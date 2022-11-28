The batch of phone deals available right now are worth searching through if a new phone is enticing to you, but if you’re looking to make a big upgrade with your next smartphone, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a $350 discount when your purchase directly from Samsung. This is the 512GB unlocked model of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which means you can use it on any carrier of your choosing. This phone would typically cost $1,920. Everyone will instantly qualify for the $350 savings, and more savings are available if you have a device to trade in. Purchasers without a trade-in device will receive $100 in savings on top of the already-mentioned $350.

3 DAYS AGO