Austin, TX

CBS Austin

Austin Water, Austin Energy help people prepare for possible winter freezes

AUSTIN, Texas — Are you ready for the winter? If not, the city of Austin can help. Austin Water and Austin Energy are handing out flashlights, meter keys, and hose bib covers to help individuals and families in case of a freeze. Austin water says this event is empowering neighborhoods to prepare alongside the city. It's the first time they've held the event since the deadly freeze that occurred in February 2021.
fox7austin.com

Man shot, killed in SE Austin parking lot identified by police

AUSTIN, Texas - A man shot and killed earlier this week has been identified by police. The Austin Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center at 1819 S. Pleasant Valley Road around 10:17 p.m. on Nov. 29. When officers arrived, they...
