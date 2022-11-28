ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Is coach Hackett worried about his status with Broncos?

By Dara Bitler
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dscy0_0jPyYCKp00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Broncos season continues to look dismal after another loss on Sunday to the Carolina Panthers .

The Broncos are now 3-8 on the season and in last place in the AFC West . The Broncos have lost six games this season by a touchdown or less. This loss to the Panthers, however, was not as close.

Denver lost 23-10 to a struggling Carolina team that now has only four wins on the season.

Broncos’ league-worst scoring offense loses again

After the game, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked about his status and if he’s worried at all after a loss like this.

“It’s about the team. I just want to find a way to win a football game. That’s so important to me. These coaches, these players, they work so hard and I just want to be there for them to be able to try to make it so we can be successful on the field,” Hackett said.

Social media on Hackett

Many on social media are highly critical of Hackett, saying he should be fired now after less than a year with the team.

“Hackett should be fired now. He can’t even get a game together from start to finish. The team is totally checked out. The fans are totally checked out. As expensive as it is, the Broncos need a complete reset no matter the cost,” Robyn said on Twitter .

“It’s no longer a question of if, but when. When does Nathaniel Hackett get fired?” Mark said on Twitter .

‘I’m sick of being up here saying the same thing’: What Hackett said after another Broncos loss

“If I owned the Broncos I’d fire Nathaniel Hackett on the flight home and bring in a coach from the outside to finish the season and see if he can figure out what’s wrong with Russell Wilson. The investment in Russ is too great not to try to get it fixed ASAP,” Michael explained on Twitter .

“Today would be a good day to fire Nathaniel Hackett,” Daily Broncos said on Twitter .

Hackett was hired in January as the team’s new head coach. Before that, the 42-year-old served as the Packers offensive coordinator for three seasons. He has never been a head coach before.

The Broncos will try to bounce back against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Coach Hackett still thinks Broncos can go on a run

Orange and Blue Report

Whether you want to keep up with scores or stats, or even injuries and standings, FOX31 has you covered with the Orange & Blue Report .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Local youth football teams headed to Pop Warner Superbowl

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 12u and 13u Colorado Springs Vikings are headed to Orlando, FL to compete for the Pop Warner Superbowl. Last year, the 13u football team made it to Orlando, being the first team to ever make it in program history. This year both the 13u and 12u teams are going together and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Elderly Pueblo man killed while crossing HWY 50

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — An elderly Pueblo man was hit and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 50 against traffic, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP). At approximately 6:40 p.m., a 67-year-old Pueblo man was crossing the Highway 50 business loop near Aspen Road when he was struck by a passing vehicle. According […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Nevada Avenue homicide victim identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez as the victim in a disturbance that occured on Saturday, Nov. 26. On Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. officers from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street. According […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dec. 5 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. DEMARAS LASHON ALBRIGHT is a Black Male, 27 years old, 6’ tall, and 139 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ALBRIGHT is wanted for Robbery – Agg. w/Weapon. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is […]
KXRM

1 dead, 1 injured in reported shooting in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after officers found a man dead and a woman seriously injured early Friday morning on Dec. 2. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers were called to the corner of East 6th Street and San Marcos Street on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Customer holds down robbery suspect armed with knife

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Monday, Nov. 29 after he pointed a knife at a customer of a Lowe’s Home Improvement store. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded just before 5 p.m. on Monday to the Lowe’s in the 2900 block of West Pueblo Boulevard on a reported armed […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Missing girl was last seen near Fountain Boulevard

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 27 near Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive. According to EPSO, Arianna Bustamante was last seen wearing a maroon pullover, grey sweatpants, and white Nike Air Force 1s. EPSO describes her as […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

IN-CUSTODY DEATH: Officer & paramedic names released

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The names of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer and paramedic with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) who were involved in the in-custody death on Tuesday, Nov. 15 have been released. Officer Sean Reed has been employed with CSPD since March 2015 and is currently assigned to the Sand Creek […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Store clerk detains robbery suspect until police arrive

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested after attempting to rob a business on Jerry Murphy Road near Montebello Road by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) on Sunday, Nov. 27. An employee of the store detained the suspect later identified as 31-year-old Michael Salazar until police arrived, which PPD advised against. At around 9:45 p.m., […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Five arrested in targeted retail theft enforcement

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested five people on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after a targeted retail theft deployment on the city’s south side. CSPD said the city continues to experience a rise in retail crime, and noted that there has also been an increase in aggressive behavior toward store employees during […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman killed in 5-car crash on North Powers identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Nov. 23. 35-year-old Sydney Johnson of Colorado Springs died following a five-car crash near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Powers Boulevard. It is yet to be determined if speed or alcohol played a role in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man killed after shooting on Knoll Lane identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed following reports of a shooting that occurred on Friday, Nov. 25. On Monday, Nov. 28, 22-year-old Jacob Langley of Colorado Springs was identified following a completed autopsy. The Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death as […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pedestrian killed in crash on Academy identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died after being hit by a car on southbound Academy Boulevard near Chelton Road on Monday, Nov. 14. 58-year-old Rondell Winn of Colorado Springs was identified as the victim of a pedestrian versus vehicle crash. According to the Colorado Springs Police […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Suspect arrested for credible threat in Palmer Lake

(PALMER LAKE, Colo.) — The Palmer Lake Police Department (PLPD) arrested a man on Thursday, Dec. 1 for making a credible threat to occupants of a commercial building. PLPD identified Douglas Martin, 34, as the suspect. He is being charged of Felony Menacing and Harassment. Martin is being held at the El Paso County Jail […]
PALMER LAKE, CO
KXRM

PCSO asks for help identifying bank robbery suspect

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a man who robbed a bank in Pueblo West on Wednesday, Nov. 30. According to PCSO, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, a man robbed the U.S. Bank inside the Safeway at 1017 North Market Plaza in Pueblo […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Wind damage in COS topples trees, power lines

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Strong winds caused damage to areas across the Pikes Peak Region on Friday morning, Dec. 2 as the High Wind Warning for all of Southern Colorado continues through 5 p.m. Friday. FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran took photos and videos of the damage caused in southwest Colorado Springs, and also spoke to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy