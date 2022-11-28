Read full article on original website
Here are some of the places Santa is stopping at across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
Gatlinburg prepares for Christmas parade
The crowds are thickening up ahead of Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. The crowds are thickening up ahead of Gatlinburg's 47th annual Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. 11 p.m. Vol Fan...
Positively Tennessee: A day at Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville
There's new help for people with autism and it's all under one roof at Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville's brand-new headquarters. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 6. Positively Tennessee: A day at Autism Breakthrough of …. There's new help for people with autism and it's all under one roof...
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandria Ducote runs the Wildflour Bakery, a home-based bakery in Maryville, but she has been through five rounds of heated competition in the Greatest Baker. The Greatest Baker competition pits bakers from across the nation against each other for a $10,000 prize and a feature in...
Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge
Tennessee is topping the charts for it's number of flu cases and doctors predicted cases would climb even higher after Thanksgiving. Now a week after the holiday, their predictions are proving accurate.
Toys for Tots 2022 applications being taken through Dec. 5
People have until Monday to apply to receive toys from the annual Toys for Tots event.
Parents speak after their missing son was found dead in Knoxville
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Earlier this week, Lisa and Jeff Stout finally received the call they had been waiting for about seven months. Their son, Jeremy Stout, had been missing since May 2022. Police said they were able to identify human remains found in a vacant school in Knoxville as his. Stout was scheduled to […]
24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off Thursday
The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. 24th Annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off …. The annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back for a 24th year at The Cove at Concord Park in Knoxville. 11...
Knoxville needs younger people to move to East Tenn., chamber leaders say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from the Knoxville Chamber showed Knoxville is not keeping up with other cities economically. The report, “Transitioning Knoxville’s Economy for the Imagination Age,” outlines the need for economic growth in the city. It shows Knoxville is behind when it comes to average annual pay compared to cities like Raleigh, Asheville and Chattanooga.
Knoxville teacher receives surprise donation from Bojangles
A chorus teacher at Karns Middle School was surprised by a $500 donation to help support her classroom and students. Kami Lunsford was surprised by the donation from Bojangles Tuesday morning.
Nearly 600 kids go missing in TN each month; How the public plays a role in their safe recovery
An average of 500 to 600 kids under the age of 18 go missing each month in Tennessee, many due to parental abductions or runaways, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Knoxville Greyhound station moves for third time this year
Multiple non-profit organizations in Knox County celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday’ by raising awareness about volunteering. Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others. Updated: 10 hours ago. Report cards out. The Tennessee Department of Education released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport...
Festival of Lights returns to Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The 24th annual Holiday Festival of Lights is back in Knox County, with the official kickoff celebration at the Cove at Concord Park. It’s a family-friendly and pet-friendly (leash required) event starting on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. and will run through Dec. 31. Mayor Glenn Jacobs will be there when the festival begins to welcome guest and pass out candy “Kanes.”
Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
Victims identified in Knox County fatal wreck
Two people were found dead Wednesday morning after a pickup truck overturned into a creek near Hardin Valley, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Two people were found dead Wednesday morning after a pickup truck overturned into a creek near Hardin Valley, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
Investigation finds 'issues' with Newport Utilities
The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several issues including wasteful spending and poor oversight over a five-year period. Investigation finds ‘issues’ with Newport Utilities. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office investigation into allegations of malfeasance related to Newport Utilities found several...
Wildfires in East Tennessee 2022: Where, when and what conditions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the year 2022 approaches its end, we’re taking a look back at the wildland fires covered in East Tennessee these last 11-plus months. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry fights and extinguishes more than 2,500 wildfires that burn each year in all of the Volunteer State. According to the Division […]
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to Tennessee
Photo byPublic Domain- Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities.
