Read full article on original website
Related
WOWK
EXPLAINER: US-European differences on climate law persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday tried to allay concerns raised by French President Emmanuel Macron about a clean energy law that benefits electric vehicles and other products made in North America. But the U.S. and Europe remain divided over the landmark law. Hours before hosting Macron...
WOWK
Security meeting overshadowed by Russia’s war, ban on Lavrov
LODZ, Poland (AP) — A meeting of Europe’s largest security organization opened Thursday with foreign ministers and other representatives strongly denouncing Russia’s war against Ukraine, a conflict that is among the greatest challenges the body has faced in its nearly half-century of existence. Along with the United...
WOWK
Germany, Norway urge NATO to protect undersea infrastructure
BERLIN (AP) — NATO’s secretary-general on Thursday welcomed a recommendation by Germany and Norway for the military alliance to set up a center tasked with protecting undersea infrastructure such as gas pipelines and telecommunication cables. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said after talks with his his Norwegian counterpart on...
WOWK
FBI director raises national security concerns about TikTok
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray is raising national security concerns about TikTok, warning Friday that control of the popular video sharing app is in the hands of a Chinese government “that doesn’t share our values.”. Wray said the FBI was concerned that the Chinese had...
WOWK
EU edges closer to $60-per-barrel Russian oil price cap
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union was edging closer to setting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil — a highly anticipated and complex political and economic maneuver designed to keep Russia’s supplies flowing into global markets while clamping down on President Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund his war in Ukraine.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Russia on Saturday rejected a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, which Ukraine said would contribute to the destruction of Russia's economy. The $60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv says ‘sick’ packages sent to its embassies following letter bomb in Madrid
Ukraine’s foreign minister says 17 diplomatic missions have now received suspicious packages
WOWK
Russian shelling cuts off power again in liberated Kherson
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling cut off power in much of the recently liberated Ukrainian city of Kherson on Thursday, just days after it was restored amid Moscow’s ongoing drive to destroy key civilian infrastructure as freezing weather sets in. In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko warned the...
WOWK
EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules
LONDON (AP) — A top European Union official warned Elon Musk on Wednesday that Twitter needs to beef up measures to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules that threaten tech giants with big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc.
Jan. 6 rioter attempted to sell footage of insurrection to Pelosi’s daughter: DOJ
A Jan. 6 rioter attempted to sell his footage of the insurrection to the documentary filmmaker daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the Justice Department said in a recent court filing. Ronald Sandlin, 35, participated in an interview with Alexandra Pelosi, the speaker’s daughter, from jail and spoke about...
WOWK
High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to decide whether the Biden administration can broadly cancel student loans, keeping the program blocked for now but signaling a final answer by early summer. That’s about two months before the newly extended pause on loan repayments is set to expire....
WOWK
IG: Tax audits in years of Comey, McCabe reviews were random
WASHINGTON (AP) — A watchdog investigation initiated after the tax returns of two former FBI directors were subjected to intensive audits during the Trump administration has concluded that the reviews from those years were conducted at random. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration said Thursday that its review...
Netherlands vs. USA: Highlights and reactions
The Americans' run at the World Cup is over. They had opportunities and did not convert. The Dutch took advantage where the US could not and will move on to face the winner of Argentina-Australia.
WOWK
WHO pleased to see China ease harsh zero COVID policies
LONDON (AP) — A top official at the World Health Organization said the U.N. agency was “pleased” to see China loosening some of its coronavirus restrictions, saying “it’s really important that governments listen to their people when the people are in pain.”. At a press...
WOWK
Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about exec’s tax fraud scheme
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump “knew exactly what was going on” with top Trump Organization executives who schemed for years to dodge taxes on company-paid perks, a prosecutor said Thursday, challenging defense claims that the former president was unaware of the plot at the heart of the company’s tax fraud case.
WOWK
Google appeals huge Android antitrust fine to EU’s top court
LONDON (AP) — Google is challenging a record European Union antitrust fine that took aim at the Android operating system’s role in restricting mobile competition and consumer choice. The company said Thursday that it filed the appeal against the 4.125 billion euro ($4.3 billion) penalty “because there are...
Comments / 0