The holiday weekend brought a ton of great deals, but you may not have been able to capitalize on them. It can feel like you’ve totally missed out. However, that’s totally not the case at all, as many companies know that seasonal shopping starts at a different time for everybody. At least, that’s the impression we get when we look at this deal on a complete Dolby Atmos sound system from Samsung. This deal includes one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars (the HW-Q990B Soundbar), as well as a subwoofer and two up-firing rear speakers, at a special rate of $500 off. The price is down to $1,400 from the typical $1,900 and is proof that great savings can linger.

3 DAYS AGO