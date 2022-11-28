ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WWL

NOFD battles two-alarm blaze in Hollygrove

NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters battled a fire in the 9100 block of Fig Street Saturday morning. The call was initially received at 4:40 a.m., with firefighters arriving to the scene at 4:47 a.m. finding a one-story, wooden-framed dwelling under renovation with massive flames emanating from the center of the property.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD investigates a homicide in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in Central City that happened Thursday night. “Around 10:54 p.m. Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting an injured man in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult male victim,” police say.
CENTRAL, LA
WWL

Orleans Parish Sheriff Hutson announces pay raises for OPSO deputies

NEW ORLEANS — Hourly pay wages will soon go up for most Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies. On Thursday, Sheriff Susan Hutson reported that starting on Dec. 8, all eligible hourly workers at the Sheriff’s Office will receive an additional $2.43 per hour, increasing their hourly pay from $15.57 per hour to $18 per hour.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD needs help searching for a puppy missing in a home burglary

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans need your help in finding a missing puppy believed to have been taken during a home burglary in the Little Woods neighborhood. On Monday, NOPD officers responded to a report of a home burglary that happened in the 12000 block of North I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New Orleans prepares for President Macron

NEW ORLEANS — President Macron is expected to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards to talk climate change in Louisiana. Louisiana is one of the most at risk states to be impacted by climate change, especially as sea levels continue to rise. Professor Joshua Basseches from Tulane University said,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Dominick Impastato to run for at-large seat on JP Council

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Councilman Dominick Impastato will announce his intentions to run for a Council-At-Large spot next year at an event Wednesday evening, according to spokesman Greg Buisson. Impastato is currently the councilman from District 4 who was initially elected in 2017 and who ran without...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WWL

JPSO investigates a Metairie homicide and could use your help

METAIRIE, La. — Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened in Metairie on Monday. The sheriff’s office says around 7:30 pm, deputies were dispatched to the report of gunshots in the 3600 block of Academy Drive. Deputies on...
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Clancy's Commentary: Mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of New Orleans voters will soon receive individualized, mailed petitions seeking to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. New Orleans has never seen a recall drive like the one against Mayor Cantrell. Not content to set up tables in parking lots and on neutral grounds, recall organizers are mailing individualized petitions to more than 130 thousand “chronic” New Orleans voters, with all the key information pre-printed on each voter’s signature card.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

