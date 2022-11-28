Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule visiting in-state WR Beni Ngoyi on FridayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Omarion Miller decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.The Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
WOWT
Huskers staff coming together under Matt Rhule
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Marcus Satterfield has changed his Twitter bio to “Offensive Coordinator - TE’s Coach University of Nebraska.” Until the team makes an official announcement regarding the new staff, the best way to confirm who’s joining the Huskers is by the coaches themselves. Satterfield...
WOWT
Former Interim Huskers Coach Mickey Joseph arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody after officers were called around 2 p.m. near the area of South...
WOWT
Auburn stuns No. 14 Creighton in the first round of the NCAA tournament
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays’ season came to an end Friday night at D.J. Sokol Arena as the Tigers eliminated Creighton, 3-2, in the first round of the NCAA volleyball tournament. The first set featured eight ties and three lead changes, however, Creighton came out on top, 25-21. Auburn captured the next two sets, 25-21, 25-20. Creighton pulled away in set four winning by nine, 25-16. The Tigers responded in the fifth set, going up 10-8 and holding at least a two-point lead until the end, 15-11. In the loss, sophomore Norah Sis had a match-high 30 kills, setting a Creighton record for kills in a single NCAA tournament match. The Tigers were led by pin hitter Madison Scheer with 17 kills, followed by pin hitters Akasha Anderson and Bel Zimmerman with 15 kills.
WOWT
Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment. Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment. “With the recent...
WOWT
Former Huskers coach Mikey Joseph appears in court
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Nebraska Interim Head Football Coach Mickey Joseph remains in jail and is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon following his arrest yesterday. He appeared in court Thursday afternoon. Bond was set at 10% of $20,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with...
WOWT
Athlete of the Week: Bennington’s Isaac Conner
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While Bennington made history with a 26-game win streak and winning back-to-back Class B state titles, Isaac Conner had an impressive year of his own, breaking two school records. The senior tallied 64 receptions and 1,122 receiving yards to break the Badgers single season records in...
WOWT
Nebraska Regents update policy on student fees & speakers
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Board of Regents Friday unanimously agreed to update the policy on how student fees are used to pay speakers. The changes were made in the wake of a federal lawsuit filed by UNL student organization Ratio Christi which was recently settled before it went to trial. The organization and a few members of the organization sued the Board of Regents, UNL, and others after their application for $1,500 in funds from student fees were denied to help pay for a lecture from Dr. Robert Audi, a Christian philosophy and professor at the University of Notre Dame.
WOWT
Inaugural ball for Governor-elect Pillen set for Jan. 7
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Team Pillen is preparing for the inauguration of Governor-elect Jim Pillen. “Nebraska: Day by Day, Better & Better” will be the theme for the new governor’s inaugural ball, set for Saturday evening, Jan. 7, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Tickets are available...
WOWT
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln will be spending time behind bars — as an inmate. Sarah Nelson Torsiello was led away in handcuffs in January. Court records showed she had allegedly purchased a “burner” phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone.
WOWT
Country music star Morgan Wallen to make stop in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morgan Wallen announced his One Night At A Time World Tour schedule, which includes a stop in Lincoln in April. Wallen will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena April 29, 2023. Tickets on sale at MorganWallen.com beginning Friday, Dec. 9. Wallen will be joined by special...
WOWT
Public ice skating rink opens at University of Nebraska Medical Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A seasonal ice skating rink has opened once again to the public at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The rink is open from Dec. 3 through Feb. 5. It’s located at the north side of the Sorrell Center for Health Science and Education, between Emile Street and Dewey Avenue east of 42nd Street.
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to prison after putting noose-shaped string on Black coworker’s chair
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Earlier this year 66-year-old Bruce Quinn told prosecutors that he placed a string fashioned into a noose where a Black co-worker was sure to find it. The incident happened about two years ago at the Oriental Trading Company. Quinn was fired from his job and he’s...
WOWT
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Dec. 2
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Dec. 2. 6. Deputies search landfill potentially connected to case of missing Omaha woman. Deputies searched a landfill potentially connected to a missing woman. 5. Jontz family...
WOWT
Millard Public Schools officials, students say controversy over LGBTQ+ items a ‘big misunderstanding’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska lawmaker is getting entangled in a controversy involving Millard Public Schools. State Sen. Megan Hunt posted on social media that she heard allegations that teachers at Millard North weren’t allowed to display things like pride flags and “safe space” stickers. Millard...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Ellsworth Crossing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Need some Christmas present ideas? Join Dave Webber today and learn about the products Ellsworth Crossing has available for all of your holiday gifts! Learn more in today’s interview.
WOWT
Iowa proposes settlement for Glenwood resource center
The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!
WOWT
Omaha organization helps former criminals get smart phones
The Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs. Stuff the Bus: Omaha food pantry says community need growing. Hundreds of families get their groceries from the food pantry, and organizers tell 6 News there is a growing need for help in our community.
WOWT
Inmate on ‘escape’ status at Lincoln’s Community Correction Center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are searching for a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in southwest Lincoln. According to the Nebraska Department of Correction Services, 37-year-old Richard Reynolds, or Richard Meyer, is listed as being on ‘escape’ status. Reynolds left his work location in Waverly early...
WOWT
Stuff the Bus: Omaha food pantry says community need growing
The Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs. Fort Dodge Police said they received a call about a baby born in a home last week, then got a tip that the baby had died. Emily's Wednesday evening forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. Warmer...
Comments / 0