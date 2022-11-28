ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7

Russia on Saturday rejected a $60 price cap on its oil agreed by the EU, G7 and Australia, which Ukraine said would contribute to the destruction of Russia's economy. The $60 oil price cap will come into effect on Monday or soon after, alongside an EU embargo on maritime deliveries of Russian crude oil.
ESPN

Netherlands vs. USA: Highlights and reactions

The Americans' run at the World Cup is over. They had opportunities and did not convert. The Dutch took advantage where the US could not and will move on to face the winner of Argentina-Australia.

