Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police Department disciplinary case heads to Wisconsin Supreme Court
MADISON (WLUK) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 12 on a disciplinary case involving a Green Bay Police Dept. detective, the court announced Wednesday. Police Detective Andrew Weiss accessed police records on two sexual assault cases he was not working on, then used his girlfriend’s phone to provide the details to someone outside the department. The department disciplined him, but the police union appealed, based on the notification provided and due process issues. An arbiter ruled in the department’s favor, as did the circuit court, as did the appeals court.
Wisconsin police investigating fatal shooting of woman, 32, near Michigan border
Police in Wisconsin are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old female near the Michigan border. Officers with the Marinette Police Department responded to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main St. in Marinette around 4:05 p.m. on Thursday. Marinette is just across the Menominee River from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Fox11online.com
'I want justice': Green Bay murder victim's family becomes frustrated by continued delays
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The mother and sister of a murder victim expressed frustration at another delay Friday in case against suspect Jeremiah Robinson. Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets. The victim has not been identified.
Fox11online.com
Officials promise to 'clean up' alerts after too many people were notified of gas leak
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- We're learning more about an alert that went to cellphones countywide Tuesday night, despite being targeted to only a few homes in Green Bay. The alert was to notify residents of a gas leak. The leak happened on the 500 block of Edgewood Drive, located...
Fox11online.com
Man fined for illegally having concealed weapon in Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man cleared of a fatal shooting because it was self-defense was convicted Friday of a misdemeanor count for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit at the time, and was fined $400. Jaylene Edwards was not charged in connection with the Nov. 14, 2021 shooting...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man charged with human trafficking, other crimes
Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 3 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
Fox11online.com
Have no fear of the flame outside NEW Water facility in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Drivers may have noticed a flame of fire while driving over the Leo Frigo bridge Thursday. NEW Water posted to Twitter Thursday evening to explain that its safety flare -- which is designed to burn gas from the facility's digestion process -- is being used a bit more than normal.
Fox11online.com
Oconto County woman faces charges after repeated dog biting incidents
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) – A town of Spruce woman was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, is also charged with felony intimidation of a victim for allegedly trying to convince one victim to report the...
WBAY Green Bay
Marinette police: Fatal shooting was a domestic incident
Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 4 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
Fox11online.com
Michigan Street Bridge in Sturgeon Bay reopens to traffic
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A bridge is Sturgeon Bay is closed -- because it's open. Police say the Michigan Street Bridge is stuck in the "up" position. It is closed to traffic. The Door County Highway Department and Wisconsin Department of Transportation are looking into the problem. Don't get caught...
WLUC
Children were in apartment when woman was fatally shot, Marinette police say
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette police are holding a 31-year-old man in connection with a woman’s shooting death Thursday afternoon in what police tell us was a domestic situation. Police were told there was a woman with a gunshot wound at Trolley Station Apartments on Main St. just after...
Fox11online.com
Oconto's Cruisers Yachts owner K.C. Stock dies at 84
OCONTO (WLUK) -- An Oconto business man and longtime owner of Cruisers Yachts, has died. Kenneth Charles (K.C.) Stock passed away on Nov. 28 at the age of 84. Stock was born in Oconto in 1938. He bought his first company, a contractor yard, in 1971 and named it Stock Lumber, eventually expanding to 11 yards across Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Fox11online.com
One hospitalized in Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - One person is now in the hospital following an apartment fire. Green Bay Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming out of a building at 3 a.m. Saturday morning. It happened on the city's west side in the 1200 block of Lore Lane. Crews...
2 pets perish in Antigo fire, officials urge caution with medical oxygen
Fire officials in Antigo are urging the public to be cautious when using smoking materials near medical oxygen, after two pets were killed in a mobile home fire. The blaze was reported at about 2:15 p.m. at a home on 10th Avenue in Antigo. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon arrival of the first units on scene. Crews quickly extinguished the blaze, but remained on scene for about two hours.
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
WBAY Green Bay
20-year-old charged with hit-and-run damaging Green Bay bar, using car as a weapon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man two months shy of his 21st birthday is accused of using his SUV to try to hit a man after an argument at a bar, and smashing his SUV into the wall and stairs of the bar. Donovan Olson was arrested the next day after crashing the SUV, after police saw him run a red light.
wearegreenbay.com
‘We may be in for a busy respiratory virus season’: Why flu cases are spiking
(WFRV) – Flu season is here, and the number of cases is much higher than expected. Dr. Michael Landrum with Bellin Health says, “We may be in for a busy respiratory virus season.”. Last week, UW Health diagnosed more than 400 people with influenza. In recent years at...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: What is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned Cocktail?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It just isn’t supper in Wisconsin without some conversation, usually over cocktails first. And on a Sunday afternoon, while waiting for the kitchen to open at River’s Bend Supper Club in Green Bay, Local 5 had a conversation about cocktails and what is a Wisconsin Old Fashioned.
doorcountydailynews.com
One injured after motorist drives into Sturgeon Bay business
A person inside a Sturgeon Bay hair salon was treated for minor scratches on her face after a car drove into the building on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred at approximately 8 a.m. when Sturgeon Bay resident Traci Crabb pulled into a parking spot at First Impressions Hair Studio for her appointment and continued driving into the building. According to the accident report filed by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Crabb said she tried stopping the vehicle, but it would not stop. She told the responding officer that her car was recently repaired due to a recall notice. Casco’s Crystal Brandt was working at the salon and was seated near the window when the crash occurred. After feeling glass shards in her face, Brandt was checked out by EMS personnel and treated for her injuries. Crabb was uninjured and not cited in the incident.
wearegreenbay.com
One dead, one taken into custody after shooting in Marinette
MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Marinette Police Department has provided more details on the large police presence on the 1500 block of Main Street. According to a release, around 4:05 p.m., officers were sent to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main Street for a report of a female with a gunshot wound.
Comments / 0