WATCH: BBC journalist beaten and arrested by Chinese police during protests

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Paul Whelan phones parents from prison hospital, details remain elusive
Paul Whelan, an American the Biden administration considers to be wrongfully detained by the Russian government, was able to call his parents on Friday, providing some relief following a period of silence that left officials “deeply concerned” for his well-being. Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Elon Brings One of America’s Most Prominent Nazis Back to Twitter
Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin has been reinstated to Twitter under Elon Musk’s new policies for the platform. The founder of the white supremacist website The Daily Stormer had been banned from Twitter since 2013. Anglin has publicly indicated that the goal of his operation and adherence to white nationalist ideology is to “ethnically cleanse White nations of non-Whites and establish an authoritarian government. Many people also believe that the Jews should be exterminated.” Anglin is a staunch supporter of Nazi ideology and regularly espouses Holocaust denail. In 2018, Anglin wrote that he “[hates] women. I think they deserve to be beaten,...
US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1
Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory.
Kremlin rejects EU oil price cap: 'Europe will live without Russian oil'
The Kremlin on Saturday rejected EU efforts to hit Russia's top earner by placing a price cap on its oil and said 'Europe will live without Russian oil.'
WATCH: Hillary Clinton stands in stark opposition to Biden on Iran nuclear talks
As President Joe Biden's administration refuses to put an end to attempts to negotiate a revival of the Iran Nuclear Deal, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton advised that the United States should not be negotiating with the country in any capacity. "I would not be negotiating with Iran on...
The rise of the woke patriot
I turn 40 this year, which will mark 20 years of reading all the news and commentary I can get my eyes on each day. Like all news junkies, I find myself falling into frequent ruts of despair, not only because news items are predominantly negative, but also because the enormity of the world makes me aware of my smallness. The world is just so big and humanity is so untenable that it’s a wonder — no, a miracle — that we cooperate to the extent that we do. And when this occurs to me, I find myself in love with the news of the world all over again and fascinated by it all the more.
Kanye West-Parler deal collapses amid controversy
Parler announced Thursday that Kanye West is no longer purchasing the social media platform — over a month after the deal was announced. The news was confirmed by the company in a tweet that said the termination of the intended sale was "mutually agreed" upon. "Parler will continue to...
Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7
Russia on Saturday rejected a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, which Ukraine said would contribute to the destruction of Russia's economy. The $60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.
Former NATO chief calls on US to lift ‘self-imposed restrictions’ on Ukraine aid
Former NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen believes the Biden administration needs to do away with its “self-imposed restrictions” on military aid to Ukraine to help defeat Russian forces. Rasmussen, who led NATO from 2009-2014 and now runs the Rasmussen Global think tank, is one of the lead creators...
'Election Crime': Trump rages against Big Tech amid Hunter Biden revelations
Former President Donald Trump seethed amid the Hunter Biden laptop revelations and lashed out at Big Tech and the Justice Department for engaging in "illegal and sinister" behavior. Decrying the 2020 election as a "scam and a fraud," Twitter's onetime most voracious user leaned on the laptop disclosure as a...
Edward Snowden swears allegiance to Russia, gets passport
Edward Snowden swore an oath of allegiance to Russia, the nation shielding him from U.S. punishment, and received his Russian passport, according to his lawyer. Snowden, 39, the former National Security Agency contractor who leaked information on mass surveillance programs and is wanted by the United States on espionage charges, voiced his gratitude to the Kremlin for granting him citizenship, per his lawyer.
The US must stop Iran's assassination plots
In the past ten weeks, Iran has killed two Americans. Tehran would like to kill many more. A new report to Congress issued from the State Department recently showed that former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook remain under "serious and credible threat" of assassination from the Iranian regime. This is severely taxing the Diplomatic Security Service, which is tasked with protecting the former diplomats. In total, nearly a dozen senior U.S. officials and prominent exiled dissidents are living under a sustained threat of attack. The U.S. needs to take decisive action to restore deterrence and prevent further American deaths.
Qatar’s World Cup cover-up
Before it even began, the World Cup in Qatar had already become the most controversial in history. It provoked widespread protests from fans, players, and soccer associations who continue to campaign against Qatar’s track record on human and migrant labor rights. Homosexuality remains punishable by death in Qatar, where over 6,500 foreign laborers have died since Qatar was awarded the World Cup.
