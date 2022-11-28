ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraga County, MI

Michigan man, 70, arrested for making bomb threat againt U.P. hospital

MARQUETTE, MI – A Michigan man is in jail and facing charges after allegedly making a bomb threat against an Upper Peninsula hospital Friday morning, Dec. 2, police said. Around 3:40 a.m., the Marquette Police Department was called to UP Hospital System-Marquette due to a bomb threat, WLUC reports. An unknown male had contacted the hospital and said explosives were in the facility. The hospital was put in lockdown while an explosive detection K9, police officers and hospital security searched for the bombs. Nothing suspicious was found. The lockdown was lifted at 6:20 a.m.
MARQUETTE, MI
Man arrested for bomb threat at UP Health System-Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man has been arrested after police say he told staff at UP Health System-Marquette (UPHS-Marquette) that explosives had been placed at the hospital early Friday morning. According to the Marquette Police Department, officers were dispatched to UPHS-Marquette at 3:40 a.m. on December 2...
MARQUETTE, MI
Michigan woman accused of kidnapping 4-year-old daughter arrested in Texas

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 4-year-old girl who was kidnapped from Michigan has been recovered safely in Texas. Background: Kent County Sheriff’s Office seeks 4-year-old girl kidnapped by noncustodial parent. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Zora Armstrong was located Thursday and was turned over to the Texas...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Baraga County man charged in undercover human trafficking sting

LANSING – An undercover sting operation in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula resulted in the arrest of a local man for seeking out an officer posing as an underage girl online for sex, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga, was arraigned Wednesday at...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
Suspect arrested in Kalamazoo County stabbing

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect in a stabbing early Thursday, Dec. 1, in Oshtemo Township. The stabbing was reported at 4:16 a.m. in the 700 block of West KL Avenue, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Police were told that a man had been stabbed and the suspect was fleeing on foot.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Man charged after Thanksgiving fight with girlfriend's family leads to shooting in Warren

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Clinton Township man is accused of shooting someone after an argument with his girlfriend's family on Thanksgiving in Warren. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a brother and sister were arguing after the sister was disrespectful to their mother. This led to the sister’s boyfriend, Michael Kamal Sinnawi, threatening the brother.
WARREN, MI
Michigan police to crack down on speeding drivers from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28

(WXYZ) — Police are cracking down on Michigan drivers in a statewide campaign to reduce the number of speeding-related crashes and deaths seen throughout the state. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a drastic rise in speed-related crashes. In 2021 there were 237 fatal crashes where speed was the factor, an 18.5% increase from 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan man dies after driving into St. Clair River

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI -- A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday morning after driving his car into the St. Clair River near the eastern Michigan/Canada border, police said. At about 4:45 a.m. Dec. 3, officers from the Clay Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the St. Clair River’s North Channel.
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MI
Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation

LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Armed Neighbors Stop Home Invasion

A Saint Charles man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a house occupied by a 41-year-old woman and her two children on Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m. Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a call of a suspect jumping on a car and yelling. Before they arrived, the 32-year-old man reportedly broke into a house on Sanderson Street in Saint Charles. Police say that two bystanders, who were concealed pistol holders, rushed to the scene to stop the home invasion, detaining the suspect until deputies arrived.
SAINT CHARLES, MI
Man arraigned in police chase that started in Chick-fil-a drive-thru

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  A 36-year-old Pontiac man has been arraigned in connection with a high-speed chase that started at a fast food drive-thru.According to the office of the Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney, Wellington Inoa is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of methamphetamine, fleeing police in the third degree, carrying a concealed weapon, retail fraud in the first degree and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. The incident happened Friday, when Inoa allegedly pushed a shopping cart filled with merchandise out of a Marshall's/HomeGoods store in Shelby Township without...
PONTIAC, MI
