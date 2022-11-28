WT releases details on 2022 winter commencement

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University released the details surrounding its upcoming winter commencement ceremonies next month.

According to a news release from the university, two winter commencement ceremonies will be conducted on Dec. 10 at the First United Bank Center, located at 3301 Fourth Ave. in Canyon. The first ceremony will be at 10 a.m., featuring students from the following colleges:

Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences;

College of Nursing and Health Sciences;

Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences.

The 2 p.m. ceremony, the second of the two ceremonies, will feature students from the following colleges:

Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business;

College of Engineering;

Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

Throughout the two ceremonies, officials from the university said in the release that 1,087 students have earned undergraduate or graduate degrees.

“These graduates have worked hard for years to get to this point,” WT President Walter V. Wendler said in the release. “We are proud of their dedication and contributions. WT is proud to produce quality students who are ready to meet the workforce needs of the Panhandle and beyond.”

Prior to the ceremonies on Dec. 10, students will be able to participate in a Donning of the Stoles Ceremony, a tradition among African-American, Hispanic and international students, at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center. According to the release, this ceremony gives parents, family members and friends the chance to place a stole on their graduate, expressing what the student means to them.

Officials said the doors of the First United Bank Center are scheduled to open one hour before each ceremony on Dec. 10. Parking will be available at the First United Bank Center, behind the Agricultural Sciences Complex and the Virgil Henson Activities Center.

For those who cannot travel, the two ceremonies will be live-streamed on the university’s website, according to the release.