They all have different performance styles, ages and backgrounds, but the one thing the five comics on the "Eyes Up Here" show have in common is that they are funny women. Held Dec. 7 at the PLAT — Pontiac’s Little Art Theatre — the bill includes Camila Ballario, T. Barb, Kara Coraci, Ann Duke and Melanie Hearn, stand-up comedians who have been headlining and supporting national comics at clubs throughout Metro Detroit and the country. Pontiac's own Mike Geeter hosts the show; he's been seen across the country and on Comedy Central, Hulu and other outlets.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO