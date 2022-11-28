He's a Thanksgiving star and now Ed Oliver may be the Bills' most feared defensive lineman

ORCHARD PARK — There were days during his college football career at the University of Houston where defensive tackle Ed Oliver was simply unblockable .

There was almost nothing an opposing offensive line could do to stop him from blowing up plays, which is why the Buffalo Bills made him the ninth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft .

Last Thursday at Ford Field , Oliver may as well have been wearing Houston’s red and white uniform because he did to the Detroit Lions what he once did to the likes of Tulsa, SMU and Memphis.

“I’d have to say so, yeah,” Oliver said when he was asked if that might have been his best game in the 3½ seasons he’s been with the Bills. “I made a lot of big-time plays and just put us in a position to where we had a chance to win.”

Early in the third quarter, right after Josh Allen had thrown a red zone interception, Oliver single-handedly switched the momentum back to Buffalo, at least briefly.

On first down from the 8, Oliver blew through the Lions line to dump Justin Jackson for a 5-yard loss. After an incompletion, Detroit QB Jared Goff dropped into his end zone on third-and-long and never escaped as Oliver sliced in and tripped him for a safety that gave the Bills a 19-14 lead.

Back in the second quarter, Oliver made a tremendous play when he fought off a double-team block, smashed into Lions back Jamaal Williams to force a fumble, and as he was going to the ground he located the ball and made the recovery. The turnover gave Buffalo the ball at its own 42 and 5:28 later, Allen scored to put the Bills up 14-7.

By day’s end, Oliver was in on six tackles, plus had the safety , forced fumble, fumble recovery, sack and one other QB pressure. There aren’t many defensive tackles who fill a stat sheet quite like that.

“There were some plays that happened on Thursday that kind of surprised my own self,” Oliver said. “Like the one where I hit the dude and he fumbled, I was like, damn … right after I had just hit him. Like, is this happening like this?”

Yeah, it was, and everyone from coach Sean McDermott on down noticed.

“You could feel him, and I thought at times he was dominant,” McDermott said. “You could feel his level of play, his intensity, his emotion. Probably his most complete game, run and pass, which is obviously good to see. That was fun to watch. That shows everyone what he’s capable of and that’s the new standard for him.”

Pro Football Focus charted that he had five "stops" in the game, meaning something he did led to the direct failure of the play. His 14 stops this season trails only the 21 recorded by Von Miller among Bills’ defensive linemen. Matt Milano leads the team with 29.

“He got a safety, a forced fumble and (two) TFL’s; that’s a D-tackle’s dream,” said fellow DT DaQuan Jones.

Not that Jones was surprised by this. In his first season with the Bills, Jones has been hugely impressed by his partner in the interior of the line, particularly with how he has worked to get himself back to this level of play after missing three-plus games with a high-ankle sprain suffered in the season opener.

Oliver returned to action in Week 5 against the Steelers and it took a couple games for him to settle in, but in the last four games — where 13 of his stops have come — he has played to a Pro Bowl level. Against Minnesota , PFF credited him with 10 QB pressures, a total that not even Miller has reached in a single game this year.

“Absolutely this is what we envisioned,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said, reflecting on draft day when the Bills made the pick. “So many impact plays that really changed the game in a lot of ways, in particular, that safety that he got for us. He was just a game wrecker in the way he played, and we needed that from him with some of the other things that we’re dealing with injury wise.”

Oliver’s first two-plus seasons with the Bills were a bit underwhelming, at least measured by his draft status. Things began to click for him, though, in the second half of 2021, interestingly, beginning with the Thanksgiving victory over the Saints .

“Every Sunday should be Thanksgiving because, man, he really raises his game to another level on Thanksgiving Day,” Frazier said with a smile. “And he’s more than capable of doing that week in and week out and we expect to see it the rest of the season.”

The Bills showed their faith in Oliver after his hot finish to 2021 by picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract so he’s in Buffalo through 2023. That was certainly a prudent decision, and at the end of next year, they’ll have another big choice to make when he’s eligible for free agency. If he keeps playing like this, Terry Pegula better open the check book.

Miller is going to miss multiple weeks after suffering a knee injury in Detroit, so now Oliver becomes the Buffalo defensive lineman that opposing teams must worry about the most because the last thing they want to see is Oliver wrecking a play and then doing his rodeo celebration.

“I love that lasso little horse thing and I’ve been seeing that since I’ve been here day one.” said edge rusher Greg Rousseau, who seems on track to return after missing the last three-plus games with an ankle injury. “Ed Oliver’s a dog. It never really surprises me when I see him balling out there because he does it every day in practice and he brings it to the game, too.”

Said Frazier: “He finished the season so strong for us a year ago and he kind of set a standard in his play. He’s back to that standard for sure where he’s making those splash plays which is what we need from him and a few other guys as well, especially in the absence of Von.”

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: He's a Thanksgiving star and now Ed Oliver may be the Bills' most feared defensive lineman