocaine Bear?' It all started with this Kentucky narcotics cop/drug smuggler
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the wild tale of the Cocaine Bear?. It's a story so bizarre, it will soon come to life on the big screen as a horror movie. Read more about that here. Essentially, a drug smuggler dropped a ton of cocaine from a plane,...
WKYT 27
Changes coming to downtown Lexington parking
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Whether you’re in Lexington to go to work, catch a game at Rupp or enjoy a night out, get ready to pay a little more for parking. If you’re a customer of Lex Park, you likely received a letter from them recently. It’s to let you know that on the first of the new year, a sales tax will be applied to all of their parking services throughout the city.
WKYT 27
Police investigating Ky. cemetery theft
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a theft at a cemetery in Scott County. The Scott County Sherriff’s office said on their Facebook page, that last Wednesday, a man was videoed taking miscellaneous items from a headstone at Crestlawn Cemetery. The sheriff’s office says that was the only headstone targeted.
