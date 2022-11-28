ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

Montco Home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America

 5 days ago

Photo byWikimedia Commons.

Montgomery County is home to the Best Liberal Place to Live in America, according to new rankings from Stacker.

Stacker’s list of the 50 Best Liberal Places to Live in the U.S. was compiled using data from Niche.com — which includes statistics from the Department of Education, Census Bureau, and FBI — and the presidential election results from 2012 and 2016.

Admore, a CDP (census-designated place) with a population of 13,567, came out on top.

Stacker described Admore as “a Philadelphia suburb with a suburban and urban feel where many residents are liberal and young professionals. The historic Black community offers many amenities and institutions, including basketball courts, a swimming pool, a library, and a variety of vibrant restaurants, breweries, and live music at the Ardmore Music Hall.”

The median household income in Ardmore is $102,092, and the median home value is $346,300. Sixty-four percent of Admore residents own a home. For those who don’t, the median rent is $1,469.

Read more about the 50 Best Liberal Places to Live in the U.S. at Stacker.

