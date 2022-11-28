ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 5

AndiO
5d ago

I watched the victims statements today. Heartbreaking. This kid's parents enabled him. He needed help and everyone knew it!Not excusing what he's done. I agree he needs to be put away for life.

Reply
4
Related
WPBF News 25

'My son is my hero': Teen saves father from being crushed underneath truck

OAKDALE, Calif. — A California family is praising their teenage son for helping free his father from being trapped underneath the truck they were working on. Matthew Wilkinson said despite getting home late on what should have been a normal night, he couldn’t put off working on the breaks on his work truck. When his teenage son came out to check on him, he enlisted his help. Working on the vehicle was something they’d done many times before.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WESH

Woman sentenced after 4 dogs died in hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Missouri woman whose dogs died in a hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach pled no contest to four misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty. Tesia White appeared in court Tuesday for the plea and was sentenced to one year of probation plus 40 hours of community service. She said she left her four dogs in her vehicle last May with the windows up and the air conditioner on while traveling through, but at some point, the air conditioning shut down and the dogs were dead when she returned.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida HIV cases increasing — and many people don’t know they have it

While many parts of the country have HIV under control, Florida leads the nation in new infections. Nearly 5,000 people a year in Florida are diagnosed with HIV, a number that hasn’t budged much in the last 10 years despite the nation overall experiencing an 8% decline. In total, about 120,000 people in Florida live with HIV and as many as 17,700 more are undiagnosed and likely spreading the ...
FLORIDA STATE
beckersasc.com

Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind

Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28. As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy