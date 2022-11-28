Read full article on original website
Bakersfield woman identified in fatal Hwy 58 crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a 50-year-old Bakersfield woman killed while she and a passenger were parked on a shoulder of Highway 58, west of Oswell Street on Nov. 27. Tracy McPherson, of Bakersfield, was identified by the coroner's office. She died at the...
CHP: 67-year-old man killed in crash near Rosedale Highway
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 67-year-old man is dead after getting hit by a car on Heath Road, near Rosedale Highway Friday morning. The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to a call on December 2, 2022 at around 4:10 a.m. on Heath Road, south of Clarisse Street about a person hit by a car.
One hurt, damages made after oil rig explosion on California Avenue
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in critical condition after an oil rig explosion on California Avenue, near Easton Drive Friday morning. According to the Bakersfield Fire Department, crews responded to a call around 8:30 for a possible oil rig explosion on California Avenue and Easton Drive. When...
Tehachapi man identified in deadly rollover crash
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 28-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Tehachapi last week has been identified. On Wednesday, around 2:30 a.m., Joseph Allen Grier, of Tehachapi was driving a truck in the 21000 block of Highline Road when he left the road and his vehicle flipped over, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office. He died at the scene, said coroner's officials.
Authorities: Nearly 50 officer-involved shootings in Kern County since 2017
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — An officer-involved shooting happened early Friday morning, leading to one deputy being shot by a suspected burglar. Although officer-involved shootings aren’t common, there’s been a few of these incidents every year since 2017. Deputy Michael Valdez is expected to be okay and has...
Suspect wanted for shooting at East Bakersfield liquor store
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help identifying and finding a shooting suspect from the Country Corner Liquor Store in East Bakersfield. The incident happened June 28, 2022 at the liquor store, located in the 300 block of Morning Drive.
18-year-old arrested in carjacking mother at gunpoint in front of child
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — An 18-year-old man was arrested after carjacking a mother at gunpoint in front of her young daughter in central Bakersfield, near a park and two schools. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, on December 1st, 2022, at around 2:26 p.m., officers responded to a report...
KCSO arrest gunman they say shot at deputies in Rosamond
ROSAMOND, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATED: 12/2/22 AT 6:18 PM. A Kern County Sheriff's deputy is recovering tonight after being shot in the head by burglary suspect in Rosamond. Sheriff Donny Youngblood held the press conference Friday morning. He said a deputy, just five weeks on the job, was shot...
KCSO hold press conference on Dec. 2 deputy-involved shooting
Rosamond, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference about a deputy-involved shooting in Rosamond leaving one deputy shot in the forehead five weeks on the job. According to KCSO, at around 3 a.m., deputies were called to the Sierra Visa Mobile Home Park...
BPD searching for man wanted for vehicle burglary on McDonald Way
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in identifying a suspect responsible for a vehicle burglary in southwest Bakersfield. BPD said it happened on November 7th in the 1000 block of McDonald Way, near Belle Terrance. The suspect is described as Hispanic...
Police search for suspect that burglarized East Bakersfield Home Depot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a burglary suspect from the Home Depot on Mount Vernon Avenue in October. The incident happened on Oct. 23 around 3:20 a.m. when the man seen on camera burglarized the Home Depot, located a 2655 Mount Vernon Avenue, according to police.
Rosamond residents on high alert after deputy shot in standoff
ROSAMOND, California — Rosemond residents are still on alert after deputies engaged in gunfire with a man accused of trying to break into homes at a mobile home park in Rosamond. Law enforcement were at the scene hours after the standoff took place, looking at the evidence left behind.
BPD arrests 34-year-old for weapon violations
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a prior convicted felon on weapon violation-associated charges in an ongoing investigation. Bakersfield Police said they executed a search warrant for the home of Ricardo Aguilar, 34, in the 12000 block of Bedfordshire Drive, near Ming Avenue in regard to an ongoing investigation.
Armed, dangerous fugitive out of Tulare County caught hiding in Bakersfield
A man who was once considered both armed and dangerous is back behind bars in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Ricardo Ramos, 29, was wanted by law enforcement and made it onto the top 10 fugitive list in the county. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office...
BPD arrest 2 adults and 2 teens on gang charges
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested two adults, and two teens on gun and gang charges. Police said that officers conducted a traffic stop on November 30, around 7:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Sky View Drive, and found an unregistered gun with a drum magazine inside the car, said police.
Spectrum services restored after outage in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (4:20 p.m.) The damage has been repaired and services have been restored, according to the company. --- Spectrum reports an outage affecting customers in downtown Bakersfield, according to Spectrum officials. "Damage to our fiber-optic network caused by vandalism is impacting service for Spectrum customers...
Celebrating the holidays with North of the River
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Jasmin LoBasso from the North of the River spoke with Aaron Perlman about upcoming events and activities in our community. The upcoming Christmas Parade will be on December 10th at 10 a.m. To learn more about the parade or Santa's Mailbox click here.
New Bakersfield comedy club hosts grand opening
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — They say laughter is good for the soul, and The Well Comedy Club is officially open to bring some fun to anybody looking for a great time here in the Central Valley. The Well Comedy Club had a full house Thursday night for the club's...
EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Sison, accused hate crime suspect that vandalized black Delano church
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kyle Sison is accused of vandalizing the New Allen African Episcopal Church in Delano, spray-painting racial slurs across the building. The historic black church has been vandalized three times in the last five months. 33-year-old Kyle Sison is behind bars after being accused of vandalizing...
'Pet of the Week' Dec. 1
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Yoshi from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Yoshi or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100. Kern County Animal Services is also...
