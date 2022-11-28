ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

I-81 southbound lane closures start for overnight construction

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a ramp and a lane will be closed on Interstate 81 at mile marker 137 near Salem starting on Wednesday, Nov. 30 for construction. VDOT reports the southbound right lane on Interstate 81 will close at 7...
SALEM, VA
The Roanoke Star

Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closures At Two Locations Will Significantly Impact Traffic

Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes Lane closures on southbound Interstate 81 at two locations are expected to create significant delays for drivers during the week starting Dec. 5. The work is weather dependent. Motorists should pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes. Tentatively scheduled to start on Monday, […]
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Ivy Road closed due to crash, fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Part of Ivy Road is shut down in western Albemarle County. The Albemarle County Police Department reports Ivy Road is closed between Owensville Road and the intersection with Rockfish Gap. Officials say drivers should expect significant delays in the area. If possible, find an...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Crash on I-81 north cleared Roanoke Co.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a crash on Interstate 81 at mile marker 139 in Roanoke County. VDOT says drivers can expect delays in this area. They say the northbound right lane and shoulder are closed at this time. Traffic is...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. VDOT says a vehicle crash is causing delays on I-81N at the 139.7 mile marker in Roanoke County. As of 10:09 a.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed, and traffic is...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Firefighters extinguish car fire Friday night

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department says they were called out to an apartment complex in the town of Bedford for a vehicle fire. Firefighters say they responded at 9:38 p.m. on Friday night to find the fire in the small engine compartment. They say the fire was extinguished quickly and there were no injuries.
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christmas on the Plaza to return to River District

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The River District Association in Danville is hosting Christmas on the Plaza again this year. Christmas on the Plaza will take place on Main Street Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Park Avenue Elementary School students will light the Christmas tree at 5:30 p.m. and...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

What you need to know: Botetourt Co. “Tinsel Trail”

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Holiday season is in full swing as trees all over the commonwealth shine a little brighter. In Botetourt County, dozens of trees will be shown off for the third annual “Tinsel Trail”. On Thursday morning volunteers and shop owners were putting the finishing touches on the trees for the celebration’s start at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
wfxrtv.com

Two buildings catch fire in Campbell Co.

RUSTBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says they were dispatched to a wooden building fire that ended up catching a second building on fire. Firefighters say the call came out on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 5:04 a.m. While responding to the scene firefighters were made aware that the fire had begun to spread to the nearby brush. They also discovered that a mobile home was near the fire with fuel tanks.
RUSTBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville celebrates Christmas with Rotary parade

The Riverview Rotary Christmas Parade will take place December 4 at 5 p.m. This year’s theme, “Christmas Around the World,” will be bringing holiday cheer to all of the River District. The Blue & Gold Marching Machine of North Carolina A&T University, sponsored by Caesars Virginia, will...
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

65th Annual Salem Christmas Parade

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The 65th annual Salem Christmas Parade has officially come to town bringing holiday cheer and the holly jolly man himself… WFXR’s own John Carroll. John Carroll will be lighting the Salem Christmas Tree and of course, Santa Claus will also be present. The...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Dry and chilly pattern, rain Saturday

An area of high pressure will keep us dry and chilly tonight and Friday before migrating east off the coast late Friday. The result of this pattern will be plenty of clear conditions tonight and early Friday, then some cloud cover late Friday evening into Saturday. Rain is expected to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Rain early Saturday, drying late day

The rain is expected to arrive well after midnight and linger into the morning hours of Saturday. The rain will become spottier as the day moves along and there may even be some sunshine in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be light. Winds will pick up behind the cold front...
LYNCHBURG, VA
visitroanokeva.com

Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge

It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Valley Metro employees picket for new contract

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The deadline is approaching for a new contract between Valley Metro and its union employees. Members of the ATU Local 1493 held an informational picket on Thursday afternoon at the new Third Street Bus Station in Downtown Roanoke. They say they their current contract expired in July. At that time, the union and Valley Metro agreed to a sixth-month extension to negotiate a new deal. That extension runs out in January.
ROANOKE, VA

