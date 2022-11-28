ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Did Rory McIlroy give Tiger Woods COVID?

By Chelena Goldman
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QdfFS_0jPydkpe00
Tiger Woods. Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

Up until now, the biggest story that came out of last summer's Open Championship at St. Andrews was Cam Smith's fourth-round swing to win the event and beat Rory McIlroy. But that storyline pales in comparison to the one McIlroy revealed in an interview over the weekend.

The Irishman revealed to The Independent that he and good friend Tiger Woods had actually both contracted COVID-19 ahead of the major tournament. And from the sound of things, McIlroy is the one who got the 15-time major winner sick.

"I woke up that morning feeling a bit achy but didn't really think anything of it," McIlroy told Paul Kimmage, detailing how he saw Woods that day and then felt significantly worse later on.

"I rang Tiger: 'I'm not feeling so good here.' And he goes, 'Oh, I feel okay.' But he texted me at 10 o'clock that night, chills, fever, and I'm like, 'F---ing hell, I've just given Tiger COVID! This is horrendous!'"

Golf die-hards and faithful Tiger fans probably aren't very happy hearing this news given that Woods probably played his final event at the Old Course that weekend. Not to say things weren't also disappointing for McIlroy, who was the favorite heading into the event and had a lead on the final day before Smith took over and won it all.

But at least their turn with the virus didn't ruin their friendship. In addition to co-leading the charge against the rival LIV Golf series, McIlroy and Woods will also team up in just a little over a week for the latest installment of The Match, where they will compete against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are the underdogs to win The Match

It's rare these days that Rory McIlroy isn't the favorite to win every tournament and event he participates in. But here we are just a little over one week away from the seventh installment of The Match, and the Irishman and his good friend -- a little-known golfer named Tiger Woods -- are currently listed as underdogs against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas is the latest The Match VII odds.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

LIV Golf adds new international events as tension builds

The LIV Golf League announced on Wednesday that it is adding international venues to its 14-event schedule for 2023, even as the rogue league battles to establish its legitimacy and calls for its CEO to step down get louder. The Saudi Arabia-funded league said it will hold events in Australia,...
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker

Ohio State reportedly requested to not be selected for Rose Bowl

Ohio State’s athletic department had an interesting request for the Rose Bowl, according to a report. Ohio State Rivals site “Dotting the Eyes” reported this week that the Buckeyes requested that the Rose Bowl not select them to participate in their Jan. 2, 2023 bowl game. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Social media erupts after Christian Pulisic's painful, 'heroic' goal vs. Iran

Though Pulisic was able to return to close out the first half after a brief absence, he wasn't on the pitch after intermission, due to what ESPN reported as an "abdominal injury." A member of the Chelsea Football Club since 2019, Pulisic's goal in the 38th minute held up over the entire second half - which included nearly 10 minutes of injury time.
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered

It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair

Chris Paul is the man of the hour in the NBA and not precisely because of his good displays or the fact that the Phoenix Suns rank 1st in the Western Conference. The legendary point guard has been known for making a big impact on every team he's been on, but this time, he's on the news for a completely different reason.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Andy Reid sends message to Chiefs DB Justin Reid about trash talk

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is sending a message to defensive back Justin Reid about how the organization does things. The veteran defensive back attracted some attention this week with his comments about defending Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins ahead of their matchup Sunday. The remarks offered some potential bulletin board material for the Bengals, and coach Reid is not exactly thrilled about it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees free agent target Justin Verlander sets his price

The Yankees may be in the market for a top-tier starting pitcher this off-season, especially with superstar slugger Aaron Judge wanting the team he signs with to continue adding pieces to the equation. Instead of acquiring players on 7–8 year contracts, the Yankees might be willing to spend more for a few years, which is exactly where Justin Verlander comes into play.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge reportedly 'very close to 50-50' between Yankees and Giants

All-Star slugger Aaron Judge may be on the cusp of announcing his free-agency decision. According to John Healy of Audacy, insider Jon Morosi said during a Thursday appearance on MLB Network that Judge could confirm the location of his future baseball home "within the week." Morosi also reported the 30-year-old is between remaining with the New York Yankees and joining the San Francisco Giants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Mike Milbury blasts Bruins announcer after comments about Lightning's Pat Maroon

Former "NHL on NBC" personality Mike Milbury is among the noteworthy individuals who have criticized Boston Bruins announcer Jack Edwards over comments Edwards made about Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. "Jack Edwards. Who’s Jack Edwards? He went through all of junior high school being picked on and bullied," Milbury...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Ben Roethlisberger Believes Steelers’ Chris Boswell’s Harsh Comments After Week 6 Win Were Directed At Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers had just defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Fie — I mean, Acrisure Stadium. During the post-game celebrations, a live video caught Steelers players walking back to the locker room. Usually there is not a lot to see during these videos. Players are usually yelling and getting hyped after a big win. But this particular video brought up a huge debate amongst Steelers fans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

45K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy