Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Police Commissioners Blame Each Other Over Failure to Legally Fill Two Key PositionsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Detroit, MI
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Detroit News
Detroit Police to give officers beanbag shotguns, revamp crisis operations
Detroit — In the wake of recent high-profile incidents involving Detroit Police officers using fatal force during encounters with people suffering from mental illnesses, Chief James White said he will centralize the police department's crisis intervention operations and arm cops with new less-than-lethal weapons. The new nonlethal tools will...
Detroit News
Bedrock buys another riverfront property: the Roberts Riverwalk Hotel
Billionaire businessman Dan Gilbert's real estate firm has acquired the Robert Riverwalk Hotel in Detroit's East Riverfront neighborhood more than a mile from downtown, Bedrock LLC said on Friday. Details of the deal weren't disclosed. It's the the latest property along the Detroit River the firm has purchased, joining acquisitions...
Detroit News
A record number of Wayne County murder suspects are out on bond. Police, prosecutor are worried
Detroit — At least 31 people charged with murder in Wayne County are free on bond with GPS tethers, an unprecedented number that concerns public safety officials, while bail reform proponents insist the ongoing effort to release more defendants awaiting trial will result in a fairer system. Judges and...
Detroit News
Man, woman shot, wounded while driving in Southfield
Southfield — A man and a woman were wounded late Thursday after being shot at while in a vehicle traveling on Ten Mile, police said. The shooting happened at about 11:15 p.m. in the area of Ten Mile and Greenfield roads, officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the two were in a vehicle heading east on Ten Mile when a suspect shot at them.
Detroit News
Detroit police officer shocked by wire responding to car crash
A Detroit police officer was shocked by a live wire Friday as she responded to a two-vehicle vehicle crash on the city's west side. The incident took place in the 19200 block of Paul Avenue, between Evergreen and the Southfield Freeway, police said. The officer was hospitalized in stable condition,...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on man wanted in fatal Nov. 23 shooting
Detroit police are asking the public to help find a man wanted in connection with the fatal Nov. 23 shooting of an 18-year-old on the city's west side. Officials said the shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, outside of a residence in the 9200 block of Pierson Street near Joy Road and Trinity Street and Rouge Park.
Detroit News
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals
Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
Detroit News
5 more Michigan State football players arraigned; lawyers, judge spar over bond conditions
Five Michigan State players were arraigned Friday on misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an altercation in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Michigan-Michigan State game in late October. The players, redshirt sophomore Itayvion Brown, junior Angelo Grose, redshirt junior Justin White, senior Brandon Wright and freshman Zion Young, each received...
Detroit News
Pontiac theater offers a diverse line up of comics with 'Eyes Up Here' show
They all have different performance styles, ages and backgrounds, but the one thing the five comics on the "Eyes Up Here" show have in common is that they are funny women. Held Dec. 7 at the PLAT — Pontiac’s Little Art Theatre — the bill includes Camila Ballario, T. Barb, Kara Coraci, Ann Duke and Melanie Hearn, stand-up comedians who have been headlining and supporting national comics at clubs throughout Metro Detroit and the country. Pontiac's own Mike Geeter hosts the show; he's been seen across the country and on Comedy Central, Hulu and other outlets.
Detroit News
Man accused of peeping into child's bedroom window in Wixom charged
Wixom — A Northville man accused of peeping into the bedroom window of a child Tuesday has been charged, police said. Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, 54, was arraigned Wednesday in Novi's 52-1 District Court on a charge of resisting and obstruction of a police officer, a two-year felony, as well as a misdemeanor charge of being a disorderly person-window peeper, officials said.
Detroit News
Mazi Smith, Michigan defensive lineman, charged with carrying concealed weapon
Ann Arbor — Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith was charged with a felony after allegedly being found carrying a concealed weapon inside a vehicle in October. Smith, a co-captain, has continued to practice and play with the Wolverines since the Oct. 7 incident, including at Indiana a day after the offense allegedly occurred. Despite the weapons charge, he will continue to be allowed to participate with the team, according to a statement from Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel.
Detroit News
Prefix on M1: How a stealthy auto supplier got a Woodward showcase
Pontiac — They’re the most interesting company you’ve never heard of. But now they’ve getting a Woodward store front. Prefix Corporation broke ground on its Performance Vehicle Service Center at M1 Concourse car club and race track this week in Pontiac. A successful Detroit auto supplier, Prefix is one of many companies with genius engineering capabilities that make stuff for household names like Dodge, Ford and Chevy — but are sworn by nondisclosure agreements to ensure you never know who they are.
Detroit News
Watch: Detroit rapper Babyface Ray performs on 'Jimmy Fallon'
Detroit rapper Babyface Ray performed his new single "Masterpiece" in front of a backdrop of the Detroit city skyline Thursday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Ray, whose new album "Mob" was released Friday, performed the song on a set with a video screen displaying the Renaissance Center and the Detroit River behind him. From where he was positioned, on park bench next to a street light in what was fashioned to resemble the hazy wee hours of the morning, Metro Detroiters likely noticed that technically he would have been in Windsor.
Detroit News
UAW vote results: Change coming to top leadership ranks
Change is coming to the top ranks of the United Auto Workers' leadership. That was one of the takeaways as vote tabulation in the historic first-ever direct election of the Detroit-based union's International Executive Board members wound down Friday. The election will determine who serves in the IEB's 14 roles: president, secretary-treasurer, three vice presidents and nine regional directors.
Detroit News
Ecorse High School student brought gun to school, superintendent says
Ecorse — A student at Ecorse High School is under investigation after allegedly bringing a gun to school in their backpack, according to Ecorse Public Schools. A student told school officials that a classmate had brought the gun to school, and the student was escorted off campus, according to a letter Superintendent Josha Talison sent to parents and posted to Facebook. The incident is under investigation by police and the district.
Detroit News
150 Oakland County residents had their criminal records expunged. Here's how you can too.
More than 250 criminal convictions of 150 Oakland County residents have been expunged in the past 18 months through the Oakland County Clean Slate Program, according to a county press release. The program launched in spring 2021, aiming to help people wipe their criminal charges from the public record. This...
Detroit News
Ex-Wolverine English, Purdue defense focused on stopping UM run game
Indianapolis — At some point, maybe after the Big Ten championship game, Purdue defensive coordinator Ron English will sit back and reminisce about his time on the Michigan coaching staff and his emotions facing the Wolverines so many years later. Michigan, No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings...
Detroit News
Friday's girls high school basketball: G.P. North moves to 2-0 with win over Country Day
Basketball season started for the Macomb Area Conference Friday night as six teams from the conference played their first game of the season. The Grosse Pointe schools, Roseville, and Madison Heights Lamphere all picked up victories Friday night. Grosse Pointe North is already 2-0 on the young season. Among the...
Detroit News
IRS hits Kilpatrick with huge tax bill stemming from corruption case
The Internal Revenue Service has hit former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick with a bill for more than $634,000 in unpaid income taxes, the latest attempt to collect money the corrupt politician owes for profiting off his time in office and living a lavish lifestyle bankrolled by bribes. New public records...
Detroit News
Student accused of making fake bomb threat against Monroe Middle School
A 13-year-old girl is accused of making the false bomb threat that prompted officials to cancel classes at Monroe Middle School Thursday, officials said. Police said the girl was identified as a suspect after an investigation that determined the threat was a hoax. The girl later admitted to police that she was behind the threat, writing the threatening note allegedly found in a bathroom and delivering it to school officials, they said.
Comments / 0