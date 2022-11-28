Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Flies High With ‘Crazy Angels’ at the 2022 AMAs [Watch]
Carrie Underwood flexed her skills as an aerialist once again during her performance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 20). The country star took to the stage — and the air — with "Crazy Angels," one of the most upbeat and pop-friendly songs off her sonically diverse 2022 album, Denim & Rhinestones.
Top 40 Country Songs for December 2022
This list of the Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is a lesson in the cost of love. Heartbreakers by Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson lead the way, while a more nuanced song that's rumored to be about another country hitmaker makes a big leap. If you've not yet...
Lewis Capaldi Reveals His Favorite Song On Louis Tomlinson’s New Album
Louis Tomlinson released his sophomore studio album "Faith In The Future" on November 11.
Here’s How You Can Win a Trip to Experience Morgan Wallen in Concert in 2023
2022 is coming to a close, and as you look forward to the new year--why not look forward to a chance to experience one of Country's biggest stars in concert?. We're giving you a chance to see Morgan Wallen LIVE in 2023. We'll fly you and your bestie to a to-be-determined city to catch Morgan in concert--we'll cover your airfare, your hotel, your concert tickets, AND we'll throw in $500 in spending money, too!
Lauren Alaina Reveals Surprise Engagement at the Grand Ole Opry — See the Ring! [Pictures]
Lauren Alaina is engaged to be married! The country singer and reality television personality turned to social media on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) to share the news of her surprise engagement, which she announced at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19). "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best...
Scotty McCreery Has Activated Dad Mode: See His Adorable Father-Son Moment
Scotty McCreery has been a father for less than a month, but it's safe to say he is already bonded with his son, Avery. The singer has shared several photos on social media enjoying lie with his little man, who arrived on Oct. 24, with the latest coming from a family beach trip.
Ticketmaster Apologizes to Taylor Swift + Her Fans Over Eras Tour Ticketing Disaster
Ticketmaster is apologizing to Taylor Swift and her fans after the ticketing process for her 2023 Eras Tour went horribly wrong, resulting in long delays, platform crashes and millions of unhappy fans without tickets. A Verified Fan pre-sale for the upcoming concerts began on Tuesday (Nov. 15), but due to...
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off the Fire Alarm at Jason Aldean’s Bar and It’s Hilarious! [Watch]
Luke Bryan isn't afraid to pull a prank or two, and for his latest stunt, he brought fellow artist Kane Brown into the fray. In a video shared by Bryan on social media this week, he and Brown are at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, and they decide to unleash a little bit of chaos on the place. In the clip, Bryan stands with his hand on the fire alarm and says, "Kane and I are at Aldean's bar. We're gonna shut the bar down, cost him a little bit of money."
