Woodcock Nature Center's Wreath Festival for wholesome joy, creativity, and the bounty of nature
Woodcock Nature Center's Annual Wreath Festival is in full festive swing!. Sponsored by Fairfield County Bank, Woodcock Nature Center Wreath Festival will welcome 1,000 guests and has already raised nearly $80,000 for the nature center's programs in environmental education including outreach programs and camp scholarships, care of resident teaching animals, and maintenance of our 150-acre preserve.
Proposed Changes to Ridgefield's Demolition Delay Ordinance, Town Meeting on December 7
The Historic District Commission has been dedicated to preserving the historic character of the buildings and properties in Ridgefield since 1968. The Commission plays a significant role in maintaining the charm that visitors are drawn to and residents proudly enjoy. For the past few months, the Historic District Commission has...
Milford Plunges for BRRRistol on Saturday at Walnut Beach
In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Police Chief Keith Mello and PFC Marilisa Anania to promote the upcoming fundraiser – Milford Plunges for BRRRistol which will take place at Walnut Beach this Saturday, December 3. Watch the episode on YouTube...
Wilton Rocks for Food on Saturday at the Wall Street Theater!
Wilton Rocks for Food will take place this Saturday, December 3 2022 at the Wall Street Theater in downtown Norwalk!. This is an annual concert fundraiser that supports Connecticut Foodshare and the Wilton Food pantry. Each year more than 30 local musicians present a 3 hour concert to raise money...
Abilis Youth Board Holds Holiday Gift Drive
The Abilis Youth Board is hosting a Holiday Gift Drive on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at Abilis’ headquarters at 50 Glenville Street in Greenwich, Connecticut. Donations of new toys, books, diapers and wipes will be accepted. This Holiday Gift Drive supports Abilis’ Birth...
Still Reflections: Robert S. Brown Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents its December exhibit, "Still Reflections," featuring the realistic still-life acrylic paintings of Lynbrook, Long Island artist, Robert S. Brown. His detailed still lifes will be on display December 1-24. All are welcome and admission is free. The Geary Gallery is open Wednesday through...
Ridgefield Theater Barn Debuts Super Nifty Holiday Bash, Opening Friday!
This December the Ridgefield Theater Barn is inviting patrons to an original holiday show aptly titled, RTB's Super Nifty Holiday Bash. Written by Duane Lanham, directed by Deb Failla, with music direction by Lisa Riggs Hobbs, and choreography by Kelly Nayden, this campy musical revue opens December 2nd and will run Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 pm, and Sunday afternoons at 2 pm, through December 18th.
Ridgefield Home for Sale: 94 Spectacle Lane, Country Estate Adjoining 130 Acres of Protected Open Space
Exquisite, totally remodeled country estate on 2.02 stunning level acres adjoining 130 acres of protected open space, only moments to historic downtown Main Street for shopping, restaurants, library, Ballard Park, and theaters, plus just 56 miles to Midtown. Premier southern Ridgefield location with Belgian block lined driveway, expansive flat backyard bordered by native fieldstone walls and mature trees, plus custom fire pit and spacious deck for outdoor entertaining.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Black Bird Studios
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Black Bird...
Brewster Student Corrects History
Sometimes even historians get a key fact wrong. Last fall, Brewster High School student Ellen Cassidy found just such a mistake while researching a project. She realized that a black military hero, long believed to come from Paterson, New Jersey, was in fact born in Patterson, New York, and later lived in the Town of Southeast.
Artwork, Accessories, Books, Décor, and More by Local Consignors at KTM&HC’s Holiday Boutique in the Barn
The holiday season is in full swing, and shoppers will find a fantastic assortment of gifts – including dozens of locally made items – at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn! Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique is open from Thursdays to Sundays through December 18.
Greenwich United Way to Begin Accepting Applications for 2023 Community Grants December 15
Greenwich non-profit organizations can submit grant requests until January 17. Greenwich United Way will seek applications from non-profit organizations for its community impact grants starting December 15. The deadline for organizations to apply is January 17, 2023 at 4:00 EDT. Every year Greenwich United Way awards nearly $1 million to...
Ridgefield is home to the BEST running store in America!
Adrenaline was running high on Ridgefield Running Company’s Instagram page last night when they shared live footage from Austin, Tx of The Running Event. It was during North America’s premier run specialty trade show that Ridgefield Running Company was named Best Running Store in AMERICA!. Owner Megan Searfoss...
Byrne Delivers $25,000 in State Aid for Patterson Library
Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R, C - Mahopac) is pleased to report that Patterson Library has received an additional $25,000 in state aid secured by the Assemblyman through the State Education Department’s bullet aid program (E01075 passed the Assembly on 6/3/2022). Bullet aid grants are delivered to hundreds of libraries across New York through a program of targeted aid via state education funding. The funding will be used to support the Patterson Library’s efforts to upgrade various technologies and services throughout its building.
New Canaan defends Most Generous Town title, Darien also wins for local nonprofits
New Canaan was awarded the coveted “Turkey Trophy” for this year’s “Most Generous Town” fundraising competition, but both The Community Fund of Darien (TCF) and the New Canaan Community Foundation (NCCF) and the neighbors they serve are the true winners of this friendly annual rivalry.
Why Small Businesses Matter in Darien: Kate Gelineau Real Estate
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Kate Gelineau...
Hustle Classes for Beginner & Intermediate Levels at Vitti's Dance Studio
Come learn the basics & more to this fun party/club dance. We will cover hesitations, inside & outside turn patterns, cross-body lead, cradles, loops and more! Learn & reinforce techniques for a smooth lead & follow. $45 month (3 weeks) or $20 drop-in (no class 12/27) INTERMEDIATE: Thursdays 8 p.m....
Wreaths Across America Convoy Travels Through Danbury on December 13
Wreaths Across America Convoy to Arlington National Cemetery Traveling Through Danbury. Mayor Dean Esposito, the City of Danbury Department of Veterans Affairs, Western Connecticut State University, and the Connecticut State Department of Veterans Affairs are excited to announce that the Wreaths Across America convoy will be stopping in Danbury. The...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Guilded Lynx
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Guilded Lynx!
Same Day Healthcare Comes to Medically Underserved Bridgeport Neighborhood
Bridgeport, CT - On Thursday, December 8, residents of southwest Bridgeport can cheer at the grand opening of a new community health center right in their own backyard. Southwest Community Health Center will host a ribbon-cutting celebration to unveil its latest location at 1020 Fairfield Avenue. With its newest location...
