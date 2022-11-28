Read full article on original website
Don’t miss this (Oculus) Meta Quest 2 bundle deal – save $50
Jump into virtual reality with the Meta Quest 2, which you can purchase from Best Buy with a $50 discount that brings its price down to $350 from its original price of $400. To make the VR headset more tempting, it’s in a bundle that includes free copies of popular titles Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber. There’s no information on how long this offer will last, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as soon as you can to make sure that you don’t miss out.
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 75-inch 4K TV is today
Gone are the days when you’ll need to spend at least $1,000 to buy a massive 4K TV. The 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is already relatively affordable at $800, but Best Buy decreased its price further by $300 to an even cheaper $500. This is one of the best TV deals that you can shop right now, but you need to hurry because this price for such as large screen will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers and sell out quickly.
This 15-inch Dell laptop is just $250 today, but it’s selling fast
Shopping for a new Dell laptop? We’ve got one of the most amazing laptop deals for you! This Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop is just $250 today, down from $330, saving you a massive $80 off the usual price. Dell laptops are big sellers, and this deal is sure to fly off the shelves, so if you like the look of it, add it to your basket and check out now, before it sells out.
The most innovative tech products of 2022
We spend a lot of time here at Digital Trends fussing over the best tech products on the market, but just because something is the best doesn’t necessarily mean it pushes the envelope or drives the world of technology forward in any way. So rather than recapping the best products of 2022, we wanted to take a moment to shine a spotlight on the ones that did something interesting, unusual, and potentially transformative in their respective category. With that in mind, here are our picks for the most innovative tech products of 2022.
I replaced my MacBook with a Quest Pro for a full work week. Here’s what happened
Meta says headsets like the Quest Pro need to be able to replace a laptop if they’re ever going to truly catch on. So, why not give it a shot? I tried using a Meta Quest Pro to replace my beloved M1 MacBook Air for a full week — just to see what happened.
The most innovative streaming devices of 2022
Here’s the thing about streaming devices. They don’t change a whole lot. They do what they’re meant to do — stream video, and maybe some other stuff — but the underlying tech doesn’t change much. And that’s because the way we stream video hasn’t really changed, either. So the differences are more on the edges. That doesn’t mean we haven’t seen improvements, however. And while our list of the best streaming devices hasn’t changed overall, there definitely are some differences to note this year.
Elden Ring for PS5 is $15 off with delivery in time for the holidays
What’s that, you still haven’t played Elden Ring? Now’s your chance to play one of the best RPGs for PS5 for less with this fantastic deal. You can grab Elden Ring on PS5 for just $35, saving $15 off the usual price of $50 — and it’ll arrive in time for the holidays, so that’s your festive season sorted!
These are the wireless earbuds I’m taking on a beach vacation
I have not done any serious traveling since the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020. But I can’t take it anymore. The sun, surf, and scuba are all calling my name, and I’m heading back to the Caribbean. And along with the usual choices regarding clothing, swimwear, cameras, and reading material, I’m faced with a far more serious question: which earbuds or headphones should I take?
Xbox Game Pass adds Lego Star Wars and a former Switch console exclusive
Xbox Game Pass is getting 11 new games in December, with some out on the platform starting today. The list includes The Game Awards nominated Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Eastward, which was previously a console exclusive on Nintendo Switch. Microsoft’s gaming service tends to add two batches...
Walmart Deals: Save on laptops, TVs, Apple Watch, and more
There are some amazing deals going at Walmart, with everything from Chromebook deals to iPhone deals and more. Whatever you’re looking for, check out our roundup of the best deals currently available, as you never know, the product you’re looking to buy might be on offer right now! These deals won’t be around forever, and they’re already selling fast, so if you spot something that looks good, make sure you grab it now, before it sells out.
These 6 things could make the Pixel 7a the perfect Google phone
The Pixel 7a, when it eventually arrives, will almost certainly be the cheapest model in Google’s Pixel phone lineup. And if the Pixel 6a is anything to go by, it will be a real bargain. We really like the Pixel 6a, and that got us thinking about what we...
Blaseball makes its absurd return in January with a dedicated mobile app
Absurdist sports (or splorts, to be more accurate) simulator Blaseball will return for a new season on January 9, 2023. That day will also see the launch of the game’s long-awaited mobile app, making it available outside of internet browsers for the first time. Blaseball first launched in 2020...
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile: release date and preregistration details
There’s no shortage of Call of Duty games to play, whether you’re a fan of the campaigns, co-op, competitive, or even battle royale. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is the next major release, and despite it being slated for a 2023 release window, Activision has released it a little early in certain parts of the world. It’s not available in all regions just yet, so you’ll likely have to wait until next year to play Warzone on the go. In the meantime, you can preregister for Warzone Mobile to stay up-to-date on everything leading up to launch.
Samsung’s best soundbar bundle is $500 off right now
The holiday weekend brought a ton of great deals, but you may not have been able to capitalize on them. It can feel like you’ve totally missed out. However, that’s totally not the case at all, as many companies know that seasonal shopping starts at a different time for everybody. At least, that’s the impression we get when we look at this deal on a complete Dolby Atmos sound system from Samsung. This deal includes one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars (the HW-Q990B Soundbar), as well as a subwoofer and two up-firing rear speakers, at a special rate of $500 off. The price is down to $1,400 from the typical $1,900 and is proof that great savings can linger.
Don’t listen to billionaires like Elon Musk — app stores are fantastic
It’s time to celebrate the app store. Not just Apple’s App Store, but Google Play too. They are digital toy shops, full of wonders and joy, available to everyone who walks through the virtual door. When you’re inside you feel safe and secure, everything is in place for you to quickly pay for all your new things, so you walk away happy and satisfied.
Android 13 is now available for Android TV
Google today announced that Android 13 is now available for the Android TV operating system. It “brings further improvements in performance and accessibility to help our developers build engaging apps for the next generation of TVs.” So there’s that. As is always the case with OS updates,...
One of LG’s best 65-inch OLED TVs is $400 off at Best Buy
If you’re searching for a chance at a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, look no further than Best Buy’s $400 discount for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. This brings its price down to $1,700 from its original price of $2,100 — it’s still expensive, but if you’ve got the cash and you want one of the best OLED TV deals for your living room, don’t hesitate to make this purchase immediately as the offer may disappear at any moment.
This ridiculous smartwatch has a hidden pair of earbuds inside
Smartwatches are getting weird again, and this time, Huawei is leading the charge. The company has given us a teaser of its next wearable, the Huawei Watch Buds. This one looks like another well-crafted smartwatch from Huawei — until you see its lid opening to reveal two wireless earbuds.
How to evolve Dunsparce into Dudunsparce and how to get a three-segment Dudunsparce
Since its introduction into the world of Pokémon back in 1999 with Pokémon Gold and Silver, Dunsparce has been, well, unremarkable. The serpentine and insect-looking normal-type Pokémon doesn't have any special abilities outside of its better-than-average HP, wasn't a particularly good member of any team, and never had an evolution — until now. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Dunsparce finally got a little love and can now evolve into Dundunsparce.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $350 off — no trade-in needed
The batch of phone deals available right now are worth searching through if a new phone is enticing to you, but if you’re looking to make a big upgrade with your next smartphone, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a $350 discount when your purchase directly from Samsung. This is the 512GB unlocked model of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which means you can use it on any carrier of your choosing. This phone would typically cost $1,920. Everyone will instantly qualify for the $350 savings, and more savings are available if you have a device to trade in. Purchasers without a trade-in device will receive $100 in savings on top of the already-mentioned $350.
