ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Man wanted for Black Friday shooting at Lumberton Walmart turns himself in

By Kevin Accettulla
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gaec_0jPycJ1600

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who was wanted for a Black Friday shooting at Walmart in Lumberton turned himself into police Monday afternoon, according to police.

26-year-old Jarod Denzel Lowery, of Lumberton, was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within enclosure to incite fear and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.

The victim, a 25-year-old, has been released from the hospital, police said.

Police were called at about 11:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting inside the Walmart. Officers arrived as the building was being evacuated.

Police didn’t find a shooter or any victims in the store, but surveillance video shows a shooter leaving the store as it’s being evacuated, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Police said the two individuals involved knew each other and said it appears to be an isolated incident. Police are not aware of any other customers or employees who were injured.

Lowery is held in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Man shot multiple times, killed in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot multiple times and killed in Fayetteville, police said. This happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Orange Street. Police said they were responding to reports of shots being fired and, when they got to the scene, they found the victim with “multiple gunshot wounds.”
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WMBF

2 injured, deputies investigating shooting in Florence mobile home park

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in a Florence mobile home park on Wednesday evening. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye says the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence. Two people were injured, one...
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former Darlington County corrections officer arrested, says SLED

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested former Darlington County Corrections Officer Larry Kadeem Green on Dec. 1. The 29 year-old is charged with Furnishing or Possessing Contraband and Misconduct in Office. According to arrest warrants, Green removed contraband received from a prison inmate, but...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital in daytime shooting along Hoke County street

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot near Raeford and taken to the hospital over the weekend, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Sheriff’s detectives responded to First Health Hoke around 12:15 p.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting victim. According to the sheriff’s office,...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Teen hospitalized following shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to a report of "shots fired" in the area of Market Street and Stephens Street in the Fairmont community of Robeson County, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. Edwards said officers found a 15-year- old who had been shot. “Witnesses only...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from sheriff’s office for policy violation, docs show

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief was previously fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell is currently a captain with the Darlington County […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
cbs17

37-year-old woman’s body found following SC shooting, police say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting after the body of a woman was found Monday morning. The shooting occurred Sunday evening, according to the coroner’s office. The victim’s body was found in the driveway of...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Police respond to situation at Walmart in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to third-party reports of a person with a gun Saturday evening inside the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said officers checked out the situation and found no witnesses to verify the...
FLORENCE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SLED investigating death of Coastal Carolina student at Magnolia Hall

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a Coastal Carolina student died Sunday night at Magnolia Hall, according to an agency spokesperson. “It is with sadness that we provide an update to you that a CCU student passed away,” the university said Monday in a statement. “There does not […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

52-year-old man missing from Florence County last seen at detention center, sheriff’s office says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old man has been reported missing in Florence County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Derek Thomas Googe, 52, of Florence, was last seen when he was released from the Florence County Detention Center on Oct. 25, FCSO said. Googe is about 5-foot-8 and weighs around 180 pounds, […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy