Louisiana State Police recover 16 stolen vehicles from Algiers apartment thanks to tip
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police were able to recover 16 stolen vehicles from an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood thanks to a Crimestoppers GNO tip, according to a press release. LSP had learned in October that several stolen vehicles were being stored in an abandoned...
NOFD battles two-alarm blaze in Hollygrove
NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters battled a fire in the 9100 block of Fig Street Saturday morning. The call was initially received at 4:40 a.m., with firefighters arriving to the scene at 4:47 a.m. finding a one-story, wooden-framed dwelling under renovation with massive flames emanating from the center of the property.
Families sue Airbnb after 3 die of carbon monoxide poisoning in rental
NEW ORLEANS — Parents of three young adults are planning to file a lawsuit against Airbnb, after their children died in one while on vacation. Two of them were school teachers in New Orleans. It was Halloween weekend, and three friends who traveled together often decided to spend it...
NOPD investigates a homicide in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in Central City that happened Thursday night. “Around 10:54 p.m. Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting an injured man in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult male victim,” police say.
NOPD Officer and his family in need of support after scary car wreck
NEW ORLEANS — A member of the New Orleans Police Department, and some of his family, are recovering from a serious car wreck. Making it even more difficult on the family is it happened many miles from New Orleans. We are used to seeing police cars race to wrecks...
Investigators share timeline in horrific Covington double homicide of priest, associate
COVINGTON, La. — Thursday afternoon investigators laid out a timeline of when they believe Father Otis Young and Pastoral Associate Ruth Prats crossed paths with their accused killer, Antonio Tyson. Covington police say there is no evidence Tyson knew the victims prior to Sunday and a possible motive hasn't...
Police believe suspect in Covington killing acted alone; identity of 2nd victim still unknown
COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Parish coroner is currently conducting DNA testing on the second victim in the Covington double murder to to make a positive identification. This comes after two burned bodies were found behind a business in downtown Covington Monday morning. Coroner Dr. Charles Preston confirmed...
NOPD V.O.W.S, U.S. Marshals arrest a suspect in a year-long homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals announce they have made an arrest in a year-long homicide investigation. Detectives and Federal agents arrested Jahlil Haroon, 23, in the investigation of a December 3, 2021, homicide that happened in the 2300 block of North Galvez Street.
Coast Guard calls rescue of Carnival Valor passenger a miracle
NEW ORLEANS — For the first time, we're hearing from the Coast Guard rescue swimmer who saved a cruise ship passenger after he went overboard. He says they lifted the man to safety just in the nick of time. It was Thanksgiving night. Most people were watching football on...
Bodycam video shows man threatening NOPD officer with a knife before shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Newly released bodycam video shows a man threatening an NOPD officer with a knife before the officer shoots him in the arm. According to New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, officers were sent to the Superdome on Nov. 15 to remove an armed man who was trespassing near one of the ticket stands.
Orleans Parish Sheriff Hutson announces pay raises for OPSO deputies
NEW ORLEANS — Hourly pay wages will soon go up for most Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Thursday, Sheriff Susan Hutson reported that starting on Dec. 8, all eligible hourly workers at the Sheriff’s Office will receive an additional $2.43 per hour, increasing their hourly pay from $15.57 per hour to $18 per hour.
Driver shot dead, passenger wounded in Slidell, STPSO investigates
SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a driver was found shot to death inside a vehicle after it crashed into a parked pickup truck. According to an STPSO report, it all happened Monday night in Slidell. “At...
NOPD needs help searching for a puppy missing in a home burglary
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans need your help in finding a missing puppy believed to have been taken during a home burglary in the Little Woods neighborhood. On Monday, NOPD officers responded to a report of a home burglary that happened in the 12000 block of North I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.
New Orleans prepares for President Macron
NEW ORLEANS — President Macron is expected to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards to talk climate change in Louisiana. Louisiana is one of the most at risk states to be impacted by climate change, especially as sea levels continue to rise. Professor Joshua Basseches from Tulane University said,...
Dominick Impastato to run for at-large seat on JP Council
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Councilman Dominick Impastato will announce his intentions to run for a Council-At-Large spot next year at an event Wednesday evening, according to spokesman Greg Buisson. Impastato is currently the councilman from District 4 who was initially elected in 2017 and who ran without...
Argument led to shooting that injured five people on Bourbon Street overnight
NEW ORLEANS — Five people are recovering after being shot on Bourbon Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday. It happened on the 200 block of Bourbon Street, about a block from Canal Street. So far, no arrests have been made, but police did detain two people for questioning. "I...
JPSO investigates a Metairie homicide and could use your help
METAIRIE, La. — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in Metairie on Monday. The sheriff’s office says around 7:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to the report of gunshots in the 3600 block of Academy Drive. Deputies on...
Clancy's Commentary: Mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of New Orleans voters will soon receive individualized, mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. New Orleans has never seen a recall drive like the one against Mayor Cantrell. Not content to set up tables in parking lots and on neutral grounds, recall organizers are mailing individualized petitions to more than 130 thousand “chronic” New Orleans voters, with all the key information pre-printed on each voter’s signature card.
Woman shot dead in a parking lot near UMC hospital, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in a parking lot not far from University Medical Center that left a woman dead. It happened early Monday morning at the corner of S. Rocheblave and Canal Streets police say. “Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old black female victim...
Retired pastor, pastoral associate missing as investigation into double killing continues
COVINGTON, La. — The retired pastor of St. Peter Church in Covington and a pastoral associate have been missing since Sunday night, Father Daniel Brouillette confirmed to WWL-TV. Father Brouillette said that Retired Priest Otis Young and Pastoral Associate Ruth Prats have not been seen since Sunday. The news...
