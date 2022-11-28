Read full article on original website
Michigan man, 70, arrested for making bomb threat againt U.P. hospital
MARQUETTE, MI – A Michigan man is in jail and facing charges after allegedly making a bomb threat against an Upper Peninsula hospital Friday morning, Dec. 2, police said. Around 3:40 a.m., the Marquette Police Department was called to UP Hospital System-Marquette due to a bomb threat, WLUC reports. An unknown male had contacted the hospital and said explosives were in the facility. The hospital was put in lockdown while an explosive detection K9, police officers and hospital security searched for the bombs. Nothing suspicious was found. The lockdown was lifted at 6:20 a.m.
UPMATTERS
Man arrested for bomb threat at UP Health System-Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man has been arrested after police say he told staff at UP Health System-Marquette (UPHS-Marquette) that explosives had been placed at the hospital early Friday morning. According to the Marquette Police Department, officers were dispatched to UPHS-Marquette at 3:40 a.m. on December 2...
WILX-TV
Michigan woman accused of kidnapping 4-year-old daughter arrested in Texas
ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Michigan has been recovered safely in Texas. Background: Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks 4-year-old girl kidnapped by noncustodial parent. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Zora Armstrong was located Thursday and was turned over to the Texas...
Wisconsin police investigating fatal shooting of woman, 32, near Michigan border
Police in Wisconsin are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old female near the Michigan border. Officers with the Marinette Police Department responded to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday. Marinette is just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
ironcountyreporter.com
Baraga County man charged in undercover human trafficking sting
LANSING – An undercover sting operation in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula resulted in the arrest of a local man for seeking out an officer posing as an underage girl online for sex, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga, was arraigned Wednesday at...
Suspect arrested in Kalamazoo County stabbing
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect in a stabbing early Thursday, Dec. 1, in Oshtemo Township. The stabbing was reported at 4:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West KL Avenue, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Police were told that a man had been stabbed and the suspect was fleeing on foot.
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
Michigan DT Mazi Smith lacked valid concealed pistol license when pulled over, police say
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith did not have a valid concealed pistol license for his firearm when Ann Arbor police stopped him for speeding in October, according to a press release. He also did not have his driver’s license on him. An Ann Arbor police...
iheart.com
Non-custodial mom to be sent back to Michigan after daughter found in Texas
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The girl who police say was kidnapped by her non-custodial mother during a supervised visit in Alpine Township on Tuesday has been found safe in San Angelo, Texas. The 4-year-old's mother, 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Bavin, was arrested. Armstrong-Bavin will be extradited back to Michigan.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.
Michigan man falsely claims troopers stole money, opioids during search, officials say
ALPENA, MI – A Michigan man is facing felony charges after he allegedly fabricated false claims of misconduct against Michigan State Police troopers who conducted searches of his home and business, officials said. Thomas VanDuinen, 70, of Alpena, has been bound over to circuit court, Michigan Attorney General Dana...
Man kidnaps 2-year-old daughter, crashes after pursuit in Minneapolis
A non-custodial father kidnapped his two-year-old daughter, threatening to harm both himself and the child in the Twin Cities on Thursday. St. Paul police received a report of the kidnapping at 2:48 p.m., and found the suspect by pinging his cellphone location. Police in Minneapolis spotted the suspect's vehicle near...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan police to crack down on speeding drivers from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28
(WXYZ) — Police are cracking down on Michigan drivers in a statewide campaign to reduce the number of speeding-related crashes and deaths seen throughout the state. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a drastic rise in speed-related crashes. In 2021 there were 237 fatal crashes where speed was the factor, an 18.5% increase from 2020.
WILX-TV
Over 200 illegal guns off the street and 235 arrests with Operation Safe Neighborhoods
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Law enforcement officials conducted over 1,767 check-ins with felony offenders, leading to 205 illegal guns have been taken off the street before they could potentially be used in a crime. Countless illegal drugs and ammunition were also found during their sweeps according to state officials. The...
Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
1 dead in St. Clair Shores after police say driver went up embankment on I-94, crashed into tree
A major freeway in Macomb County was shut down for several hours Thursday evening following a fatal crash that claimed the life of one driver.
Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation
LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
wsgw.com
Armed Neighbors Stop Home Invasion
A Saint Charles man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a house occupied by a 41-year-old woman and her two children on Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m. Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspect jumping on a car and yelling. Before they arrived, the 32-year-old man reportedly broke into a house on Sanderson Street in Saint Charles. Police say that two bystanders, who were concealed pistol holders, rushed to the scene to stop the home invasion, detaining the suspect until deputies arrived.
Man arraigned in police chase that started in Chick-fil-a drive-thru
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 36-year-old Pontiac man has been arraigned in connection with a high-speed chase that started at a fast food drive-thru.According to the office of the Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney, Wellington Inoa is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing police in the third degree, carrying a concealed weapon, retail fraud in the first degree and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. The incident happened Friday, when Inoa allegedly pushed a shopping cart filled with merchandise out of a Marshall's/HomeGoods store in Shelby Township without...
MLive
