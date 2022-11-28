Interior Department finalizes plans for sale of oil and gas leases off coast of Alaska

Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO