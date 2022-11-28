Read full article on original website
WSET
Traffic alert: Temporary lane closure on Lynchburg Expressway at Main Street Bridge
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There will be a temporary lane closure on Lynchburg Expressway at the Main Street Bridge. According to the Public Works Department, this temporary closure will begin Monday and continue through Friday from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. daily and weather permitting. "A portion of the...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Right lane closure on southbound I-81 ramp on Saturday
VDOT close the right lane on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 at I-81 southbound exit 221 in Augusta County on Saturday. The closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will be performing cleanup operations to remove material left at the...
wfxrtv.com
I-81 southbound lane closures start for overnight construction
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a ramp and a lane will be closed on Interstate 81 at mile marker 137 near Salem starting on Wednesday, Nov. 30 for construction. VDOT reports the southbound right lane on Interstate 81 will close at 7...
Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic
Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
cbs19news
Ivy Road closed due to crash, fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Ivy Road is shut down in western Albemarle County. The Albemarle County Police Department reports Ivy Road is closed between Owensville Road and the intersection with Rockfish Gap. Officials say drivers should expect significant delays in the area. If possible, find an...
wfxrtv.com
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
wfxrtv.com
Crash on I-81 north cleared Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash on Interstate 81 at mile marker 139 in Roanoke County. VDOT says drivers can expect delays in this area. They say the northbound right lane and shoulder are closed at this time. Traffic is...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. VDOT says a vehicle crash is causing delays on I-81N at the 139.7 mile marker in Roanoke County. As of 10:09 a.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed, and traffic is...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
wfxrtv.com
Bedford Firefighters extinguish car fire Friday night
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department says they were called out to an apartment complex in the town of Bedford for a vehicle fire. Firefighters say they responded at 9:38 p.m. on Friday night to find the fire in the small engine compartment. They say the fire was extinguished quickly and there were no injuries.
WDBJ7.com
Christmas on the Plaza to return to River District
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville is hosting Christmas on the Plaza again this year. Christmas on the Plaza will take place on Main Street Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Park Avenue Elementary School students will light the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. and...
wfxrtv.com
What you need to know: Botetourt Co. “Tinsel Trail”
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Holiday season is in full swing as trees all over the commonwealth shine a little brighter. In Botetourt County, dozens of trees will be shown off for the third annual “Tinsel Trail”. On Thursday morning volunteers and shop owners were putting the finishing touches on the trees for the celebration’s start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
wfxrtv.com
Two buildings catch fire in Campbell Co.
RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were dispatched to a wooden building fire that ended up catching a second building on fire. Firefighters say the call came out on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:04 a.m. While responding to the scene firefighters were made aware that the fire had begun to spread to the nearby brush. They also discovered that a mobile home was near the fire with fuel tanks.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade
The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
wfxrtv.com
65th Annual Salem Christmas Parade
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The 65th annual Salem Christmas Parade has officially come to town bringing holiday cheer and the holly jolly man himself… WFXR’s own John Carroll. John Carroll will be lighting the Salem Christmas Tree and of course, Santa Claus will also be present. The...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Dry and chilly pattern, rain Saturday
An area of high pressure will keep us dry and chilly tonight and Friday before migrating east off the coast late Friday. The result of this pattern will be plenty of clear conditions tonight and early Friday, then some cloud cover late Friday evening into Saturday. Rain is expected to...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Rain early Saturday, drying late day
The rain is expected to arrive well after midnight and linger into the morning hours of Saturday. The rain will become spottier as the day moves along and there may even be some sunshine in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be light. Winds will pick up behind the cold front...
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
wfxrtv.com
Valley Metro employees picket for new contract
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The deadline is approaching for a new contract between Valley Metro and its union employees. Members of the ATU Local 1493 held an informational picket on Thursday afternoon at the new Third Street Bus Station in Downtown Roanoke. They say they their current contract expired in July. At that time, the union and Valley Metro agreed to a sixth-month extension to negotiate a new deal. That extension runs out in January.
WDBJ7.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by tractor-trailer in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A male pedestrian died after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Campbell County early Friday morning. Police say they responded at 1:37 a.m. to Brookneal Highway near Volunteer Rd. Crews say the driver of a tractor-trailer was driving on Brookneal highway when the driver saw...
