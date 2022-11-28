Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Notre Dame has no answer for Jesse Edwards: Live score, updates
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 12 p.m. Saturday at Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana. The game will air on ESPN2. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Notre Dame to...
New seating in the JMA Wireless Dome could be ready for 2024 football season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University is targeting the 2024 football season to have new chairback seating installed in the JMA Wireless Dome, the school’s athletic director told syracuse.com Friday morning. That date is a year later than an initial target set by another top university official last spring.
After 3-straight losses, Syracuse basketball gets grizzled Notre Dame and JJ Starling (what to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse has lost its last three games and things won’t get any easier for the Orange as it faces Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday. The Orange is 3-4 for the first time in Jim Boeheim’s 47-year coaching tenure after back-to-back-to-back losses to St. John’s, Bryant and Illinois.
Syracuse AD: Dino Babers will stay on as coach as long as football keeps showing progress
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack saw progress from Syracuse football this season. The Orange finished the regular season 7-5 and is headed to its first bowl game since 2018. Though SU got to that record in what Wildhack described as a “unique” way, he said it’s all about perspective.
LaNorris Sellers has led his high school to its first state title game. ‘He’s a generational talent’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The night before Syracuse football executed a fourth-quarter comeback win over Boston College, one of its future players pulled off a similar act for his high school team. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, the top recruit in SU’s 2023 recruiting class, put together a complete game for South...
Girls basketball roundup: East Syracuse Minoa knocks off Chittenango in season opener
The East Syracuse Minoa and Chittenango girls basketball squads faced off in a non-league contest on Friday at ESM High School. The Spartans jumped to a 20-8 lead at the half and coasted to a 41-25 win over the Bears.
Baldwinsville boys, Cicero-North Syracuse girls victorious at Jack Morse Kickoff Meet
Baldwinsville’s boys and Cicero-North Syracuse’s girls indoor track teams came out victorious on the second day of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet on Thursday at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena. “It’s always challenging,” Baldwinsville coach Bill Spicer said. “We’re going to have to make sure we’re on...
High school roundup: 4th-quarter run lifts Cicero-North Syracuse boys basketball over Ithaca (photos)
Cicero-North Syracuse and Section IV’s Ithaca battled for a majority of their non-league contest Thursday evening. In the end, the Northstars used a strong fourth quarter to take care of the Little Red by a score of 65-55.
Boys basketball roundup: West Genesee downs Jamesville-DeWitt in Peppino’s Invitational (80 photos)
Christian Cain’s 25 points helped West Genesee pull out a 77-51 win over Jamesville-DeWitt on Friday in the Peppino’s Invitational at Christian Brothers Academy. “It was a well-played game, especially through the first three quarters,” West Genesee coach Fred Kent said.
Syracuse men’s lacrosse 2023 schedule is out and missing a longtime rival
Syracuse, N.Y. — The path is set for the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team to bounce back from one of its worst seasons ever. Syracuse’s 2023 schedule features six teams that qualified for their respective conference tournaments, and four that played in the NCAA tournament, including two semifinalists and three quarterfinalists.
Section III indoor track coaches poll: Which athletes have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — Each new track and field season brings with it a fresh crop of athletes who are called upon to step up and fill new roles for their teams. Several Section III teams lost star athletes from last year’s rosters, but there is no shortage of new talent ready to take a leap.
Syracuse Crunch suffer 6-4 defeat to Belleville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Belleville Senators, 6-4, tonight at CAA Arena. The loss puts the Crunch on a three-game skid and moves the team to 7-8-2-2 on the season. Syracuse is now 2-1-0-0 in the six-game season series against Belleville. Crunch goaltender Hugo...
Cazenovia girls, Fayetteville-Manlius boys win at Jack Morse Kickoff Meet
The Cazenovia girls and Fayetteville-Manlius boys indoor track and field teams were both victorious at day one of the the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet on Wednesday at the SRC Arena on the Onondaga Community College campus. Girls.
A Skaneateles grad’s hot start, and 20 other updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Rebecca Cain kept a few things when she graduated from Skaneateles.
West Genesee boys hockey crowned Ice Breaker Tourney champs after beating Baldwinsville (35 photos, video)
Baldwinsville and West Genesee renewed their rivalry on the ice Wednesday in the first-ever Ice Breaker Tournament championship game. Backed by William Schneid’s two goals, the Wildcats downed the Bees 6-1 to grab the tournament’s trophy.
How to stream Syracuse soccer vs. Vermont in the NCAA championship quarterfinal
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA championship tournament, where it’ll square off with the University of Vermont Catamounts at the SU Soccer Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3 (12/3/2022). The game is at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast...
High school roundup: Westhill downs Syracuse Academy of Science in boys basketball
Shawn Mayes’ 32 points anchored Westhill in a 75-54 victory over Syracuse Academy of Science on Wednesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
New movie starring former Syracuse running back to premiere at Landmark Theatre
A new movie shot starring a former Syracuse running back is set to make its world premiere at the Landmark Theatre. “No Such Thing as Loyalty 2,” written and directed by Tyrone “Tizak” Jackson, will be shown on the big screen Friday, Dec. 16 at the Landmark Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m.; film starts at 8.
Section III volleyball media day recap: Polls, photos, videos
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III boys and girls volleyball and coaches recently participated in syracuse.com’s media day at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of players and coaches from Section III teams and produced videos, photo galleries and polls.
Photos: Inside the Nexus Center, Utica’s new $64M sports complex
The Nexus Center, a $64 million sports complex in downtown Utica, hosted its grand opening this week. It’s a 170,000-square-foot facility that will host ice hockey, box lacrosse, soccer and other field sports. There are three sheets of ice that can be converted to turf surfaces.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0