Interior Department finalizes plans for sale of oil and gas leases off coast of Alaska

Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
After loss of Alaska House race, next moves for Sarah Palin
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Sarah Palin re-emerged in Alaska politics over a decade after resigning as governor with hopes of winning the state’s U.S. House seat. She had a lot going for her: unbeatable name recognition, the backing of former President Donald Trump in a state he carried twice, an unrivaled ability to attract national media attention.
Migrants who arrived unexpectedly on Martha's Vineyard now settling in on Cape Cod
When 50 South American migrants arrived at the airport on Martha’s Vineyard Sept. 14, it made national news. No one there knew they were coming and the migrants didn’t know where they had landed. Everyone quickly learned that Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had paid to recruit and...
The Abandoned Hidden Tunnel in Kern County With View of 2 Ghost Towns
Burro Schmidt Tunnel - South entranceBurro Schmidt Tunnel/ Wikipedia. The historic Burro Schmidt Tunnel is located in eastern Kern County, southern California, in the El Paso Mountains of the northern Mojave Desert.
natureworldnews.com
Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time
The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
The Town in Alaska Where All the Residents Live in One Building
Whittieris a city in Alaska, about 58 miles southeast of Anchorage, at the head of the Passage Canal. The city is located in the Chugach Census Area, one of the two areas created in 2019 with the breakup of the Valdez-Cordova Census Area.
Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is the latest member of Congress to violate a federal conflicts-of-interest law with improperly disclosed stock trades
Since 2021, Insider and other media organizations have identified 75 members of Congress who've violated the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act of 2012.
They defied California and drained an important salmon stream. Their fine: $50 per farmer
The Bee’s findings “should serve as a wake up call” for the Legislature and the Governor’s Office to change the law, one law professor said.
americanmilitarynews.com
Foreign companies taking US water from drought-stricken Southwest
Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.
In the U.S., this critical mineral is found only in Utah and it matters
Indium is a mineral vital to daily life, used in common items like think windshields and touch screens. The only “established resource” of indium in the United States s found in Utah’s West Desert. Researchers say there is enough indium there to meet the entire domestic demand for 10 years.
The Weather Channel
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the Largest Land Owners in Utah
“Buy land, they’re not making it anymore,” Mark Twain famously said, and it really sums up the number one reason land is such a wise investment. Land will always be necessary and will not vanish into thin air. Buildings and businesses come and go, but land lasts a lifetime. Considering land is a limited resource, it stands to reason that it can be a profitable investment.
Treasure worth millions may still be hidden in 'lost' Colorado cave
Millions of dollars worth of gold may be hidden deep in the Colorado mountains. In 1880, three prospectors unintentionally and allegedly discovered a strange cave that housed a mysterious treasure and a number of unanswered questions. In October of 1880, E.J. Oliver, S.J. Harkman, and H.A. Melton found themselves in the middle of a powerful snowstorm while prospecting in the San Luis Valley. To save themselves from the elements, the...
This Alaskan couple has given away $500 million
Two Swedish immigrants who arrived in Alaska at the turn of the 20th century lay could lay claims to being Alaska's most generous couple, having been responsible for $500 million in grants and donations to Alaskan organizations.
South Dakota residents question 17.9% electricity rate increase
(The Center Square) - South Dakota residents questioned the need for an increase in their electricity rates by a company investing more than $1 billion in wind generation. Xcel Energy is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of...
Opinion: Why do Californians keep voting for Democrats after decades of inaction on housing & cost of living?
California residents have voted for Democrats to serve as their Governors for the last three decades. However, the state's cost of living has continued to grow, and housing issues have gotten out of hand, writes Victor.
California's depleted, drying Salton Sea to get $250 million in federal drought funding
The federal government says it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around the drying Southern California lake, fed by the depleted Colorado River.
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?
Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
Alaska Communications expands fiber internet to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- For Anchorage bed and breakfast owner Kathryn Deal, having slow internet is a matter of having guests – or no guests. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005291/en/ Pictured: Kathryn Deal, owner of Deal’s Bed & Breakfast. (Photo: Business Wire)
Biden admin. names Nevada toad endangered, hampering construction of geothermal plant
Nevada's Dixie Valley toad, which is at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal construction project, has been declared an endangered species by officials.
