Marinette County, WI

Fox11online.com

Green Bay Police Department disciplinary case heads to Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON (WLUK) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 12 on a disciplinary case involving a Green Bay Police Dept. detective, the court announced Wednesday. Police Detective Andrew Weiss accessed police records on two sexual assault cases he was not working on, then used his girlfriend’s phone to provide the details to someone outside the department. The department disciplined him, but the police union appealed, based on the notification provided and due process issues. An arbiter ruled in the department’s favor, as did the circuit court, as did the appeals court.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man fined for illegally having concealed weapon in Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man cleared of a fatal shooting because it was self-defense was convicted Friday of a misdemeanor count for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit at the time, and was fined $400. Jaylene Edwards was not charged in connection with the Nov. 14, 2021 shooting...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay man charged with human trafficking, other crimes

Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 3 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Have no fear of the flame outside NEW Water facility in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Drivers may have noticed a flame of fire while driving over the Leo Frigo bridge Thursday. NEW Water posted to Twitter Thursday evening to explain that its safety flare -- which is designed to burn gas from the facility's digestion process -- is being used a bit more than normal.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oconto County woman faces charges after repeated dog biting incidents

OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) – A town of Spruce woman was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, is also charged with felony intimidation of a victim for allegedly trying to convince one victim to report the...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Marinette police: Fatal shooting was a domestic incident

Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 4 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
MARINETTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay reopens to traffic

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A bridge is Sturgeon Bay is closed -- because it's open. Police say the Michigan Street Bridge is stuck in the "up" position. It is closed to traffic. The Door County Highway Department and Wisconsin Department of Transportation are looking into the problem. Don't get caught...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oconto's Cruisers Yachts owner K.C. Stock dies at 84

OCONTO (WLUK) -- An Oconto business man and longtime owner of Cruisers Yachts, has died. Kenneth Charles (K.C.) Stock passed away on Nov. 28 at the age of 84. Stock was born in Oconto in 1938. He bought his first company, a contractor yard, in 1971 and named it Stock Lumber, eventually expanding to 11 yards across Wisconsin and Minnesota.
OCONTO, WI
Fox11online.com

One hospitalized in Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - One person is now in the hospital following an apartment fire. Green Bay Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming out of a building at 3 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened on the city's west side in the 1200 block of Lore Lane. Crews...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

2 pets perish in Antigo fire, officials urge caution with medical oxygen

Fire officials in Antigo are urging the public to be cautious when using smoking materials near medical oxygen, after two pets were killed in a mobile home fire. The blaze was reported at about 2:15 p.m. at a home on 10th Avenue in Antigo. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon arrival of the first units on scene. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but remained on scene for about two hours.
ANTIGO, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

One injured after motorist drives into Sturgeon Bay business

A person inside a Sturgeon Bay hair salon was treated for minor scratches on her face after a car drove into the building on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m. when Sturgeon Bay resident Traci Crabb pulled into a parking spot at First Impressions Hair Studio for her appointment and continued driving into the building. According to the accident report filed by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Crabb said she tried stopping the vehicle, but it would not stop. She told the responding officer that her car was recently repaired due to a recall notice. Casco’s Crystal Brandt was working at the salon and was seated near the window when the crash occurred. After feeling glass shards in her face, Brandt was checked out by EMS personnel and treated for her injuries. Crabb was uninjured and not cited in the incident.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One dead, one taken into custody after shooting in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette Police Department has provided more details on the large police presence on the 1500 block of Main Street. According to a release, around 4:05 p.m., officers were sent to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main Street for a report of a female with a gunshot wound.
MARINETTE, WI

