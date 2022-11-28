ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, IL

1470 WMBD

Crash near Morton leaves one dead

MORTON, Ill. — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person died in a two-vehicle crash that happened about three miles east of Morton at Harding Road and the Morton-Washington Blacktop Tuesday afternoon. Police were not able to say how many other people were taken to the hospital...
MORTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Two arrested for catalytic converter thefts from local car dealership

PEORIA, Ill. – Two Peoria men are under arrest after police say they were caught cutting catalytic converters off cars at a local dealership. Both Charles Foster, 44, and Derrick Kline, 30, face at least six counts each of Possession of Stolen Vehicle Parts. It started early Monday morning,...
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Vehicle crash leads to Galesburg man facing unlawful restraint charges

Galesburg Police early Saturday night, November 26th, responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Monmouth Boulevard and South Henderson Street. When officers arrived, they were advised the driver of one of the vehicles, a 31-year-old Galesburg woman, had departed the area with a small child. Officers then responded to an address associated with the woman in the 400 block of South Soangetaha Road. A neighbor told police her outside camera captured the woman limping into an apartment along with her child and a 31-year-old male suspect. Officers attempted to make contact with the female for several minutes before making forced entry to do a well-being check. Inside, officers found the man and woman laying in a back bedroom along with the child. The woman told police the male was “chasing her around” and she was trying to get away from him before the crash, according to police reports. After the crash, she was injured and didn’t know what to do, so she got inside the male’s car. He took her phone and refused to let her answer the door when the police came. The woman was transported to OSF for medical treatment. The male was placed under arrest and charged with a Violation of an Order of Protection and Unlawful Restraint.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Accident closes I-74 near Galesburg for nearly 3 hours. Here’s what happened

A rollover crash involving a semi tractor trailer shut down eastbound traffic on Interstate 74 north of Galesburg for nearly three hours on Tuesday evening. According to Illinois State Police, District 7 Patrol responded to a single vehicle personal injury traffic crash involving a commercial motor vehicle near milepost 41 eastbound in Knox County at approximately 4:47 p.m. Tuesday. The driver reported that due to severe crosswinds, he lost control of his vehicle which then overturned. The driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
GALESBURG, IL
wlds.com

Cass Authorities Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

The Beardstown Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are in search of a suspect from an armed robbery from last Monday night. The Cass County Star Gazette reports that a male suspect, approximately in their 20s or 30s, wearing black clothing and a black face covering entered the Stoplight Liquor Store, located at the junction of Illinois Route 125 and Arenzville Road, at 7:57PM on Monday, November 21st.
BEARDSTOWN, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty

Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
CANTON, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Cash reported stolen from bar in southeastern Galesburg

GALESBURG — Over $1,000 in cash was reportedly taken in the burglary of a southeastern Galesburg tavern Sunday morning. Police were called to The Store, 497 E. Berrien St., at 10:47 a.m. where the owner said the theft took place at some point after the bar closed at 2 a.m. He said that $1,334 in cash had been in a bag in a cupboard, with only employees knowing the location.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Monical’s temporarily closed due to outbreak, 155 reporting symptoms

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Monical’s Pizza at 6 Cherry Tree Shopping center in Washington is currently closed due to an outbreak of an illness Saturday. According to the Tazewell County Health Department, they were temporarily closed by the Illinois Department of Public Health due to an outbreak of a currently unknown foodborne illness.
WASHINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Four-car accident injures one

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A big rush-hour accident on the East Peoria side of the Cedar Street bridge resulted in a traffic backup almost all the way to Creve Coeur. East Peoria Police say the crash happened just prior to 4:30 p.m. Monday, and involved four vehicles. The driver...
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
PEORIA, IL
madisoncountyjournal.com

Warnock indicted in CMU bribes

Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
MADISON COUNTY, IL

