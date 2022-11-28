ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 40 Country Songs for December 2022

This list of the Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is a lesson in the cost of love. Heartbreakers by Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson lead the way, while a more nuanced song that's rumored to be about another country hitmaker makes a big leap. If you've not yet...
Here’s How You Can Win a Trip to Experience Morgan Wallen in Concert in 2023

2022 is coming to a close, and as you look forward to the new year--why not look forward to a chance to experience one of Country's biggest stars in concert?. We're giving you a chance to see Morgan Wallen LIVE in 2023. We'll fly you and your bestie to a to-be-determined city to catch Morgan in concert--we'll cover your airfare, your hotel, your concert tickets, AND we'll throw in $500 in spending money, too!
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off the Fire Alarm at Jason Aldean’s Bar and It’s Hilarious! [Watch]

Luke Bryan isn't afraid to pull a prank or two, and for his latest stunt, he brought fellow artist Kane Brown into the fray. In a video shared by Bryan on social media this week, he and Brown are at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, and they decide to unleash a little bit of chaos on the place. In the clip, Bryan stands with his hand on the fire alarm and says, "Kane and I are at Aldean's bar. We're gonna shut the bar down, cost him a little bit of money."
