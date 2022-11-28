ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 2

Related
WATE

Gatlinburg prepares for Christmas parade

The crowds are thickening up ahead of Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. The crowds are thickening up ahead of Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. 11 p.m. Vol Fan...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Positively Tennessee: A day at Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville

There's new help for people with autism and it's all under one roof at Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville's brand-new headquarters. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 6. Positively Tennessee: A day at Autism Breakthrough of …. There's new help for people with autism and it's all under one roof...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee

Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandria Ducote runs the Wildflour Bakery, a home-based bakery in Maryville, but she has been through five rounds of heated competition in the Greatest Baker. The Greatest Baker competition pits bakers from across the nation against each other for a $10,000 prize and a feature in...
MARYVILLE, TN
WJHL

Parents speak after their missing son was found dead in Knoxville

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Earlier this week, Lisa and Jeff Stout finally received the call they had been waiting for about seven months. Their son, Jeremy Stout, had been missing since May 2022. Police said they were able to identify human remains found in a vacant school in Knoxville as his. Stout was scheduled to […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off Thursday

The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. 24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off …. The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. 11...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville needs younger people to move to East Tenn., chamber leaders say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from the Knoxville Chamber showed Knoxville is not keeping up with other cities economically. The report, “Transitioning Knoxville’s Economy for the Imagination Age,” outlines the need for economic growth in the city. It shows Knoxville is behind when it comes to average annual pay compared to cities like Raleigh, Asheville and Chattanooga.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Greyhound station moves for third time this year

Multiple non-profit organizations in Knox County celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday’ by raising awareness about volunteering. Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others. Updated: 10 hours ago. Report cards out. The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Festival of Lights returns to Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 24th annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back in Knox County, with the official kickoff celebration at the Cove at Concord Park. It’s a family-friendly and pet-friendly (leash required) event starting on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. and will run through Dec. 31. Mayor Glenn Jacobs will be there when the festival begins to welcome guest and pass out candy “Kanes.”
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Victims identified in Knox County fatal wreck

Two people were found dead Wednesday morning after a pickup truck overturned into a creek near Hardin Valley, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Two people were found dead Wednesday morning after a pickup truck overturned into a creek near Hardin Valley, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Investigation finds 'issues' with Newport Utilities

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several issues including wasteful spending and poor oversight over a five-year period. Investigation finds ‘issues’ with Newport Utilities. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Wildfires in East Tennessee 2022: Where, when and what conditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the year 2022 approaches its end, we’re taking a look back at the wildland fires covered in East Tennessee these last 11-plus months. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry fights and extinguishes more than 2,500 wildfires that burn each year in all of the Volunteer State. According to the Division […]
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy