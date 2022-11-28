Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Friday 12/2/22: Can the Cavaliers and Suns Cover as Double-Digit Favorites?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Hornets Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets.
numberfire.com
Jarrett Culver starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured Trae Young
Atlanta Hawks guard Jarrett Culver will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Trae Young has been ruled out of action to kick off the weekend due to right shoulder soreness. In his absence, Culver will draw a start in the backcourt. Our models project Culver for...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) ruled out on Friday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shoulder) will not play in Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Young will sit out at home after experiencing right shoulder soreness. Expect Dejounte Murray to play an increased offensive role on Friday night. Murray's projection includes 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.
numberfire.com
Magic starting Moe Wagner for Gary Harris (hamstring) on Friday
Orlando Magic center Mortiz Wagner is starting in Friday's lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Wagner will make his first start this season after Gary Harris was held out with a hamstring injury. In 18.6 expected minutes, our models project Wagner to score 17.8 FanDuel points. Wagner's projection includes 8.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Najee Harris (oblique) expects to play for Steelers on Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (oblique) said he will play Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Harris missed multiple practices this week and will probably be listed as questionable on the final injury report, but his optimism is encouraging. Jaylen Warren, who missed Monday's game with a hamstring injury, will likely lead the Steelers' backfield versus the Falcons if Harris winds up being unavailable. Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland Jr. would also be in line for more work.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Terry Rozier (illness) in Friday's lineup, Theo Maledon to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Rozier will return to the court after a recent illness forced the Hornets' guard to miss one game. In 38.3 expected minutes, our models project Rozier to score 39.3 FanDuel points. Rozier's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jeff Green (knee) remains out on Friday
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) will not play in Friday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Green will not be active for his sixth straight game with a right knee contusion. Expect Vlatko Cancar to play more minutes off the bench on Friday night. Cancar's projection includes 6.2 points, 2.4...
numberfire.com
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) out on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hunter was forced to exit Wednesday's game with a hip injury and will not recover in time to face Denver on Friday. John Collins (ankle) has also been ruled out. AJ Griffin could see more minutes with Collins and Hunter sidelined.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Jimmy Butler (knee) in Friday's lineup, Max Strus to bench
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is starting in Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler will make his 14th start this season after he missed seven games with knee soreness. In 34.8 minutes, numberFire's models project Butler to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Butler's projection includes 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) active for Friday's game versus Nuggets
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) will play in Friday's contest against the Denver Nuggets. Bogdanovic will make his season debut after he was sidelined while he was recovering from right knee surgery. In 26.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Bogdanovic to score 25.2 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.6...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Lamar Stevens (illness) active and starting on Friday, Mamadi Diakite to bench
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (illness) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Stevens will make his seventh start this season after a three game absence with an illness. In 26.2 expected minutes, our models project Stevens to score 19.2 FanDuel points. Stevens' Friday projection includes 9.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to be back for Magic in 1-2 weeks
Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to return in 1-2 weeks. Carter already missed the last six games, and based on this timeline, he will remain out for at least four more. Bol Bol, Mo Bamba, and Moritz Wagner will continue to play more minutes up front in the meantime.
numberfire.com
Jalen Johnson (ankle) starting for Hawks Friday in place of injured John Collins
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Johnson, originally listed questionable due to right ankle soreness, has received the green light to take the court. With all of the injuries facing the team, he'll also immediately start. Our models project Johnson...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Saturday 12/3/22
If you're new to daily fantasy basketball -- maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot -- you're in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and -- depending on injury news -- even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.
numberfire.com
Bucks' Khris Middleton (wrist) starting on Friday, Jevon Carter coming off the bench
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton (wrist) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Middleton will make his season debut on Friday, joining the starting lineup for a clash with the Lakers. Jevon Carter moves to the bench. Our models expect Middleton to play 25.6 minutes against Los Angeles.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is available for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Hawks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against Atlanta. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Troy Brown Jr. starting on Friday, Austin Reaves coming off the bench
Los Angeles Lakers forward Troy Brown Jr. is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Brown will return to the starting lineup for Friday's clash with the Bucks. Austin Reaves moves to the bench. Our models expect Brown to play 21.3 minutes against Milwaukee. Brown's Friday...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Lonnie Walker (foot) active on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Lonnie Walker (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. As expected, Walker has been upgraded to available and will play against the Bucks. Our models expect him to play 31.0 minutes against Milwaukee. Walker's Friday projection includes 14.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8...
numberfire.com
Mo Bamba (back) out Friday for Orlando
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba will not play Friday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bamba is dealing with back spasms. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has been ruled out of action. Expect another start down low for Bol Bol. In 19 games this...
