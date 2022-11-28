Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County fire

TALLASSEE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Four people are recovering from burns and smoke inhalation after the camper in which they were staying caught fire early Saturday in southern Blount County .

The four, including an infant, were living in a small camper on a friend’s property in the Tallassee area when the fire broke out. It happened off Happy Valley Road, south of Maryville, according to a spokeswoman for Blount County Sheriff’s Office. ‘

“Got the call that there was a fire on the camper with people trying to get out,” said Blount County Firefighter Butch Campbell.

Two adults, a teen and a 7-month-old were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with injuries described by a deputy at the scene as “non life-threatening,” the spokeswoman said.

“Once they [AMR] arrived on scene, they put them in the back of the ambulance and started tending to them and took all four of them to the hospital,” Campbell told WATE.

In addition to the infant, those injured in the fire include a 49-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old male.

“The area where the people would be living was completely surrounded by flames,” said Campbell. “The homeowner said she saw fire coming from the bathroom area inside the camper. That’s all we know at this time.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

