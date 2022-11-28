Is coach Hackett worried about his status with Broncos?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Broncos season continues to look dismal after another loss on Sunday to the Carolina Panthers .

The Broncos are now 3-8 on the season and in last place in the AFC West . The Broncos have lost six games this season by a touchdown or less. This loss to the Panthers, however, was not as close.

Denver lost 23-10 to a struggling Carolina team that now has only four wins on the season.

After the game, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked about his status and if he’s worried at all after a loss like this.

“It’s about the team. I just want to find a way to win a football game. That’s so important to me. These coaches, these players, they work so hard and I just want to be there for them to be able to try to make it so we can be successful on the field,” Hackett said.

Social media on Hackett

Many on social media are highly critical of Hackett, saying he should be fired now after less than a year with the team.

“Hackett should be fired now. He can’t even get a game together from start to finish. The team is totally checked out. The fans are totally checked out. As expensive as it is, the Broncos need a complete reset no matter the cost,” Robyn said on Twitter .

“It’s no longer a question of if, but when. When does Nathaniel Hackett get fired?” Mark said on Twitter .

“If I owned the Broncos I’d fire Nathaniel Hackett on the flight home and bring in a coach from the outside to finish the season and see if he can figure out what’s wrong with Russell Wilson. The investment in Russ is too great not to try to get it fixed ASAP,” Michael explained on Twitter .

“Today would be a good day to fire Nathaniel Hackett,” Daily Broncos said on Twitter .

Hackett was hired in January as the team’s new head coach. Before that, the 42-year-old served as the Packers offensive coordinator for three seasons. He has never been a head coach before.

The Broncos will try to bounce back against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 11 a.m.

